Mahindra Cars Get Dearer By Up To Rs 53,000

The carmaker has spared the XUV300 this round of price increment

The Scorpio’s prices have been hiked the most, by up to Rs 53,000.

The Thar’s prices have increased by up to Rs 45,000.

Mahindra has hiked the Marazzo’s prices by up to Rs 44,000.

The Bolero and Bolero Neo’s prices have gone up by up to Rs 34,000.

The KUV100 NXT and Alturas G4 now cost Rs 7,000 and Rs 8,000 more, respectively.

Mahindra recently hiked the prices of the XUV700 for the second time since its launch in 2021. And now, all other models, except for the XUV300, have gotten dearer.

Let’s check out the latest variant-wise price list:

KUV100 NXT

Variant Old Price New Price Difference K2+ Rs 6.08 lakh Rs 6.15 lakh +Rs 7,000 K4+ Rs 6.57 lakh Rs 6.64 lakh +Rs 7,000 K6+ Rs 7.1 lakh Rs 7.17 lakh +Rs 7,000 K8 Rs 7.74 lakh Rs 7.81 lakh +Rs 7,000 K8 Dual Tone Rs 7.82 lakh Rs 7.89 lakh +Rs 7,000

All the KUV100 NXT’s variants have become costlier by Rs 7,000.

Bolero

Variant Old Price New Price Difference B4 Rs 8.72 lakh Rs 9 lakh +Rs 28,000 B6 Rs 9.46 lakh Rs 9.8 lakh +Rs 34,000 B6 (O) Rs 9.7 lakh Rs 10 lakh +Rs 30,000

The mid-spec B6 trim of the Bolero received the maximum hike of Rs 34,000.

Bolero Neo

Variant Old Price New Price Difference N4 Rs 8.77 lakh Rs 9 lakh +Rs 23,000 N8 Rs 9.78 lakh Rs 10 lakh +Rs 22,000 N10 Rs 10.3 lakh Rs 10.63 lakh +Rs 33,000 N10 (O) Rs 11 lakh Rs 11.34 lakh +Rs 34,000

Mahindra has increased prices of the Bolero Neo by up to Rs 34,000 as well. This is the second price hike for the Bolero Neo since its launch.

Thar

Petrol

Variant Old Price New Price Difference AX (O) Hard Top Rs 12.79 lakh Rs 13.18 lakh +Rs 39,000 LX Hard Top Rs 13.39 lakh Rs 13.79 lakh +Rs 40,000 LX AT Convertible Rs 14.79 lakh Rs 15.23 lakh +Rs 44,000 LX AT Hard Top Rs 14.89 lakh Rs 15.33 lakh +Rs 44,000

Diesel

Variant Old Price New Price Difference AX (O) Convertible Rs 12.99 lakh Rs 13.38 lakh +Rs 39,000 AX (O) Hard Top Rs 13.09 lakh Rs 13.49 lakh +Rs 40,000 LX MT Convertible Rs 13.59 lakh Rs 14 lakh +Rs 41,000 LX MT Hard Top Rs 13.69 lakh Rs 14.1 lakh +Rs 41,000 LX AT Convertible Rs 14.99 lakh Rs 15.43 lakh +Rs 44,000 LX AT Hard Top Rs 15.09 lakh Rs 15.54 lakh +Rs 45,000

The Thar ’s prices have been hiked by up to Rs 45,000. The LX automatic variants have been hit the hardest.

Marazzo

Variant Old Price New Price Difference 7-seater M2 Rs 12.42 lakh Rs 12.8 lakh +Rs 38,000 M4+ Rs 13.55 lakh Rs 13.95 lakh +Rs 40,000 M6+ Rs 14.49 lakh Rs 14.92 lakh +Rs 43,000 8-seater M2 Rs 12.42 lakh Rs 12.8 lakh +Rs 38,000 M4+ Rs 13.63 lakh Rs 14.04 lakh +Rs 41,000 M6+ Rs 14.57 lakh Rs 15.01 lakh +Rs 44,000

The Marazzo has become costlier by up to Rs 44,000. The steepest hike is for the top variant.

Scorpio

Variant Old Price New Price Difference S3+ Rs 12.77 lakh Rs 13.18 lakh +Rs 41,000 S5 Rs 13.48 lakh Rs 13.9 lakh +Rs 42,000 S7 Rs 15.74 lakh Rs 16.22 lakh +Rs 48,000 S9 Rs 16.35 lakh Rs 16.85 lakh +Rs 50,000 S11 Rs 17.62 lakh Rs 18.15 lakh +Rs 53,000

The Scorpio’s top-spec S11 trim has received the maximum increment in this round of price hike.

The SUV will soon be replaced by a new-gen model by mid 2022.

Alturas G4

Variant Old Price New Price Difference 2WD Rs 28.77 lakh Rs 28.85 lakh +Rs 8,000 4WD Rs 31.77 lakh Rs 31.85 lakh +Rs 8,000

Mahindra’s flagship SUV, the Alturas G4, has become pricier by Rs 8,000.

Looking to buy a new Mahindra car? Check out these benefits and offers available till the end of January.

All prices, ex-showroom Delhi

