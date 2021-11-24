Mahindra Thar Modified With Auxiliary LED Headlights And All-terrain Tyres

Published On Nov 24, 2021 01:05 PM By CarDekho for Mahindra Thar

Functional and cosmetic modifications make it seem like a plusher off-road capable SUV

The Mahindra Thar has a rare combination of rugged, capable hardware and modern tech and features. Since its launch, it has become a modifier’s delight, and there is a wide variety of aftermarket parts and accessories available. Watch the video below to see the modifications that Pune (Maharashtra) -based Poona Motors performed on this Mahindra Thar.

At the front, the aftermarket seven-slat grille and chunky off-road bumper with triangular fog lamp housings seem inspired by the Jeep Wrangler. Lower down, there’s an orange skid plate that could provide some protection to the engine oil pan and transmission components from rock hits. The aftermarket LED headlights have twin low-beam projector elements and inverted U-shaped daytime running lights (DRLs).

In the video, they light up the dimly lit parking lot seemingly well on their own. But more lights are better for off-roading, so the modifier has installed a light bar and LED projector fog lamps on the bumper, and auxiliary lights at the base of the A-pillar. Although these auxiliary lights are not legal for road usage, they can be lifesavers on an off-road trail at night.

New Maxxis all-terrain tyres seem to be a size wider than the Thar’s stock 255-section rubber, and the six-spoke alloy wheels give it a wider stance. The roof features a set of five sweet-looking amber marker lights.

Inside, the seats have new perforated leatherette covers with red stitching and quilted floor mats that add a hint of plushness to the cabin. Ambient lights in the footwell brighten up the all-black interiors, as do the LED elements within the Mercedes turbine-style air vents. The aftermarket armrest between the front seats features the same red stitching as the seats.

This modified Thar is the top-spec LX variant. The modifier has swapped its factory-fitted 7-inch touchscreen with a similarly sized Sony touchscreen head unit. Although the stock screen does have in-built navigation, the new screen adds Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity. It also displays the rear parking camera feed when you engage reverse gear.

The curbside fender badge reveals what’s under the bonnet -- Mahindra’s 150PS 2-litre mStallion turbo petrol engine paired with a 6-speed torque converter automatic. Alternatively, the Mahindra Thar can be had with a 130PS 2.2-litre diesel engine. As standard, you get a 6-speed manual gearbox in the Thar.

Poona Motors has spruced up this Napoli Black Mahindra Thar with functional modifications and tasteful accessories. Do note that your Thar’s warranty is at the carmaker and dealership’s discretion, so even mild modifications such as these carry a small risk. Nevertheless, let us know in the comments what other mods you would like to see on the Thar SUV.

