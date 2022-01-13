HomeNew CarsNewsMahindra Rolls Out Benefits Of Up To Rs 81,500 On Select Cars This January
English | हिंदी

Mahindra Rolls Out Benefits Of Up To Rs 81,500 On Select Cars This January

Published On Jan 13, 2022 08:00 AM By Rohit for Mahindra Alturas G4

  • 17917 Views
  • Write a comment

The Scorpio, XUV300, and Alturas G4 also get additional benefits of up to Rs 20,000

  • Maximum offers of up to Rs 81,500 available on the Alturas G4.

  • No discounts on the Thar, Bolero Neo, and XUV700.

  • Save up to Rs 69,000 on the XUV300.

  • All offers are valid till the end of January 2022.

Mahindra has rolled out benefits of up to Rs 81,500 on multiple models, including the XUV300, Alturas G4, and Scorpio. However, hot-sellers like the Thar and XUV700 don’t pack any savings. All offers are valid for January 2022. 

Here are all the model-wise offers:

KUV100 NXT

Mahindra KUV100 NXT

Offer

Amount

Cash Discount

Up to Rs 38,055

Exchange Bonus

Up to Rs 20,000

Corporate Discount

Up to Rs 3,000

Total Benefits

Up to Rs 61,055

  • The top-spec K8 trim of the KUV100 NXT is carrying these discounts.

Check out all the latest car deals and discounts here.

Bolero

Mahindra Bolero

Offer

Amount

Exchange Bonus

Up to Rs 10,000

Corporate Discount

Up to Rs 3,000

Total Benefits

Up to Rs 13,000

  • Mahindra is offering the above-mentioned benefits on all the Bolero’s variants.

Scorpio

Mahindra Scorpio

Offer

Amount

Exchange Bonus

Up to Rs 10,000

Corporate Discount

Up to Rs 4,000

Additional Offers

Up to Rs 15,000

Total Benefits

Up to Rs 29,000

  • These offers are applicable only to the Scorpio’s second-from-base S5 trim.

XUV300

Mahindra XUV300

Offer

Amount

Cash Discount

Up to Rs 30,003

Exchange Bonus

Up to Rs 25,000

Corporate Discount

Up to Rs 4,000

Additional Offers

Up to Rs 10,000

Total Benefits

Up to Rs 69,003

  • The aforementioned discounts are available with the top-spec W8 (O) trim (petrol-manual combine) of the XUV300

Marazzo

Mahindra Marazzo

Offer

Amount

Cash Discount

Up to Rs 20,000

Exchange Bonus

Up to Rs 15,000

Corporate Discount

Up to Rs 5,200

Total Benefits

Up to Rs 40,200

  • Mahindra is offering these benefits on the Marazzo’s base-spec M2 trim.

Alturas G4

Mahindra Alturas G4

Offer

Amount

Exchange Bonus

Up to Rs 50,000

Corporate Discount

Up to Rs 11,500

Additional Offers

Up to Rs 20,000

Total Benefits

Up to Rs 81,500

  • Both the Alturas G4’s variants pack the above-mentioned savings.

Note: The benefits and total discount will vary depending on your chosen variant and location. We request you to contact your nearest Mahindra dealership for full details.

Read More on : Alturas G4 diesel

R
Published by
Rohit
Was this article helpful ?

2 out of 2 found this helpful

Write your Comment on Mahindra Alturas G4

Read Full News
  • Mahindra XUV300
  • Mahindra Alturas G4
  • Mahindra Marazzo
  • Mahindra Bolero
  • Mahindra Scorpio
  • Mahindra KUV100 NXT

Similar cars to compare & consider

Ex-showroom Price New Delhi
  • Trending
  • Recent

Trending Suv

  • Latest
  • Upcoming
  • Popular
Latest Cars
Upcoming Cars
Popular Cars
*Estimated Price New Delhi
space Image
×
We need your city to customize your experience