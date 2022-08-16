Published On Aug 16, 2022 03:43 PM By Sonny for Mahindra Scorpio Classic

The Scorpio Classic will exclusively be offered with the diesel-manual powertrain

Scorpio Classic gets the same 132PS, 2.2-litre diesel engine as the Thar and base-spec Scorpio N.

Unlike the Thar, it won’t get the choice of 4WD or the 6-speed automatic transmission.

Will also not get mechanical locking differential (MLD) option like the Bolero Neo

Will be offered in just two variants - S and S11.

Prices will be announced on August 20, with bookings already underway.

Mahindra offers the Scorpio Classic with the same 132PS, 2.2-litre diesel engine as the Thar and the base-level Scorpio N. The same engine is offered with the choice of 6-speed manual and 6-speed automatic in both the Thar and Scorpio N. In the former, this engine is mated to 4WD as standard. However, with the Scorpio Classic positioned as an affordable model for certain demographics, it will not get the automatic or 4WD options. In fact, it won’t even offer the mechanical locking differential (MLD) option like Bolero NEO. Mahindra’s reasoning for leaving out these features can be stated quite simply as “no demand”.

The Scorpio Classic is offered in just two trims - S and S11. The base trim doesn’t even get body coloured bumpers, while the S11 variant gets auto AC, a 9-inch infotainment touchscreen, and cruise control. It will be available in seven and nine-seater configurations.

Prices for the Scorpio Classic will be announced on August 20, but bookings are open. It will continue to be a rugged alternative to the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Nissan Kicks, Skoda Kushaq and Volkswagen Taigun.