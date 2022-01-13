Mahindra Rolls Out Benefits Of Up To Rs 81,500 On Select Cars This January
Published On Jan 13, 2022 08:00 AM By Rohit for Mahindra Alturas G4
The Scorpio, XUV300, and Alturas G4 also get additional benefits of up to Rs 20,000
-
Maximum offers of up to Rs 81,500 available on the Alturas G4.
-
No discounts on the Thar, Bolero Neo, and XUV700.
-
Save up to Rs 69,000 on the XUV300.
-
All offers are valid till the end of January 2022.
Mahindra has rolled out benefits of up to Rs 81,500 on multiple models, including the XUV300, Alturas G4, and Scorpio. However, hot-sellers like the Thar and XUV700 don’t pack any savings. All offers are valid for January 2022.
Here are all the model-wise offers:
KUV100 NXT
|
Offer
|
Amount
|
Cash Discount
|
Up to Rs 38,055
|
Exchange Bonus
|
Up to Rs 20,000
|
Corporate Discount
|
Up to Rs 3,000
|
Total Benefits
|
Up to Rs 61,055
-
The top-spec K8 trim of the KUV100 NXT is carrying these discounts.
Bolero
|
Offer
|
Amount
|
Exchange Bonus
|
Up to Rs 10,000
|
Corporate Discount
|
Up to Rs 3,000
|
Total Benefits
|
Up to Rs 13,000
-
Mahindra is offering the above-mentioned benefits on all the Bolero’s variants.
Scorpio
|
Offer
|
Amount
|
Exchange Bonus
|
Up to Rs 10,000
|
Corporate Discount
|
Up to Rs 4,000
|
Additional Offers
|
Up to Rs 15,000
|
Total Benefits
|
Up to Rs 29,000
-
These offers are applicable only to the Scorpio’s second-from-base S5 trim.
XUV300
|
Offer
|
Amount
|
Cash Discount
|
Up to Rs 30,003
|
Exchange Bonus
|
Up to Rs 25,000
|
Corporate Discount
|
Up to Rs 4,000
|
Additional Offers
|
Up to Rs 10,000
|
Total Benefits
|
Up to Rs 69,003
-
The aforementioned discounts are available with the top-spec W8 (O) trim (petrol-manual combine) of the XUV300.
Marazzo
|
Offer
|
Amount
|
Cash Discount
|
Up to Rs 20,000
|
Exchange Bonus
|
Up to Rs 15,000
|
Corporate Discount
|
Up to Rs 5,200
|
Total Benefits
|
Up to Rs 40,200
-
Mahindra is offering these benefits on the Marazzo’s base-spec M2 trim.
Alturas G4
|
Offer
|
Amount
|
Exchange Bonus
|
Up to Rs 50,000
|
Corporate Discount
|
Up to Rs 11,500
|
Additional Offers
|
Up to Rs 20,000
|
Total Benefits
|
Up to Rs 81,500
-
Both the Alturas G4’s variants pack the above-mentioned savings.
Note: The benefits and total discount will vary depending on your chosen variant and location. We request you to contact your nearest Mahindra dealership for full details.
