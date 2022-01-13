HomeNew CarsNewsMahindra Cars Get Dearer By Up To Rs 53,000
English | हिंदी

Mahindra Cars Get Dearer By Up To Rs 53,000

Published On Jan 13, 2022 01:30 PM By Rohit for Mahindra Scorpio

  • 18419 Views
  • Write a comment

The carmaker has spared the XUV300 this round of price increment

  • The Scorpio’s prices have been hiked the most, by up to Rs 53,000.

  • The Thar’s prices have increased by up to Rs 45,000.

  • Mahindra has hiked the Marazzo’s prices by up to Rs 44,000.

  • The Bolero and Bolero Neo’s prices have gone up by up to Rs 34,000.

  • The KUV100 NXT and Alturas G4 now cost Rs 7,000 and Rs 8,000 more, respectively.

Mahindra recently hiked the prices of the XUV700 for the second time since its launch in 2021. And now, all other models, except for the XUV300, have gotten dearer. 

Let’s check out the latest variant-wise price list:

KUV100 NXT

Mahindra KUV100 NXT

Variant

Old Price

New Price

Difference

K2+

Rs 6.08 lakh

Rs 6.15 lakh

+Rs 7,000

K4+

Rs 6.57 lakh

Rs 6.64 lakh

+Rs 7,000

K6+

Rs 7.1 lakh

Rs 7.17 lakh

+Rs 7,000

K8

Rs 7.74 lakh

Rs 7.81 lakh

+Rs 7,000

K8 Dual Tone

Rs 7.82 lakh

Rs 7.89 lakh

+Rs 7,000

  • All the KUV100 NXT’s variants have become costlier by Rs 7,000.

Bolero

Mahindra Bolero

Variant

Old Price

New Price

Difference

B4

Rs 8.72 lakh

Rs 9 lakh

+Rs 28,000

B6

Rs 9.46 lakh

Rs 9.8 lakh

+Rs 34,000

B6 (O)

Rs 9.7 lakh

Rs 10 lakh

+Rs 30,000

  • The mid-spec B6 trim of the Bolero received the maximum hike of Rs 34,000.

Bolero Neo

Mahindra Bolero Neo

Variant

Old Price

New Price

Difference

N4

Rs 8.77 lakh

Rs 9 lakh

+Rs 23,000

N8

Rs 9.78 lakh

Rs 10 lakh

+Rs 22,000

N10

Rs 10.3 lakh

Rs 10.63 lakh

+Rs 33,000

N10 (O)

Rs 11 lakh

Rs 11.34 lakh

+Rs 34,000

  • Mahindra has increased prices of the Bolero Neo by up to Rs 34,000 as well. This is the second price hike for the Bolero Neo since its launch.

Thar

Mahindra Thar

Petrol

Variant

Old Price

New Price

Difference

AX (O) Hard Top

Rs 12.79 lakh

Rs 13.18 lakh

+Rs 39,000

LX Hard Top

Rs 13.39 lakh

Rs 13.79 lakh

+Rs 40,000

LX AT Convertible

Rs 14.79 lakh

Rs 15.23 lakh

+Rs 44,000

LX AT Hard Top

Rs 14.89 lakh

Rs 15.33 lakh

+Rs 44,000

Diesel

Variant

Old Price

New Price

Difference

AX (O) Convertible

Rs 12.99 lakh

Rs 13.38 lakh

+Rs 39,000

AX (O) Hard Top

Rs 13.09 lakh

Rs 13.49 lakh

+Rs 40,000

LX MT Convertible

Rs 13.59 lakh

Rs 14 lakh

+Rs 41,000

LX MT Hard Top

Rs 13.69 lakh

Rs 14.1 lakh

+Rs 41,000

LX AT Convertible

Rs 14.99 lakh

Rs 15.43 lakh

+Rs 44,000

LX AT Hard Top

Rs 15.09 lakh

Rs 15.54 lakh

+Rs 45,000

  • The Thar’s prices have been hiked by up to Rs 45,000. The LX automatic variants have been hit the hardest.

Marazzo

Mahindra Marazzo

Variant

Old Price

New Price

Difference

7-seater

M2

Rs 12.42 lakh

Rs 12.8 lakh

+Rs 38,000

M4+

Rs 13.55 lakh

Rs 13.95 lakh

+Rs 40,000

M6+

Rs 14.49 lakh

Rs 14.92 lakh

+Rs 43,000

8-seater

M2

Rs 12.42 lakh

Rs 12.8 lakh

+Rs 38,000

M4+

Rs 13.63 lakh

Rs 14.04 lakh

+Rs 41,000

M6+

Rs 14.57 lakh

Rs 15.01 lakh

+Rs 44,000

  • The Marazzo has become costlier by up to Rs 44,000. The steepest hike is for the top variant.

Scorpio

Mahindra Scorpio

Variant

Old Price

New Price

Difference

S3+

Rs 12.77 lakh

Rs 13.18 lakh

+Rs 41,000

S5

Rs 13.48 lakh

Rs 13.9 lakh

+Rs 42,000

S7

Rs 15.74 lakh

Rs 16.22 lakh

+Rs 48,000

S9

Rs 16.35 lakh

Rs 16.85 lakh

+Rs 50,000

S11

Rs 17.62 lakh

Rs 18.15 lakh

+Rs 53,000

Alturas G4

Mahindra Alturas G4

Variant

Old Price

New Price

Difference

2WD

Rs 28.77 lakh

Rs 28.85 lakh

+Rs 8,000

4WD

Rs 31.77 lakh

Rs 31.85 lakh

+Rs 8,000

  • Mahindra’s flagship SUV, the Alturas G4, has become pricier by Rs 8,000.

Looking to buy a new Mahindra car? Check out these benefits and offers available till the end of January.

All prices, ex-showroom Delhi

Read More on : Mahindra Scorpio diesel

R
Published by
Rohit
Was this article helpful ?

1 out of 1 found this helpful

Write your Comment on Mahindra Scorpio

Read Full News
  • Mahindra Thar
  • Mahindra KUV100 NXT
  • Mahindra Alturas G4
  • Mahindra Bolero
  • Mahindra Bolero Neo
  • Mahindra Scorpio
  • Mahindra Marazzo
Big Saving !!
Save upto 33% ! Find best deals on Used Mahindra Cars
View Used Mahindra Scorpio In New Delhi

Similar cars to compare & consider

Ex-showroom Price New Delhi
  • Trending
  • Recent

Trending Suv

  • Latest
  • Upcoming
  • Popular
Latest Cars
Upcoming Cars
Popular Cars
*Estimated Price New Delhi
space Image
×
We need your city to customize your experience