Mahindra XUV700 Gets Costlier By Up To Rs 81,000

Modified On Jan 12, 2022 04:07 PM By Tarun for Mahindra XUV700

Buyers will have to pay the prices applicable at the time of their delivery

The XUV700 is priced from Rs 12.96 lakh to Rs 23.80 lakh.

The petrol variants get costlier by up to Rs 75,000 and the diesel variants by up to Rs 81,000.

The price hikes increase with the variants.

Buyers who have booked the XUV700 on October 7 and 8 won’t have to pay the new prices.

Mahindra has hiked the prices of the XUV700 for the second time. Buyers will have to pay the prices applicable at the time of their deliveries. However, the new prices will be applicable for all those who have booked it after October 8, 2021. Once there’s another price hike, the buyers will have to pay those prices. The first two sets of introductory prices were applicable only for the first 50,000 buyers (25,000 for October 7 and 8, 2021, each). Here’s the new variant-wise price list:

Petrol Variants Old price New Price Difference MX Rs 12.49 lakh Rs 12.96 lakh Rs 47,000 AX3 Rs 14.48 lakh Rs 15.02 lakh Rs 54,000 AX5 Rs 15.49 lakh Rs 16.05 lakh Rs 56,000 AX3 AT Rs 15.99 lakh Rs 16.57 lakh Rs 58,000 AX5 7-seater Rs 16.09 lakh Rs 16.67 lakh Rs 58,000 AX5 AT Rs 17.08 lakh Rs 17.71 lakh Rs 63,000 AX7 Rs 17.99 lakh Rs 18.63 lakh Rs 64,000 AX7 AT Rs 19.58 lakh Rs 20.29 lakh Rs 71,000 AX7 AT L Rs 21.29 lakh RS 22.04 lakh Rs 75,000

The highest price increase is seen in the top-end AX7 AT Luxury pack variant.

The base variant still manages to stay under the Rs 13 lakh mark.

The AX7 automatic variant crosses the Rs 20 lakh mark.

Diesel Variants Old price New Price Difference MX Rs 12.99 lakh Rs 13.47 lakh Rs 48,000 AX3 Rs 14.99 lakh Rs 15.54 lakh Rs 55,000 AX3 7-seater Rs 15.68 lakh Rs 16.26 lakh Rs 58,000 AX5 Rs 16.08 lakh Rs 16.67 lakh Rs 59,000 AX5 7-seater Rs 16.68 lakh Rs 17.29 lakh Rs 61,000 AX3 AT Rs 16.69 lakh Rs 17.29 lakh Rs 60,000 AX5 AT Rs 17.69 lakh Rs 18.32 lakh Rs 63,000 AX5 AT 7-seater Rs 18.29 lakh Rs 18.94 lakh Rs 65,000 AX7 Rs 18.59 lakh Rs 19.25 lakh Rs 66,000 AX7 AT Rs 20.19 lakh Rs 20.91 lakh Rs 72,000 AX7 L Rs 20.28 lakh Rs 21.01 lakh Rs 73,000 AX7 AT AWD Rs 21.49 lakh Rs 22.25 lakh Rs 76,000 AX7 L AT Rs 21.88 lakh Rs 22.66 lakh Rs 78,000 AX7 L AT AWD Rs 22.99 lakh Rs 23.80 lakh Rs 81,000

(All prices ex-showroom Delhi)

The range-topping AX7 AT Luxury Pack AWD sees the maximum price hike of Rs 81,000.

The base-spec MX variant sees the least hike of Rs 48,000.

The XUV700 is powered by 204PS 2-litre turbo-petrol and 155PS/185PS 2.2-litre diesel engines, paired with 6-speed manual and automatic transmissions. The top-spec AX7 diesel-automatic can be had with AWD (all-wheel drive).

Mahindra’s XUV700 rivals the Hyundai Alcazar , MG Hector Plus , Kia Carens , and Tata Safari .

Read More on : XUV700 on road price