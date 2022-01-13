Mahindra Rolls Out Benefits Of Up To Rs 81,500 On Select Cars This January

Published On Jan 13, 2022 08:00 AM By Rohit for Mahindra Alturas G4

The Scorpio, XUV300, and Alturas G4 also get additional benefits of up to Rs 20,000

Maximum offers of up to Rs 81,500 available on the Alturas G4.

No discounts on the Thar, Bolero Neo, and XUV700.

Save up to Rs 69,000 on the XUV300.

All offers are valid till the end of January 2022.

Mahindra has rolled out benefits of up to Rs 81,500 on multiple models, including the XUV300, Alturas G4, and Scorpio. However, hot-sellers like the Thar and XUV700 don’t pack any savings. All offers are valid for January 2022.

Here are all the model-wise offers:

KUV100 NXT

Offer Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 38,055 Exchange Bonus Up to Rs 20,000 Corporate Discount Up to Rs 3,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 61,055

The top-spec K8 trim of the KUV100 NXT is carrying these discounts.

Bolero

Offer Amount Exchange Bonus Up to Rs 10,000 Corporate Discount Up to Rs 3,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 13,000

Mahindra is offering the above-mentioned benefits on all the Bolero’s variants.

Scorpio

Offer Amount Exchange Bonus Up to Rs 10,000 Corporate Discount Up to Rs 4,000 Additional Offers Up to Rs 15,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 29,000

These offers are applicable only to the Scorpio’s second-from-base S5 trim.

XUV300

Offer Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 30,003 Exchange Bonus Up to Rs 25,000 Corporate Discount Up to Rs 4,000 Additional Offers Up to Rs 10,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 69,003

The aforementioned discounts are available with the top-spec W8 (O) trim (petrol-manual combine) of the XUV300.

Marazzo

Offer Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 20,000 Exchange Bonus Up to Rs 15,000 Corporate Discount Up to Rs 5,200 Total Benefits Up to Rs 40,200

Mahindra is offering these benefits on the Marazzo’s base-spec M2 trim.

Alturas G4

Offer Amount Exchange Bonus Up to Rs 50,000 Corporate Discount Up to Rs 11,500 Additional Offers Up to Rs 20,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 81,500

Both the Alturas G4’s variants pack the above-mentioned savings.

Note: The benefits and total discount will vary depending on your chosen variant and location. We request you to contact your nearest Mahindra dealership for full details.

