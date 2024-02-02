Modified On Feb 02, 2024 06:56 PM By Shreyash for Mahindra Scorpio N

The Scorpio N garnered 1 lakh bookings within just 30 minutes, but it took Mahindra a year and a half to produce an equivalent number of units of the SUV

The Mahindra Scorpio N was launched in 2022 as the generational upgrade for the highly popular Scorpio. Everything about the Scorpio N was new, from platform to design to features. The Scorpio N is one of the best selling Mahindra SUVs today, sold alongside its predecessor which is retailed as the Scorpio Classic. Now, Mahindra has achieved a new production milestone for the Scorpio N with the 1,00,000th unit rolling out of the Chakkan factory, 19 months after the first production-spec unit.

Journey Till Now

The Mahindra Scorpio N garnered considerable attention even before its launch, with numerous spy shots of the SUV surfacing on the internet. When Mahindra opened the order books for the SUV, it received over 1 lakh bookings in the first 30 minutes. Since then, the Scorpio has continued to experience extended waiting periods while working to increase its production capacities. Finally, in 2024, Mahindra successfully produced 1 lakh units of the SUV.

While Mahindra hasn't introduced any significant changes to the Scorpio during this period, the SUV has managed to stay in the headlines, whether for recalls, feature shuffling, or a new crash test safety rating.

Recently as well, Mahindra rejigged the feature list for the mid-spec variant of the Scorpio N, which also got pricier with the 2023 price hike These changes are applicable to all orders for the Scorpio N starting from 2024.

Features & Safety

The Mahindra Scorpio N also became more feature oriented as well and comes with an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, dual-zone AC, cruise control, and wireless phone charging. It also gets a 6-way-power driver's seat, and a single-pane sunroof.

The safety features include up six airbags, electronic stability control, hill-assist control, and a tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS).

Powertrain Options

Mahindra offers the Scorpio N with two engine options: a 2.2-litre diesel engine (producing 132 PS/ 300 Nm or 175 PS/ up to 400 Nm) and a 2-litre turbo-petrol engine (203 PS/ up to 380 Nm). Both are offered with the choice of 6-speed manual and 6-speed automatic transmissions. The more powerful diesel engine variants are also available with option of a four-wheel-drive (4WD) drivetrain.

Price & Rivals

The Mahindra Scorpio N is priced between Rs 14 lakh and Rs 24.54 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). It rivals the Tata Harrier/Safari, and Hyundai Creta/Alcazar.

