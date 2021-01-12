New Mahindra Thar Waiting Period Now Stretches Over To 9 Months

Published On Jan 12, 2021 08:00 AM By Tarun for Mahindra Thar

The Thar recently got a price hike of up to Rs 44,000 depending on the variant.

The waiting period of the Thar goes up to as high as 39 weeks in Chandigarh.

Almost all the cities have a waiting period of more than 6 months.

The lowest waiting period is in Indore, where you could actually get the Thar in a month.

The soft top variants have a comparatively lower waiting period than the hard-top variants.

Mahindra Thar is currently one of the most popular cars in the market. Its waiting period is rising gradually and has reached up to 9 months in a couple of cities. Mahindra has ramped up the production in January from 2000 units to 3000 units, which should bring down the waiting period slightly. Recently, the Thar received a price hike and it now retails from Rs 12.10 lakh to Rs 14.15 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). So, if you are planning to buy the new Thar, here’s how much you will have to wait for it.

City Waiting Period Delhi 24 to 28 weeks Bangalore 28 to 30 weeks Mumbai 28 to 38 weeks Hyderabad 26 to 38 weeks Pune 34 to 38 weeks Chennai 35 weeks Jaipur 24 to 28 weeks Ahmedabad 16 to 24 weeks Gurgaon 24 to 28 weeks Lucknow 24 weeks Kolkata 24 to 28 weeks Thane 28 to 38 weeks Surat 32 to 36 weeks Ghaziabad 28 to 32 weeks Chandigarh 26 to 39 weeks Patna 12 to 24 weeks Coimbatore 24 to 28 weeks Faridabad 28 to 32 weeks Indore 4 to 6 weeks Noida 22 to 37 weeks

In most of the cities, you have to wait for at least 6 months to get your hands on the new Thar. The highest waiting is observed in Thane, Chandigarh, Pune, Hyderabad and Mumbai, where you might have to wait for up to 38 weeks, which is around 9 months. The lowest waiting period is seen in Indore, which is just 4-6 weeks or a month. As you can see from the table, even the Tier-II cities have to wait for at least 3 to 4 months.

In most of the cities mentioned above, the waiting period for the soft-top variants is comparatively lower than the hardtop’s. This indicates that more buyers are opting for the hardtop variants. In a recent sales report shared by Mahindra, we got to know that 50 percent of the buyers have opted for automatic variants.

The new Thar comes with a 2.0-litre petrol and a 2.2-litre diesel engine, both paired to a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed torque converter automatic. The petrol engine puts out 150PS and 320Nm, while the diesel engine produces 130PS and 300Nm. Since the AX STD and AX variants with side-facing seats and fixed soft top have been discontinued, the Thar is now available with hard-top and convertible soft-top options only. Recently, it got a 4-star rating in the Global NCAP crash tests which was only applicable for the variants with front-facing rear seats.

The recent price hike is applicable for all the buyers who booked the Thar between December 1 and January 7. Those who are booking it post January 7 will have to pay the price applicable at the time of the delivery. This could possibly suggest an upcoming second price hike. ​​​​​​​

Read More on : Mahindra Thar on road price