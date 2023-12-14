Modified On Dec 14, 2023 06:49 PM By Sonny for Mahindra Scorpio N

The same Mahindra Scorpio N scored a 5-star safety rating from Global NCAP

It was quite the news when the Mahindra Scorpio N received a 5-star safety rating from Global NCAP in late-2022. The three-row SUV offering is also being sold in international markets, including Australia and New Zealand. Now, the Scorpio N has been crash tested by the Australian New Car Assessment Program (ANCAP), and to the surprise of many, it scored a 0-star safety rating. Let’s look at the details of the crash test to see exactly how the Mahindra SUV fared:

Adult Occupant Protection: A Mixed Bag

For adult occupant protection, ANCAP scored the Mahindra Scorpio N 17.67 out of 40 points, translating to a modest 44 percent. The SUV tested comes with 6 airbags. The frontal offset test revealed that the SUV’s passenger compartment is stable but the full frontal impact test raised concerns regarding weak protection for the driver's chest and poor safeguarding of the rear passenger's head, neck, and chest. Both frontal impacts were conducted at a speed of 50 kmph. Notably, other areas in the test received a favorable rating from the Australian NCAP.

The Scorpio N went on to score full marks in the side impact test at a speed of 60 kmph, and 5.31 points out of 6 in the oblique pole test. However, the SUV failed the far side impact test (0 out of 4 points), while front seats recorded poor protection against whiplash injuries in rear crash scenarios. The Mahindra SUV was not subjected to far-side impact testing.

Child Occupant Protection: Decent Scores with a Caveat

ANCAP rated the Mahindra Scorpio N way better for child occupant protection, handing it 39.27 out of 49 points for a respectable 80 percent. The frontal offset test, however, revealed a marginal safety rating for the 10-year-old-child dummy's neck and chest. Furthermore, ANCAP issued a caution, highlighting the absence of top tether anchorages in specific seating positions, rendering the vehicle unsuitable for transporting young children in those areas. It also mentioned that the SUV does not come with a child presence detection system. Another issue highlighted by the ANCAP test was that the child restraints could not be correctly installed using ISOFIX anchorages as the seat trim interfered with it.

Vulnerable Road User Protection: Areas of Concern

Scoring 14.94 out of 63 (23 percent) in vulnerable road user protection, the Scorpio N raised eyebrows. ANCAP identified marginal or adequate protection offered by the bonnet to a pedestrian's head but reported weaknesses on the front of the bonnet, the base of the windscreen, and the stiff pillars. Poor ratings extended to pelvis, femur, and lower leg protection, with ANCAP noting the absence of autonomous emergency braking (AEB).

Safety Assist: Zero Rating for the Absence of ADAS Features

Lacking any Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) features, the Mahindra Scorpio N received a resounding zero out of 18 in the safety assist section.

Addressing the Discrepancy: A Future Outlook

So, how did a vehicle like the Mahindra Scorpio N, which secured a commendable 5-star safety rating in the Global NCAP crash test, go on to score 0 stars in the ANCAP evaluation? It’s not that their testing criteria is overly harsh, but rather a technicality. In Australia, the presence of autonomous driver assists became mandatory for all new cars from March 2023. Mahindra had found a loophole in the compliance requirements and was able to take the Scorpio N on sale without any ADAS.

While safety features alone are not representative of the true occupant protection offered by a car, these harsh measures are in place to ensure carmakers update their models to offer new technologies and not hide behind cost cutting practices. The same approach will soon be applied by the Indian authorities once it becomes mandatory for all new cars to come with 6 airbags minimum.

Looking ahead, Mahindra plans to enhance the Scorpio N's safety profile by introducing ADAS features, aligning with the evolving industry standards set to become compulsory for all cars sold from 2025 onwards. Presently, the XUV700 stands as Mahindra's flagship offering with autonomous driving capabilities in India.

Read More on : Scorpio N Automatic