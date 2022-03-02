Mahindra Registers Highest Ever SUVs Sales In February, Ramps Up Production Of The Thar And XUV700
Published On Mar 02, 2022 08:00 AM By CarDekho for Mahindra Thar
Registers a growth of 89% with 54455 units sold in February
Mahindra achieved a growth of 89% in February 2022, with an overall sale of 54,455 units. The carmaker also registered its highest ever SUV sales with the sale of 27,551 units, thanks to the strong demand for the Thar and XUV700. They recorded a growth of almost 40% in SUV sales over the last month while they went up by 80% compared to the February 2021
Here’s the press release for you to go through for more information:
Mahindra Auto clocks its highest ever SUVs volume in February 2022 with 27551 vehicles
Overall volumes for the month at 54455, registering a growth of 89%
Mumbai, March 1, 2022: Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (M&M Ltd.), one of India’s leading automotive companies, today announced that its overall auto sales for the month of February 2022 stood at 54455 vehicles.
In the Utility Vehicles segment, Mahindra sold 27551 vehicles in February 2022. The Passenger Vehicles segment (which includes UVs, Cars and Vans) sold 27663 vehicles in February 2022. Exports for the month were at 2814 vehicles.
In the Commercial Vehicles segment, Mahindra sold 20166 vehicles in February 2022 with growth of 119%. All the Light Commercial Vehicle Segments of <2T, Pickups (2T to 3.5T), >3.5T and the heavy commercial vehicles continued their robust growth trajectory in February 2022.
According to Veejay Nakra, Chief Executive Officer, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd., “With an overall sale of 54455 vehicles, we have achieved a growth of 89% in February 2022. All segments showed robust growth including SUVs at 79%, which registered the highest ever monthly volume. We expect demand to continue to remain strong as the Covid situation eases further. We continue to closely monitor the semi-conductor related parts supply and take corrective action as appropriate.”
|
Passenger Vehicles Sales Summary (Domestic) – February 2022
|
Category
|
February
|
YTD February
|
F22
|
F21
|
% Change
|
F22
|
F21
|
% Change
|
Utility Vehicles
|
27551
|
15380
|
79%
|
196302
|
138887
|
41%
|
Cars*+ Vans
|
112
|
11
|
918%
|
1990
|
1629
|
22%
|
Passenger Vehicles
|
27663
|
15391
|
80%
|
198292
|
140516
|
41%
*Above Domestic Sales Includes sales made in subsidiary company Mahindra Electric Mobility Ltd
|
Exports – February 2022
|
Category
|
February
|
YTD February
|
F22
|
F21
|
% Change
|
F22
|
F21
|
% Change
|
Total Exports
|
2814
|
1827
|
54%
|
29350
|
16255
|
81%
