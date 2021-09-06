This Modified Mahindra Thar Dressed Up As A Jeep SUV Looks Red Hot

Modified On Sep 07, 2021 04:36 PM By CarDekho for Mahindra Thar

A slew of interior and exterior modifications turn this rugged off-roader into a plush and classy SUV

The second-generation Mahindra Thar is one of the few cars available in the Indian market that cater to petrolheads, not just commuter buyers looking to go from A to B. It’s a lifestyle SUV, a capable off-roader and a canvas for modifications. We’ve seen the Thar in plenty of shades , and now a Ludhiana-based modifier has turned the rough-and-ready Thar into a more sophisticated and comfortable SUV, sort of like a budget Jeep Wrangler. Check out the pictures below.

It’s hard to tell from the pictures, but this Thar has a new metal hardtop that replaces the stock plastic top. It is finished in a gloss red colour similar to the factory-spec Red Rage paintwork. The real highlight is a large pop-out sunroof placed above the rear seats that is sure to make the Thar’s two-seater rear bench feel more airy. This SUV has a combination of red-coloured leather and fabric that properly conceals the roll cage and looks less bland than the stock SUV’s all-black interior theme.







Speaking of theme, the seats are red, the door panels are red, and the thick headliner is red, too. Door trim bits are now silver to match the ‘Thar’ nameplate on the doors, and they contrast the red colour beautifully. The modder has equipped this Mahindra SUV with a start-stop button and a new set of key fobs.

On the outside, all the black plastic cladding is now red, similar to how Jeep does with the Wrangler High Altitude variant. The front fascia features a new 7-slat grille that would certainly have landed Mahindra in hot water with Jeep if it had been offered from the factory. This Thar features electronically operated side steps that retract and extend automatically, like a premium SUV. Underneath, the new front bumper seems like an oversized Wrangler bumper and comes with projector fog lamps and indicators.

Go ahead, count the number of indicator lamps. The new headlamps have integrated DRL-indicators and the fenders feature factory-spec indicators, bringing the tally to six indicator lamps just at the front!

Also See: This Modified Mahindra Thar Is A 4x4 Luxury Lounge

Notice the Mercedes centre caps on the wheels. The alloys themselves resemble the G-Class’s OEM-spec 14-spoke wheels that have been offered in the past. They are likely 20-inches in diameter and feature a subtle silver lip that’s typical of modern Mercedes diamond-cut alloys.

As stock, the Mahindra Thar is a salt-of-the-earth SUV that comes with 4-wheel-drive and surpasses the segment (and much more expensive rivals) with its off-roading capability. It can be had with a 150PS 2-litre turbo petrol engine or a 130PS 2.2-litre turbo diesel, and either engine can be paired with a 6-speed manual or 6-speed automatic transmission.

What mods would you like to do on a Mahindra Thar? Let us know in the comments!

Image Source

Read More on : Mahindra Thar on road price