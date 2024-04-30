Modified On Apr 30, 2024 12:10 PM By Shreyash for Mahindra XUV 3XO

The MX3 Pro variant of the Mahindra 3XO sub-4m SUV gets features like a new infotainment system and sunroof

The Mahindra XUV 3XO, the facelifted version of the XUV300, has recently gone on sale in India. Mahindra is offering the XUV 3XO in five broad variants: MX1, MX2, MX3, AX5, and AX7. All save the base-spec model have further sub-variants carrying the suffix ‘Pro’ and ‘L’. At the debut and launch hosted inside the Mahindra plant, we got to see a few different variants of the new XUV 3XO in person, including the mid-spec MX3 Pro variant. In this article, we will take a close look at what the XUV MX3 Pro has to offer with these 7 real-life images.

Front

The XUV 3XO MX3 Pro variant is the entry point for the SUV to get LED projector headlights, LED DRLs, and LED turn indicators as well. The only thing which makes it look different from its higher-spec trims is the absence of LED fog lamps, while the grille and bumper design remains the same as other variants.

Side

Since this is the mid-spec variant of the XUV 3XO, it misses out on roof rails. However, other details such as blacked-out C-pillars and ORVMs (outside rear-view mirrors), as well as body-colored door handles, remain the same as in other variants.

The entire MX variant line does not get alloy wheels, but in this MX3 Pro variant, you do get the more stylish wheel covers for the 16-inch wheels. It is the main design element that gives away the fact that this is a lower variant in the XUV 3XO lineup.

Also Check Out: Here Is What Each Variant Of The Mahindra XUV 3XO Offers

Rear

Though the MX3 Pro variant of the Mahindra XUV 3XO gets connected LED tail lamps, it neither gets a rear wiper and washer nor a rear defogger. One more thing which makes it look like a lower-spec version is the absence of an extended roof spoiler. The bumper design remains identical to other higher-spec variants of the SUV.

Interior

The XUV 3XO in its mid-spec MX3 Pro variant gets the same dual-tone dashboard theme, as seen with higher-spec variants, though the climate control panel here is still borrowed from the older XUV300. Its list of equipment include a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and wired Apple CarPlay, analogue instrument cluster, a 4-speaker sound system, and a single-pane sunroof.

Other features onboard the MX3 Pro variant of the 3XO include steering mounted controls, cruise control, and wireless phone charging. Passenger safety in this variant is taken care of by six airbags, electronic stability control, all-wheel disc brakes, and rear parking sensors.

Being a mid-spec variant, this version of the XUV 3XO comes with fabric seat upholstery. For the added convenience of rear passengers, it also gets rear AC vents.

Also Check Out: Mahindra XUV 3XO vs Mahindra XUV300: Key Differences Explained

Powertrain Options

The XUV 3XO in MX3 Pro variant is available with turbo-petrol and diesel engine options. However, it lacks the choice of a T-GDi (direct injection) turbo-petrol engine. The specifications of the variant-specific options have been detailed below:

Engine 1.2-litre turbo-petrol 1.5-litre diesel Power 112 PS 117 PS Torque 200 Nm 300 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT / 6-speed AT 6-speed MT

Price & Rivals

The Mahindra XUV 3XO MX3 Pro variant is priced between Rs 9.99 lakh and Rs 11.49 lakh (introductory ex-showroom). It takes on the likes of the Tata Nexon, Maruti Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Nissan Magnite, and Renault Kiger.

Read More on : Mahindra XUV 3XO on road price