Mahindra Scorpio N Adventure Edition In South Africa Gets Serious Off-Roading Modifications!

The Scorpio N Adventure comes with some exterior cosmetic updates for going off the grid and it looks way more menacing

Mahindra Scorpio N Adventure edition launched in South Africa

  • The Scorpio N Adventure is based on the SUV’s Z8 trim with the 4x4 hardware.

  • It comes with new steel bumpers, roof rack, raised suspension, and off-road tyres.

  • Cabin features the same theme as the regular model.

  • The SUV gets an 8-inch touchscreen, dual-zone AC, and up to six airbags.

  • Powered by a single 2.2-litre diesel engine (175 PS/400 Nm) with the 6-speed AT only.

  • The Scorpio N Adventure is priced at R644,499 (Rs 29.59 lakh in INR converted).

At the 2023 edition of the Nampo Harvest Day in South Africa, Mahindra had put up quite a range of new models on display. The Indian marque also launched a special version in South Africa for its top-selling SUV, called the Mahindra Scorpio N Adventure Edition, priced at R644,499 (approximately Rs 29.59 lakh). The same event also marked the 20th anniversary of Mahindra cars in the Rainbow Nation.

Details Of The Scorpio N Adventure

Mahindra Scorpio N Adventure edition

The rugged special edition of the SUV is built upon the South Africa-spec Scorpio N’s range-topping Z8 trim, featuring 4x4 hardware. It sports several cosmetic enhancements over the regular model, including steel bumpers with a front tow bar, and offroad-specific tyres.

Mahindra Scorpio N Adventure edition off-road tyres

Off-road specifics also include underbody protection, a roof rack, raised suspension, and improved approach and departure angles, courtesy new bumpers.

Gets The Same Cabin And Features

Mahindra Scorpio N cabin

Mahindra hasn’t made any changes to the cabin (save for the addition of an overhead storage rack) of the Scorpio N for the special edition. It gets the same dual-tone cabin theme and even the identical features set as the standard model. The list includes a sunroof, dual-zone AC, an 8-inch touchscreen, and wireless phone charging. Its safety kit consists of up to six airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), front and rear parking camera, driver drowsiness detection, and a tyre pressure monitoring system.

Available With A Single Powertrain Only

The Scorpio N in South Africa is equipped with the powerful 2.2-litre diesel engine, producing 175 PS/400 Nm, similar to the India-spec version. It is exclusively sold with a 6-speed automatic transmission but is available in both 2WD and 4WD configurations.

Mahindra offers the India-spec model with the same diesel engine in a lower state of tune as well (132 PS/300 Nm), paired with the same 6-speed AT while having the option of a 6-speed MT as well. There’s also a 2-litre turbo-petrol engine (203 PS/up to 380 Nm) on offer, available with the same set of transmissions.

Price Range And Rivals

Mahindra Scorpio N Adventure edition rear

The South Africa-spec Mahindra Scorpio N is priced between R477,199 and R644,499, translating to Rs 21.91 lakh and Rs 29.59 lakh. The Scorpio N takes on the Tata Harrier, Safari and Hyundai Creta/Alcazar and Mahindra XUV700 in India. Given the affinity of Mahindra buyers in India to modify their rides, it would be nice if we got the Scorpio N Adventure Edition too, or at least something similar for the Thar. Let us know what you make of this modified Scorpio N in the comments below.

