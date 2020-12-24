  • Login / Register
Second-gen Mahindra Thar Spied In Two New Colours

Modified On Dec 24, 2020 01:51 PM By Tarun for Mahindra Thar

The Thar is currently available in six colours: Red, Grey, Aquamarine, Black, Rocky Beige and Copper

Mahindra Thar White

  • The new Thar could soon get two new colour options. 

  • It was spotted testing in white and silver shades. 

  • The waiting period for the Thar is up to 9 months from now. 

The new Mahindra Thar is facing a waiting period of nearly up to nine months, indicating the low production capacity and its increasing popularity. Mahindra has confirmed that production will increase in January which will bring down the waiting period. The carmaker is also planning to offer the Thar in more colour options.

It has now been spied in a new white colour on the top-end LX trim with blacked-out wheels. Earlier this week, it was spotted dressed in silver, however, it was seen on the AX (O) variant. Interestingly, the previous-generation Thar was available in a Diamond White shade. From next month, the prices of the new Thar will be increased and along with that, we could also see the introduction of new colours. 

Mahindra Thar White

The new Thar is facing a minimum six-month waiting period in most Tier-I and Tier-II cities. The base-spec AX variant seems to be permanently discontinued as Mahindra has updated the brochure. Bookings for this variant were stopped within a month of the Thar’s launch. It was available with side-facing rear seats which Mahindra will no longer be offering as its 4-star crash test rating is only applicable to variants with front-facing seats.

Also Read: Mahindra Thar Scores A Decent Four Stars In Global NCAP Crash Test

The Thar gets a 2.0-litre mStallion petrol engine and a 2.2-litre mHawk turbo-diesel engine. The diesel puts out 130PS/300Nm, while the petrol is rated at 150PS/320 Nm. Gearbox options include a 6-speed manual transmission and a 6-speed torque converter automatic. 

Mahindra Thar Silver

The Thar is priced from Rs 11.9 lakh to Rs 13.75 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The price increment will be effective from next month for all Mahindra models. The extent of the hike is yet to be revealed by the manufacturer. 

Source

