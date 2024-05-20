Mahindra Scorpio N Adventure edition launched in South Africa

Modified On May 20, 2024 05:48 PM By Rohit for Mahindra Scorpio N

The Scorpio N Adventure comes with some exterior cosmetic updates for going off the grid and it looks way more menacing

The Scorpio N Adventure is based on the SUV’s Z8 trim with the 4x4 hardware.

It comes with new steel bumpers, roof rack, raised suspension, and off-road tyres.

Cabin features the same theme as the regular model.

The SUV gets an 8-inch touchscreen, dual-zone AC, and up to six airbags.

Powered by a single 2.2-litre diesel engine (175 PS/400 Nm) with the 6-speed AT only.

The Scorpio N Adventure is priced at R644,499 (Rs 29.59 lakh in INR converted).

At the 2023 edition of the Nampo Harvest Day in South Africa, Mahindra had put up quite a range of new models on display. The Indian marque also launched a special version in South Africa for its top-selling SUV, called the Mahindra Scorpio N Adventure Edition, priced at R644,499 (approximately Rs 29.59 lakh). The same event also marked the 20th anniversary of Mahindra cars in the Rainbow Nation.

Details Of The Scorpio N Adventure

The rugged special edition of the SUV is built upon the South Africa-spec Scorpio N’s range-topping Z8 trim, featuring 4x4 hardware. It sports several cosmetic enhancements over the regular model, including steel bumpers with a front tow bar, and offroad-specific tyres.

Off-road specifics also include underbody protection, a roof rack, raised suspension, and improved approach and departure angles, courtesy new bumpers.

Gets The Same Cabin And Features

Mahindra hasn’t made any changes to the cabin (save for the addition of an overhead storage rack) of the Scorpio N for the special edition. It gets the same dual-tone cabin theme and even the identical features set as the standard model. The list includes a sunroof, dual-zone AC, an 8-inch touchscreen, and wireless phone charging. Its safety kit consists of up to six airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), front and rear parking camera, driver drowsiness detection, and a tyre pressure monitoring system.

Available With A Single Powertrain Only

The Scorpio N in South Africa is equipped with the powerful 2.2-litre diesel engine, producing 175 PS/400 Nm, similar to the India-spec version. It is exclusively sold with a 6-speed automatic transmission but is available in both 2WD and 4WD configurations.

Mahindra offers the India-spec model with the same diesel engine in a lower state of tune as well (132 PS/300 Nm), paired with the same 6-speed AT while having the option of a 6-speed MT as well. There’s also a 2-litre turbo-petrol engine (203 PS/up to 380 Nm) on offer, available with the same set of transmissions.

Price Range And Rivals

The South Africa-spec Mahindra Scorpio N is priced between R477,199 and R644,499, translating to Rs 21.91 lakh and Rs 29.59 lakh. The Scorpio N takes on the Tata Harrier, Safari and Hyundai Creta/Alcazar and Mahindra XUV700 in India. Given the affinity of Mahindra buyers in India to modify their rides, it would be nice if we got the Scorpio N Adventure Edition too, or at least something similar for the Thar. Let us know what you make of this modified Scorpio N in the comments below.

Image Source

Read More on : Scorpio N Automatic