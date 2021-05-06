Mahindra Cars Get Dearer By Up To Rs 49,000
Published On May 06, 2021 05:37 PM By Tarun for Mahindra Thar
The Scorpio gets the maximum price hike, while the Alturas and Thar get the lowest
Mahindra has hiked prices across its models, including the KUV100, XUV300, Bolero, Thar, Marazzo, XUV500, and Alturas G4 by up to Rs 49,000. A point to note here is that all the models, except the Thar, had their prices revised in February this year.
If you plan on buying a Mahindra vehicle, here is how much you will have to shell out:
Mahindra KUV100
|
Variants
|
Old Price
|
New Price
|
Difference
|
K2
|
Rs 5.87 lakh
|
Rs 6.06 lakh
|
Rs 19,000
|
K4
|
Rs 6.34 lakh
|
Rs 6.55 lakh
|
Rs 21,000
|
K6
|
Rs 6.86 lakh
|
Rs 7.08 lakh
|
Rs 22,000
|
K8
|
Rs 7.48 lakh
|
Rs 7.72 lakh
|
Rs 24,000
-
The KUV100 has gotten costlier by up to Rs 24,000.
-
The top-spec K8 has been the most affected, with a hike of Rs 24,000.
-
Overall, the KUV100 now retails from Rs 6.06 lakh to Rs 7.72 lakh.
Mahindra XUV300
|
Variants
|
Old Price
|
New Price
|
Difference
|
Petrol
|
W4
|
Rs 7.95 lakh
|
Rs 7.96 lakh
|
Rs 1,000
|
W6
|
Rs 9.40 lakh
|
Rs 9.7 lakh
|
Rs 30,000
|
W6 AMT
|
Rs 9.95 lakh
|
Rs 10.25 lakh
|
Rs 30,000
|
W8
|
Rs 10 lakh
|
Rs 10.31 lakh
|
Rs 31,000
|
W8 (O)
|
Rs 11.12 lakh
|
Rs 11.47 lakh
|
Rs 35,000
|
W8 (O) AMT
|
Rs 11.77 lakh
|
Rs 12.13 lakh
|
Rs 36,000
|
Diesel
|
W4
|
Rs 8.70 lakh
|
Rs 8.97 lakh
|
Rs 27,000
|
W6
|
Rs 10 lakh
|
Rs 10.31 lakh
|
Rs 31,000
|
W6 AMT
|
Rs 10.62 lakh
|
Rs 10.95 lakh
|
Rs 33,000
|
W8
|
Rs 11.15 lakh
|
Rs 11.50 lakh
|
Rs 35,000
|
W8 (O)
|
Rs 11.90 lakh
|
Rs 12.27 lakh
|
Rs 37,000
|
W8 (O) AMT
|
Rs 12.55 lakh
|
Rs 12.94 lakh
|
Rs 39,000
-
Prices of the XUV300’s petrol variants have gotten a hike ranging from Rs 1,000 to Rs 36,000.
-
The diesel variants have gotten dearer by Rs 27,000 to Rs 37,000.
-
Both petrol and diesel top-spec variants have seen the maximum price hike.
-
The XUV300 is now priced from Rs 7.96 lakh to Rs 12.94 lakh.
Mahindra Bolero
|
Variants
|
Old Price
|
New Price
|
Difference
|
B4
|
Rs 8.17 lakh
|
Rs 8.40 lakh
|
Rs 23,000
|
B6
|
Rs 8.89 lakh
|
Rs 9.15 lakh
|
Rs 26,000
|
B6 (O)
|
Rs 9.39 lakh
|
Rs 9.15 lakh
|
Rs 24,000
-
The Mahindra Bolero range has gotten dearer by up to Rs 26,000.
-
The mid-spec B6 has got the maximum hike.
-
The Bolero is now priced between Rs 8.40 lakh and Rs 9.39 lakh.
Mahindra Thar
|
Variants
|
Old Price
|
New Price
|
Difference
|
Petrol
|
AX (O) HT
|
Rs 12.10 lakh
|
Rs 12.12 lakh
|
Rs 2,000
|
LX HT
|
Rs 12.30 lakh
|
Rs 12.81 lakh
|
Rs 2,000
|
LX AT Convertible
|
Rs 13.85 lakh
|
Rs 13.87 lakh
|
Rs 2,000
|
LX AT HT
|
Rs 13.95 lakh
|
Rs 13.97 lakh
|
Rs 2,000
|
Diesel
|
AX (O) CT
|
Rs 12.30 lakh
|
Rs 12.32 lakh
|
Rs 2,000
|
AX (O) HT
|
Rs 12.40 lakh
|
Rs 12.42 lakh
|
Rs 2,000
|
LX MT CT
|
Rs 13.15 lakh
|
Rs 13.17 lakh
|
Rs 2,000
|
LX MT HT
|
Rs 13.25 lakh
|
Rs 13.27 lakh
|
Rs 2,000
|
LX AT CT
|
Rs 14.05 lakh
|
Rs 14.07 lakh
|
Rs 2,000
|
LX AT HT
|
Rs 14.15 lakh
|
Rs 14.17 lakh
|
Rs 2,000
-
All the Thar’s variants have had a uniform price hike of Rs 2,000.
-
The SUV now retails from Rs 12.12 lakh to Rs 14.17 lakh.
Mahindra Marazzo
|
Variants
|
Old Price
|
New Price
|
Difference
|
7-seater
|
M2
|
Rs 11.64 lakh
|
Rs 12.04 lakh
|
Rs 40,000
|
M4
|
Rs 12.73 lakh
|
Rs 13.13 lakh
|
Rs 40,000
|
M6
|
Rs 13.72 lakh
|
Rs 14.04 lakh
|
Rs 32,000
|
8-seater
|
M2
|
Rs 11.64 lakh
|
Rs 12.04 lakh
|
Rs 40,000
|
M4
|
Rs 12.81 lakh
|
Rs 13.21 lakh
|
Rs 40,000
|
M6
|
Rs 13.80 lakh
|
Rs 14.12 lakh
|
Rs 32,000
-
The base-spec M2 and mid-spec M4 of Marazzo see a price hike of Rs 40,000, while the top-spec M6 is now costlier by Rs 32,000.
-
The MPV is now priced from Rs 12.04 lakh to Rs 14.12 lakh.
Mahindra Scorpio
|
Variants
|
Old Price
|
New Price
|
Difference
|
S3 Plus
|
Rs 11.99 lakh
|
Rs 12.32 lakh
|
Rs 33,000
|
S5
|
Rs 12.68 lakh
|
Rs 13.02 lakh
|
Rs 34,000
|
S7
|
Rs 14.74 lakh
|
Rs 15.20 lakh
|
Rs 46,000
|
S9
|
Rs 15.37 lakh
|
Rs 15.82 lakh
|
Rs 45,000
|
S11
|
Rs 16.53 lakh
|
Rs 17.02 lakh
|
Rs 49,000
-
Compared to the other Mahindra models, the Scorpio has witnessed the heaviest price hike ranging between Rs 33,000 and Rs 49,000.
-
It is the top-spec S11 that has gotten dearer by Rs 49,000.
-
The Scorpio now retails from Rs 12.32 lakh to Rs 17.02 lakh.
Mahindra XUV500
|
Variants
|
Old Price
|
New Price
|
Difference
|
W7
|
Rs 15.13 lakh
|
Rs 15.53 lakh
|
Rs 40,000
|
W7 AT
|
Rs 16.63 lakh
|
Rs 16.73 lakh
|
Rs 40,000
|
W9
|
Rs 16.83 lakh
|
Rs 17.27 lakh
|
Rs 40,000
|
W9 AT
|
Rs 18.04 lakh
|
Rs 18.48 lakh
|
Rs 44,000
|
W11 (O)
|
Rs 18.33 lakh
|
Rs 18.81 lakh
|
Rs 48,000
|
W11 (O) AT
|
Rs 19.56 lakh
|
Rs 20.04 lakh
|
Rs 48,000
-
The XUV500 range is now pricier by up to Rs 48,000.
-
The top-spec W11 (O) and W11 (O) AT have gotten the biggest price hike.
-
The XUV500 now ranges between Rs 15.53 lakh and Rs 20.04 lakh.
Mahindra Alturas
|
Variants
|
Old Price
|
New Price
|
Difference
|
G4 2WD
|
Rs 28.73 lakh
|
Rs 28.74 lakh
|
Rs 1,000
|
G4 4WD
|
Rs 31.73 lakh
|
Rs 31.74 lakh
|
Rs 1,000
-
Mahindra’s flagship offering, the Alturas G4, has had the most nominal price hike of Rs 1,000.
-
The SUV now retails from Rs 28.74 lakh to Rs 31.74 lakh.
(All Prices Ex-Showroom)
Read More on : Thar on road price
- Renew Mahindra Thar Car Insurance - Save Upto 75%* with Best Insurance Plans - (InsuranceDekho.com)
- Loan Against Car - Get upto ₹25 Lakhs in cash
0 out of 0 found this helpful