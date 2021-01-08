New Mahindra Thar To Cost More For Fresh Bookings From January 8

Published On Jan 08, 2021 05:01 PM By Tarun for Mahindra Thar

The January 2021 price hike will be applicable for the bookings made between December 1, 2020, and January 7, 2021

The first price hike for the new Thar ranges up to 1.9 percent.

Buyers bookings the Thar from January 8 will have to pay the price applicable at the time of the delivery.

Buyers that have booked it before December 1 will have to pay the launch prices..

It gets 2.0-litre petrol and 2.2-litre turbo-diesel engines, paired with a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic.

Mahindra has announced a price hike of around 1.9 percent for all of its models. So prices will increase by Rs 4,500 to Rs 40,000, depending on the model and the variant. The price hike is effective from January 8 and the new price list will soon be revealed officially. The carmaker has hiked the prices due to the increase in the manufacturing costs.

In the case of the new Mahindra Thar, its first price hike will be effective for all the buyers who have booked it between December 1, 2020, and January 7, 2021. Those booking the Thar from January 8 onwards, will have to pay the price applicable at the time of the delivery. This indicates that the prices could be hiked again. Those who have booked before December 1 and are yet to receive the delivery will have to pay the launch price itself.

Buyers will soon be notified about the price hike and the new price list. In December 2020, the carmaker recorded 6,500 bookings for the new Thar. Launched back on October 2, 2020, the SUV has been a hot-selling product, commanding a waiting period of up to nine months. Its production is said to be ramped up from January to reduce the waiting period.

The Thar is available in two rooftop options now: a hardtop and a convertible soft top. The base-spec AX std and AX variants with side-facing seats have already been discontinued, as the 4-star safety rating of the Thar is only applicable to the variants with front-facing seats.

It comes with two engine options: a 2.0-litre petrol and a 2.2-litre diesel. The petrol engine puts out 150PS and up to 320Nm, while the diesel engine makes 130PS and 300Nm. Both the powertrains come paired with a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic.

Currently, the Mahindra Thar retails from Rs 11.9 lakh to Rs 13.75 lakh (ex-showroom). Expect the prices to be hiked by up to Rs 20,000 to Rs 25,000, depending on the variant you choose. As of now, it faces no competition until the BS6-compliant Force Gurkha and Maruti Suzuki Jimny arrive.

