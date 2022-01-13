Mahindra Cars Get Dearer By Up To Rs 53,000
Published On Jan 13, 2022 01:30 PM By Rohit for Mahindra Scorpio
The carmaker has spared the XUV300 this round of price increment
-
The Scorpio’s prices have been hiked the most, by up to Rs 53,000.
-
The Thar’s prices have increased by up to Rs 45,000.
-
Mahindra has hiked the Marazzo’s prices by up to Rs 44,000.
-
The Bolero and Bolero Neo’s prices have gone up by up to Rs 34,000.
-
The KUV100 NXT and Alturas G4 now cost Rs 7,000 and Rs 8,000 more, respectively.
Mahindra recently hiked the prices of the XUV700 for the second time since its launch in 2021. And now, all other models, except for the XUV300, have gotten dearer.
Let’s check out the latest variant-wise price list:
KUV100 NXT
|
Variant
|
Old Price
|
New Price
|
Difference
|
K2+
|
Rs 6.08 lakh
|
Rs 6.15 lakh
|
+Rs 7,000
|
K4+
|
Rs 6.57 lakh
|
Rs 6.64 lakh
|
+Rs 7,000
|
K6+
|
Rs 7.1 lakh
|
Rs 7.17 lakh
|
+Rs 7,000
|
K8
|
Rs 7.74 lakh
|
Rs 7.81 lakh
|
+Rs 7,000
|
K8 Dual Tone
|
Rs 7.82 lakh
|
Rs 7.89 lakh
|
+Rs 7,000
-
All the KUV100 NXT’s variants have become costlier by Rs 7,000.
Bolero
|
Variant
|
Old Price
|
New Price
|
Difference
|
B4
|
Rs 8.72 lakh
|
Rs 9 lakh
|
+Rs 28,000
|
B6
|
Rs 9.46 lakh
|
Rs 9.8 lakh
|
+Rs 34,000
|
B6 (O)
|
Rs 9.7 lakh
|
Rs 10 lakh
|
+Rs 30,000
-
The mid-spec B6 trim of the Bolero received the maximum hike of Rs 34,000.
Bolero Neo
|
Variant
|
Old Price
|
New Price
|
Difference
|
N4
|
Rs 8.77 lakh
|
Rs 9 lakh
|
+Rs 23,000
|
N8
|
Rs 9.78 lakh
|
Rs 10 lakh
|
+Rs 22,000
|
N10
|
Rs 10.3 lakh
|
Rs 10.63 lakh
|
+Rs 33,000
|
N10 (O)
|
Rs 11 lakh
|
Rs 11.34 lakh
|
+Rs 34,000
-
Mahindra has increased prices of the Bolero Neo by up to Rs 34,000 as well. This is the second price hike for the Bolero Neo since its launch.
Thar
Petrol
|
Variant
|
Old Price
|
New Price
|
Difference
|
AX (O) Hard Top
|
Rs 12.79 lakh
|
Rs 13.18 lakh
|
+Rs 39,000
|
LX Hard Top
|
Rs 13.39 lakh
|
Rs 13.79 lakh
|
+Rs 40,000
|
LX AT Convertible
|
Rs 14.79 lakh
|
Rs 15.23 lakh
|
+Rs 44,000
|
LX AT Hard Top
|
Rs 14.89 lakh
|
Rs 15.33 lakh
|
+Rs 44,000
Diesel
|
Variant
|
Old Price
|
New Price
|
Difference
|
AX (O) Convertible
|
Rs 12.99 lakh
|
Rs 13.38 lakh
|
+Rs 39,000
|
AX (O) Hard Top
|
Rs 13.09 lakh
|
Rs 13.49 lakh
|
+Rs 40,000
|
LX MT Convertible
|
Rs 13.59 lakh
|
Rs 14 lakh
|
+Rs 41,000
|
LX MT Hard Top
|
Rs 13.69 lakh
|
Rs 14.1 lakh
|
+Rs 41,000
|
LX AT Convertible
|
Rs 14.99 lakh
|
Rs 15.43 lakh
|
+Rs 44,000
|
LX AT Hard Top
|
Rs 15.09 lakh
|
Rs 15.54 lakh
|
+Rs 45,000
-
The Thar’s prices have been hiked by up to Rs 45,000. The LX automatic variants have been hit the hardest.
Marazzo
|
Variant
|
Old Price
|
New Price
|
Difference
|
7-seater
|
M2
|
Rs 12.42 lakh
|
Rs 12.8 lakh
|
+Rs 38,000
|
M4+
|
Rs 13.55 lakh
|
Rs 13.95 lakh
|
+Rs 40,000
|
M6+
|
Rs 14.49 lakh
|
Rs 14.92 lakh
|
+Rs 43,000
|
8-seater
|
M2
|
Rs 12.42 lakh
|
Rs 12.8 lakh
|
+Rs 38,000
|
M4+
|
Rs 13.63 lakh
|
Rs 14.04 lakh
|
+Rs 41,000
|
M6+
|
Rs 14.57 lakh
|
Rs 15.01 lakh
|
+Rs 44,000
-
The Marazzo has become costlier by up to Rs 44,000. The steepest hike is for the top variant.
Scorpio
|
Variant
|
Old Price
|
New Price
|
Difference
|
S3+
|
Rs 12.77 lakh
|
Rs 13.18 lakh
|
+Rs 41,000
|
S5
|
Rs 13.48 lakh
|
Rs 13.9 lakh
|
+Rs 42,000
|
S7
|
Rs 15.74 lakh
|
Rs 16.22 lakh
|
+Rs 48,000
|
S9
|
Rs 16.35 lakh
|
Rs 16.85 lakh
|
+Rs 50,000
|
S11
|
Rs 17.62 lakh
|
Rs 18.15 lakh
|
+Rs 53,000
-
The Scorpio’s top-spec S11 trim has received the maximum increment in this round of price hike.
-
The SUV will soon be replaced by a new-gen model by mid 2022.
Alturas G4
|
Variant
|
Old Price
|
New Price
|
Difference
|
2WD
|
Rs 28.77 lakh
|
Rs 28.85 lakh
|
+Rs 8,000
|
4WD
|
Rs 31.77 lakh
|
Rs 31.85 lakh
|
+Rs 8,000
-
Mahindra’s flagship SUV, the Alturas G4, has become pricier by Rs 8,000.
Looking to buy a new Mahindra car? Check out these benefits and offers available till the end of January.
All prices, ex-showroom Delhi
Read More on : Mahindra Scorpio diesel
- Renew Mahindra Scorpio Car Insurance - Save Upto 75%* with Best Insurance Plans - (InsuranceDekho.com)
- Loan Against Car - Get upto ₹25 Lakhs in cash
1 out of 1 found this helpful