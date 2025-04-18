Music Legend AR Rahman Brings Home A Mahindra XEV 9e In Its Tango Red Shade

Interestingly, AR Rahman has composed the warning and vehicle sounds for the XEV 9e and BE 6

Mahindra has taken to their social media handle to announce their XEV 9e’s latest buyer. It’s none other than the legendary Oscar-winning music composer AR Rahman, who has also composed the warning and notification sounds for this car. The XEV 9e seems to be the current celebrity favourite with filmmaker Anurag Kashyap purchasing it followed by AR Rahman. His XEV 9e is in its top-spec Pack 3 variant and a Tango Red hue.

Here’s a quick overview of the Mahindra XEV 9e:

The Mahindra XEV 9e is offered in four variants: Pack One, Pack Two, Pack Three Select and Pack Three. It sports a stylish exterior design with futuristic elements like connected LED DRLs, a sloping roofline, flush type door handles and 19-inch alloy wheels. Prices range from Rs 21.90 lakh to Rs 30.50 lakh (ex-showroom, pan-India).

Features Onboard

The Mahindra XEV 9e is well loaded with features such as three 12.3-inch displays (one for infotainment, one for instrumentation and the other for co-passenger entertainment), a 6-way powered driver seat with memory functionality, dual wireless phone chargers, panoramic glass roof, a 16-speaker Harman Kardon music system and an augmented reality-based head-up display.

Its safety suite comprises seven airbags, a 360-degree camera, front and rear parking sensors, and Level-2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

Powertrain Options

The XEV 9e is available with two electric powertrain choices, technical specifications of which are as follows:

Specification 59 kWh 79 kWh No. of electric motor(s) 1 1 Power 231 PS 286 PS Torque 380 Nm 380 Nm Claimed Range (MIDC Part1+Part 2) 542 km 656 km Drivetrain RWD*

*RWD - Rear-wheel-drive

The Mahindra XEV 9e can be had with two home charger options: a 7.2 kW AC Charger priced at Rs 50,000 and a 11.2 kW AC Fast Charger priced at Rs 75,000. It also comes with DC fast charging options, all of which are detailed below.

Battery Pack 59 kWh 79 kWh 7.2 kW AC Charger 8.7 hours 11.7 hours 11.2 kW AC Fast Charger 6 hours 8 hours 140 kW DC 20 minutes (20%–80%) 180 kW DC 20 minutes (20%–80%)

Rivals

The Mahindra XEV 9e poses as a premium alternative to the Hyundai Creta Electric, Tata Curvv EV, MG ZS EV and can also be considered as an affordable alternative to the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and BYD Sealion 7. It will also rival the upcoming Tata Harrier EV upon its launch.

