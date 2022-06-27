Published On Jun 27, 2022 01:34 PM By Rohit for Mahindra Alturas G4

The carmaker has cited the global supply chain disruptions as the reason behind this move

The Alturas, until recently, was sold in two trims: base-spec 2WD and top-spec 4WD.

The 2WD variant got features like two-zone climate control and an 8-inch touchscreen.

It had the same 2.2-litre diesel engine as the top trim, albeit without the 4x4 option.

Was priced at Rs 28.88 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi) prior to the pausing of bookings.

The Mahindra Alturas G4 has been the carmaker’s workhorse in the full-size SUV segment since 2018. Until recently, it was being offered in two trims: base-spec 2WD and range-topping 4WD. But now, the carmaker has stopped accepting bookings for the 2WD variant.

Here’s an official quote from Mahindra citing the reason for the move-

“Owing to global supply chain disruptions, we have temporarily ceased bookings for the 2WD variant of the Alturas.”

Despite being the base-spec variant, the 2WD grade is well-equipped with features such as an 8-way power-adjustable driver seat, dual-zone climate control, ventilated seats and an 8-inch touchscreen system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

The SUV comes with standard safety kit which includes electronic stability programme (ESP), ISOFIX child seat anchorages, hill-assist and hill descent control.

Mahindra offers the Alturas G4 with a 2.2-litre diesel engine (181PS and 420Nm), paired to a 7-speed automatic gearbox. The base grade misses out on the 4x4 option, which is available with the top-spec trim.

Prior to its temporary discontinuation, Mahindra retailed it at Rs 28.88 lakh, while the top-spec 4WD variant which is on sale is priced at Rs 31.88 lakh. The full-sized SUV’s rivals are the Toyota Fortuner and MG Gloster, while it is an alternative to monocoque SUVs like Skoda Kodiaq and Jeep Meridian.

All prices, ex-showroom Delhi

