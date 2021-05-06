Mahindra Cars Get Dearer By Up To Rs 49,000

Published On May 06, 2021 05:37 PM By Tarun for Mahindra Thar

The Scorpio gets the maximum price hike, while the Alturas and Thar get the lowest

Mahindra has hiked prices across its models, including the KUV100, XUV300, Bolero, Thar, Marazzo, XUV500, and Alturas G4 by up to Rs 49,000. A point to note here is that all the models, except the Thar, had their prices revised in February this year.

If you plan on buying a Mahindra vehicle, here is how much you will have to shell out:

Mahindra KUV100

Variants Old Price New Price Difference K2 Rs 5.87 lakh Rs 6.06 lakh Rs 19,000 K4 Rs 6.34 lakh Rs 6.55 lakh Rs 21,000 K6 Rs 6.86 lakh Rs 7.08 lakh Rs 22,000 K8 Rs 7.48 lakh Rs 7.72 lakh Rs 24,000

The KUV100 has gotten costlier by up to Rs 24,000.

The top-spec K8 has been the most affected, with a hike of Rs 24,000.

Overall, the KUV100 now retails from Rs 6.06 lakh to Rs 7.72 lakh.

Mahindra XUV300

Variants Old Price New Price Difference Petrol W4 Rs 7.95 lakh Rs 7.96 lakh Rs 1,000 W6 Rs 9.40 lakh Rs 9.7 lakh Rs 30,000 W6 AMT Rs 9.95 lakh Rs 10.25 lakh Rs 30,000 W8 Rs 10 lakh Rs 10.31 lakh Rs 31,000 W8 (O) Rs 11.12 lakh Rs 11.47 lakh Rs 35,000 W8 (O) AMT Rs 11.77 lakh Rs 12.13 lakh Rs 36,000 Diesel W4 Rs 8.70 lakh Rs 8.97 lakh Rs 27,000 W6 Rs 10 lakh Rs 10.31 lakh Rs 31,000 W6 AMT Rs 10.62 lakh Rs 10.95 lakh Rs 33,000 W8 Rs 11.15 lakh Rs 11.50 lakh Rs 35,000 W8 (O) Rs 11.90 lakh Rs 12.27 lakh Rs 37,000 W8 (O) AMT Rs 12.55 lakh Rs 12.94 lakh Rs 39,000

Prices of the XUV300’s petrol variants have gotten a hike ranging from Rs 1,000 to Rs 36,000.

The diesel variants have gotten dearer by Rs 27,000 to Rs 37,000.

Both petrol and diesel top-spec variants have seen the maximum price hike.

The XUV300 is now priced from Rs 7.96 lakh to Rs 12.94 lakh.

Mahindra Bolero

Variants Old Price New Price Difference B4 Rs 8.17 lakh Rs 8.40 lakh Rs 23,000 B6 Rs 8.89 lakh Rs 9.15 lakh Rs 26,000 B6 (O) Rs 9.39 lakh Rs 9.15 lakh Rs 24,000

The Mahindra Bolero range has gotten dearer by up to Rs 26,000.

The mid-spec B6 has got the maximum hike.

The Bolero is now priced between Rs 8.40 lakh and Rs 9.39 lakh.

Mahindra Thar

Variants Old Price New Price Difference Petrol AX (O) HT Rs 12.10 lakh Rs 12.12 lakh Rs 2,000 LX HT Rs 12.30 lakh Rs 12.81 lakh Rs 2,000 LX AT Convertible Rs 13.85 lakh Rs 13.87 lakh Rs 2,000 LX AT HT Rs 13.95 lakh Rs 13.97 lakh Rs 2,000 Diesel AX (O) CT Rs 12.30 lakh Rs 12.32 lakh Rs 2,000 AX (O) HT Rs 12.40 lakh Rs 12.42 lakh Rs 2,000 LX MT CT Rs 13.15 lakh Rs 13.17 lakh Rs 2,000 LX MT HT Rs 13.25 lakh Rs 13.27 lakh Rs 2,000 LX AT CT Rs 14.05 lakh Rs 14.07 lakh Rs 2,000 LX AT HT Rs 14.15 lakh Rs 14.17 lakh Rs 2,000

All the Thar’s variants have had a uniform price hike of Rs 2,000.

The SUV now retails from Rs 12.12 lakh to Rs 14.17 lakh.

Mahindra Marazzo

Variants Old Price New Price Difference 7-seater M2 Rs 11.64 lakh Rs 12.04 lakh Rs 40,000 M4 Rs 12.73 lakh Rs 13.13 lakh Rs 40,000 M6 Rs 13.72 lakh Rs 14.04 lakh Rs 32,000 8-seater M2 Rs 11.64 lakh Rs 12.04 lakh Rs 40,000 M4 Rs 12.81 lakh Rs 13.21 lakh Rs 40,000 M6 Rs 13.80 lakh Rs 14.12 lakh Rs 32,000

The base-spec M2 and mid-spec M4 of Marazzo see a price hike of Rs 40,000, while the top-spec M6 is now costlier by Rs 32,000.

The MPV is now priced from Rs 12.04 lakh to Rs 14.12 lakh.

Mahindra Scorpio

Variants Old Price New Price Difference S3 Plus Rs 11.99 lakh Rs 12.32 lakh Rs 33,000 S5 Rs 12.68 lakh Rs 13.02 lakh Rs 34,000 S7 Rs 14.74 lakh Rs 15.20 lakh Rs 46,000 S9 Rs 15.37 lakh Rs 15.82 lakh Rs 45,000 S11 Rs 16.53 lakh Rs 17.02 lakh Rs 49,000

Compared to the other Mahindra models, the Scorpio has witnessed the heaviest price hike ranging between Rs 33,000 and Rs 49,000.

It is the top-spec S11 that has gotten dearer by Rs 49,000.

The Scorpio now retails from Rs 12.32 lakh to Rs 17.02 lakh.

Mahindra XUV500

Variants Old Price New Price Difference W7 Rs 15.13 lakh Rs 15.53 lakh Rs 40,000 W7 AT Rs 16.63 lakh Rs 16.73 lakh Rs 40,000 W9 Rs 16.83 lakh Rs 17.27 lakh Rs 40,000 W9 AT Rs 18.04 lakh Rs 18.48 lakh Rs 44,000 W11 (O) Rs 18.33 lakh Rs 18.81 lakh Rs 48,000 W11 (O) AT Rs 19.56 lakh Rs 20.04 lakh Rs 48,000

The XUV500 range is now pricier by up to Rs 48,000.

The top-spec W11 (O) and W11 (O) AT have gotten the biggest price hike.

The XUV500 now ranges between Rs 15.53 lakh and Rs 20.04 lakh.

Mahindra Alturas

Variants Old Price New Price Difference G4 2WD Rs 28.73 lakh Rs 28.74 lakh Rs 1,000 G4 4WD Rs 31.73 lakh Rs 31.74 lakh Rs 1,000

Mahindra’s flagship offering, the Alturas G4, has had the most nominal price hike of Rs 1,000.

The SUV now retails from Rs 28.74 lakh to Rs 31.74 lakh.

(All Prices Ex-Showroom)

