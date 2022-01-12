Mahindra XUV700 Gets Costlier By Up To Rs 81,000
Modified On Jan 12, 2022 04:07 PM By Tarun for Mahindra XUV700
Buyers will have to pay the prices applicable at the time of their delivery
-
The XUV700 is priced from Rs 12.96 lakh to Rs 23.80 lakh.
-
The petrol variants get costlier by up to Rs 75,000 and the diesel variants by up to Rs 81,000.
-
The price hikes increase with the variants.
-
Buyers who have booked the XUV700 on October 7 and 8 won’t have to pay the new prices.
Mahindra has hiked the prices of the XUV700 for the second time. Buyers will have to pay the prices applicable at the time of their deliveries. However, the new prices will be applicable for all those who have booked it after October 8, 2021. Once there’s another price hike, the buyers will have to pay those prices. The first two sets of introductory prices were applicable only for the first 50,000 buyers (25,000 for October 7 and 8, 2021, each). Here’s the new variant-wise price list:
|
Petrol Variants
|
Old price
|
New Price
|
Difference
|
MX
|
Rs 12.49 lakh
|
Rs 12.96 lakh
|
Rs 47,000
|
AX3
|
Rs 14.48 lakh
|
Rs 15.02 lakh
|
Rs 54,000
|
AX5
|
Rs 15.49 lakh
|
Rs 16.05 lakh
|
Rs 56,000
|
AX3 AT
|
Rs 15.99 lakh
|
Rs 16.57 lakh
|
Rs 58,000
|
AX5 7-seater
|
Rs 16.09 lakh
|
Rs 16.67 lakh
|
Rs 58,000
|
AX5 AT
|
Rs 17.08 lakh
|
Rs 17.71 lakh
|
Rs 63,000
|
AX7
|
Rs 17.99 lakh
|
Rs 18.63 lakh
|
Rs 64,000
|
AX7 AT
|
Rs 19.58 lakh
|
Rs 20.29 lakh
|
Rs 71,000
|
AX7 AT L
|
Rs 21.29 lakh
|
RS 22.04 lakh
|
Rs 75,000
-
The highest price increase is seen in the top-end AX7 AT Luxury pack variant.
-
The base variant still manages to stay under the Rs 13 lakh mark.
-
The AX7 automatic variant crosses the Rs 20 lakh mark.
|
Diesel Variants
|
Old price
|
New Price
|
Difference
|
MX
|
Rs 12.99 lakh
|
Rs 13.47 lakh
|
Rs 48,000
|
AX3
|
Rs 14.99 lakh
|
Rs 15.54 lakh
|
Rs 55,000
|
AX3 7-seater
|
Rs 15.68 lakh
|
Rs 16.26 lakh
|
Rs 58,000
|
AX5
|
Rs 16.08 lakh
|
Rs 16.67 lakh
|
Rs 59,000
|
AX5 7-seater
|
Rs 16.68 lakh
|
Rs 17.29 lakh
|
Rs 61,000
|
AX3 AT
|
Rs 16.69 lakh
|
Rs 17.29 lakh
|
Rs 60,000
|
AX5 AT
|
Rs 17.69 lakh
|
Rs 18.32 lakh
|
Rs 63,000
|
AX5 AT 7-seater
|
Rs 18.29 lakh
|
Rs 18.94 lakh
|
Rs 65,000
|
AX7
|
Rs 18.59 lakh
|
Rs 19.25 lakh
|
Rs 66,000
|
AX7 AT
|
Rs 20.19 lakh
|
Rs 20.91 lakh
|
Rs 72,000
|
AX7 L
|
Rs 20.28 lakh
|
Rs 21.01 lakh
|
Rs 73,000
|
AX7 AT AWD
|
Rs 21.49 lakh
|
Rs 22.25 lakh
|
Rs 76,000
|
AX7 L AT
|
Rs 21.88 lakh
|
Rs 22.66 lakh
|
Rs 78,000
|
AX7 L AT AWD
|
Rs 22.99 lakh
|
Rs 23.80 lakh
|
Rs 81,000
(All prices ex-showroom Delhi)
-
The range-topping AX7 AT Luxury Pack AWD sees the maximum price hike of Rs 81,000.
-
The base-spec MX variant sees the least hike of Rs 48,000.
The XUV700 is powered by 204PS 2-litre turbo-petrol and 155PS/185PS 2.2-litre diesel engines, paired with 6-speed manual and automatic transmissions. The top-spec AX7 diesel-automatic can be had with AWD (all-wheel drive).
- Mahindra XUV700 Vs Tata Safari: Space Comparison
- Mahindra XUV700 AX7 Variant: Does The Premium Feel Justified?
Mahindra’s XUV700 rivals the Hyundai Alcazar, MG Hector Plus, Kia Carens, and Tata Safari.
Read More on : XUV700 on road price
- Renew Mahindra XUV700 Car Insurance - Save Upto 75%* with Best Insurance Plans - (InsuranceDekho.com)
- Loan Against Car - Get upto ₹25 Lakhs in cash
1 out of 2 found this helpful