Mahindra XUV700 Gets Costlier By Up To Rs 81,000

Modified On Jan 12, 2022 04:07 PM By Tarun for Mahindra XUV700

Buyers will have to pay the prices applicable at the time of their delivery

  • The XUV700 is priced from Rs 12.96 lakh to Rs 23.80 lakh. 

  • The petrol variants get costlier by up to Rs 75,000 and the diesel variants by up to Rs 81,000. 

  • The price hikes increase with the variants. 

  • Buyers who have booked the XUV700 on October 7 and 8 won’t have to pay the new prices. 

Mahindra has hiked the prices of the XUV700 for the second time. Buyers will have to pay the prices applicable at the time of their deliveries. However, the new prices will be applicable for all those who have booked it after October 8, 2021. Once there’s another price hike, the buyers will have to pay those prices. The first two sets of introductory prices were applicable only for the first 50,000 buyers (25,000 for October 7 and 8, 2021, each). Here’s the new variant-wise price list: 

Petrol Variants

Old price

New Price

Difference

MX

Rs 12.49 lakh

Rs 12.96 lakh

Rs 47,000

AX3

Rs 14.48 lakh

Rs 15.02 lakh

Rs 54,000

AX5

Rs 15.49 lakh

Rs 16.05 lakh

Rs 56,000

AX3 AT

Rs 15.99 lakh

Rs 16.57 lakh

Rs 58,000

AX5 7-seater

Rs 16.09 lakh

Rs 16.67 lakh

Rs 58,000

AX5 AT

Rs 17.08 lakh

Rs 17.71 lakh

Rs 63,000

AX7

Rs 17.99 lakh

Rs 18.63 lakh

Rs 64,000

AX7 AT

Rs 19.58 lakh

Rs 20.29 lakh

Rs 71,000

AX7 AT L

Rs 21.29 lakh

RS 22.04 lakh

Rs 75,000

  • The highest price increase is seen in the top-end AX7 AT Luxury pack variant. 

  • The base variant still manages to stay under the Rs 13 lakh mark. 

  • The AX7 automatic variant crosses the Rs 20 lakh mark. 

Diesel Variants

Old price

New Price

Difference

MX

Rs 12.99 lakh

Rs 13.47 lakh

Rs 48,000

AX3

Rs 14.99 lakh

Rs 15.54 lakh

Rs 55,000

AX3 7-seater

Rs 15.68 lakh

Rs 16.26 lakh

Rs 58,000

AX5

Rs 16.08 lakh

Rs 16.67 lakh

Rs 59,000

AX5 7-seater

Rs 16.68 lakh

Rs 17.29 lakh

Rs 61,000

AX3 AT

Rs 16.69 lakh

Rs 17.29 lakh

Rs 60,000

AX5 AT

Rs 17.69 lakh

Rs 18.32 lakh

Rs 63,000

AX5 AT 7-seater

Rs 18.29 lakh

Rs 18.94 lakh

Rs 65,000

AX7

Rs 18.59 lakh

Rs 19.25 lakh

Rs 66,000

AX7 AT

Rs 20.19 lakh

Rs 20.91 lakh

Rs 72,000

AX7 L

Rs 20.28 lakh

Rs 21.01 lakh

Rs 73,000

AX7 AT AWD

Rs 21.49 lakh

Rs 22.25 lakh

Rs 76,000

AX7 L AT

Rs 21.88 lakh

Rs 22.66 lakh

Rs 78,000

AX7 L AT AWD

Rs 22.99 lakh

Rs 23.80 lakh

Rs 81,000

(All prices ex-showroom Delhi)

  • The range-topping AX7 AT Luxury Pack AWD sees the maximum price hike of Rs 81,000. 

  • The base-spec MX variant sees the least hike of Rs 48,000. 

The XUV700 is powered by 204PS 2-litre turbo-petrol and 155PS/185PS 2.2-litre diesel engines, paired with 6-speed manual and automatic transmissions. The top-spec AX7 diesel-automatic can be had with AWD (all-wheel drive). 

Mahindra’s XUV700 rivals the Hyundai AlcazarMG Hector PlusKia Carens, and Tata Safari.

