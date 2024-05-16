Published On May 16, 2024 11:25 AM By Shreyash for Mahindra XUV 3XO

The XUV 3XO crossed 27,000 bookings within the first 10 minutes

Deliveries for the XUV 3XO are set to start from May 26,2024.

Mahindra has already produced over 10,000 units of the XUV 3XO.

The XUV 3XO comes with two turbo-petrol and diesel engine options.

Features highlights include 10.25-inch touchscreen, dual-zone AC, panoramic sunroof, and ADAS.

Its introductory prices range between Rs 7.49 lakh and Rs 15.49 lakh (ex-showroom).

The prices for the Mahindra XUV 3XO were announced at the end of April 2024, and the automaker officially opened its order books on May 15. In typical Mahindra fashion, the XUV 3XO received an immense response from customers, garnering over 50,000 bookings within just an hour. Mahindra also claims it secured 27,000 reservations in the first 10 minutes of the booking commencement.

Deliveries for the XUV 3XO are scheduled to start on May 26, 2024. Mahindra claims it has produced over 10,000 units of the XUV 3XO so far. The company also states that it will take all necessary steps to ensure timely deliveries, likely to avoid a similar scenario that was witnessed with the popularity of the Mahindra XUV700.

More About XUV 3XO

The XUV 3XO, launched as the facelifted version of the XUV 300, uses the same engine options as before. Their specifications have been detailed below:

Engine 1.2-litre turbo-petrol 1.2-litre T-GDi (turbo-petrol) 1.5-litre diesel Power 112 PS 130 PS 117 PS Torque 200 Nm Up to 230 Nm 300 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT 6-speed MT, 6-speed AMT

The XUV 3XO now gets the option of a 6-speed torque converter with both of its turbo-petrol engine options. The 112 PS 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine was previously offered with a 6-speed AMT.

Features & Safety

The XUV 3XO comes with amenities like dual 10.25-inch displays (one for infotainment and the other for instrumentation), a 7-speaker Harman Kardon sound system, and a segment-first panoramic sunroof. It also gets features such as cruise control, dual-zone AC, and wireless charger.

In terms of safety, it gets six airbags (as standard), electronic stability control (ESC), a rearview camera, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), and a 360-degree camera. It also comes with a full suite of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) such as adaptive cruise control, autonomous emergency braking, and lane-keep assist.

Price Range & Rivals

The Mahindra XUV 3XO is priced between Rs 7.49 lakh and Rs 15.49 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom). It takes on the likes of the Tata Nexon, Maruti Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Renault Kiger, and Nissan Magnite.

