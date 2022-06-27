English | हिंदी

Mahindra Alturas G4 Base Variant Temporarily Unavailable For Booking

Published On Jun 27, 2022 01:34 PM By Rohit for Mahindra Alturas G4

The carmaker has cited the global supply chain disruptions as the reason behind this move

Mahindra Alturas G4

  • The Alturas, until recently, was sold in two trims: base-spec 2WD and top-spec 4WD.

  • The 2WD variant got features like two-zone climate control and an 8-inch touchscreen.

  • It had the same 2.2-litre diesel engine as the top trim, albeit without the 4x4 option.

  • Was priced at Rs 28.88 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi) prior to the pausing of bookings.

The Mahindra Alturas G4 has been the carmaker’s workhorse in the full-size SUV segment since 2018. Until recently, it was being offered in two trims: base-spec 2WD and range-topping 4WD. But now, the carmaker has stopped accepting bookings for the 2WD variant.

Here’s an official quote from Mahindra citing the reason for the move-

Owing to global supply chain disruptions, we have temporarily ceased bookings for the 2WD variant of the Alturas.”

Mahindra Alturas G4 powered driver's seat
Mahindra Alturas G4 touchscreen

Despite being the base-spec variant, the 2WD grade is well-equipped with features such as an 8-way power-adjustable driver seat, dual-zone climate control, ventilated seats and an 8-inch touchscreen system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

The SUV comes with standard safety kit which includes electronic stability programme (ESP), ISOFIX child seat anchorages, hill-assist and hill descent control.

Also ReadIt’ll Be Harder To Get A 5-Star GNCAP Crash Test Rating From July 2022

Mahindra offers the Alturas G4 with a 2.2-litre diesel engine (181PS and 420Nm), paired to a 7-speed automatic gearbox. The base grade misses out on the 4x4 option, which is available with the top-spec trim.

Mahindra Alturas G4 rear

Prior to its temporary discontinuation, Mahindra retailed it at Rs 28.88 lakh, while the top-spec 4WD variant which is on sale is priced at Rs 31.88 lakh. The full-sized SUV’s rivals are the Toyota Fortuner and MG Gloster, while it is an alternative to monocoque SUVs like Skoda Kodiaq and Jeep Meridian.

All prices, ex-showroom Delhi

Read More on : Mahindra Alturas G4 diesel

