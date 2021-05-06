  • Login / Register
Mahindra Cars Get Dearer By Up To Rs 49,000

Published On May 06, 2021 05:37 PM By Tarun for Mahindra Thar

The Scorpio gets the maximum price hike, while the Alturas and Thar get the lowest

Mahindra has hiked prices across its models, including the KUV100, XUV300, Bolero, Thar, Marazzo, XUV500, and Alturas G4 by up to Rs 49,000. A point to note here is that all the models, except the Thar, had their prices revised in February this year. 

If you plan on buying a Mahindra vehicle, here is how much you will have to shell out:

Mahindra KUV100

Mahindra KUV100 NXT

Variants

Old Price

New Price

Difference

K2

Rs 5.87 lakh

Rs 6.06 lakh

Rs 19,000

K4

Rs 6.34 lakh

Rs 6.55 lakh

Rs 21,000

K6

Rs 6.86 lakh

Rs 7.08 lakh

Rs 22,000

K8

Rs 7.48 lakh

Rs 7.72 lakh

Rs 24,000

  • The KUV100 has gotten costlier by up to Rs 24,000. 

  • The top-spec K8 has been the most affected, with a hike of Rs 24,000. 

  • Overall, the KUV100 now retails from Rs 6.06 lakh to Rs 7.72 lakh. 

Mahindra XUV300

Mahindra XUV300 Petrol AMT

Variants

Old Price

New Price

Difference

Petrol

      

W4

Rs 7.95 lakh

Rs 7.96 lakh

Rs 1,000

W6

Rs 9.40 lakh

Rs 9.7 lakh

Rs 30,000

W6 AMT

Rs 9.95 lakh

Rs 10.25 lakh

Rs 30,000

W8

Rs 10 lakh

Rs 10.31 lakh

Rs 31,000

W8 (O)

Rs 11.12 lakh

Rs 11.47 lakh

Rs 35,000

W8 (O) AMT

Rs 11.77 lakh

Rs 12.13 lakh

Rs 36,000

Diesel

      

W4

Rs 8.70 lakh

Rs 8.97 lakh

Rs 27,000

W6

Rs 10 lakh

Rs 10.31 lakh

Rs 31,000

W6 AMT

Rs 10.62 lakh

Rs 10.95 lakh

Rs 33,000

W8

Rs 11.15 lakh

Rs 11.50 lakh

Rs 35,000

W8 (O)

Rs 11.90 lakh

Rs 12.27 lakh

Rs 37,000

W8 (O) AMT

Rs 12.55 lakh

Rs 12.94 lakh

Rs 39,000

  • Prices of the XUV300’s petrol variants have gotten a hike ranging from Rs 1,000 to Rs 36,000. 

  • The diesel variants have gotten dearer by Rs 27,000 to Rs 37,000. 

  • Both petrol and diesel top-spec variants have seen the maximum price hike. 

  • The XUV300 is now priced from Rs 7.96 lakh to Rs 12.94 lakh. 

Mahindra Bolero

Variants

Old Price

New Price

Difference

B4

Rs 8.17 lakh

Rs 8.40 lakh

Rs 23,000

B6

Rs 8.89 lakh

Rs 9.15 lakh

Rs 26,000

B6 (O)

Rs 9.39 lakh

Rs 9.15 lakh

Rs 24,000

  • The Mahindra Bolero range has gotten dearer by up to Rs 26,000.

  • The mid-spec B6 has got the maximum hike. 

  • The Bolero is now priced between Rs 8.40 lakh and Rs 9.39 lakh. 

Mahindra Thar

Variants

Old Price

New Price

Difference

Petrol

      

AX (O) HT

Rs 12.10 lakh

Rs 12.12 lakh

Rs 2,000

LX HT

Rs 12.30 lakh

Rs 12.81 lakh

Rs 2,000

LX AT Convertible

Rs 13.85 lakh

Rs 13.87 lakh

Rs 2,000

LX AT HT

Rs 13.95 lakh

Rs 13.97 lakh

Rs 2,000

Diesel

      

AX (O) CT

Rs 12.30 lakh

Rs 12.32 lakh

Rs 2,000

AX (O) HT

Rs 12.40 lakh

Rs 12.42 lakh

Rs 2,000

LX MT CT

Rs 13.15 lakh

Rs 13.17 lakh

Rs 2,000

LX MT HT

Rs 13.25 lakh

Rs 13.27 lakh

Rs 2,000

LX AT CT

Rs 14.05 lakh

Rs 14.07 lakh

Rs 2,000

LX AT HT

Rs 14.15 lakh

Rs 14.17 lakh

Rs 2,000

  • All the Thar’s variants have had a uniform price hike of Rs 2,000. 

  • The SUV now retails from Rs 12.12 lakh to Rs 14.17 lakh. 

Mahindra Marazzo

Mahindra Marazzo Spotted With AMT Badging

Variants

Old Price

New Price

Difference

7-seater

      

M2

Rs 11.64 lakh

Rs 12.04 lakh

Rs 40,000

M4

Rs 12.73 lakh

Rs 13.13 lakh

Rs 40,000

M6

Rs 13.72 lakh

Rs 14.04 lakh

Rs 32,000

8-seater

      

M2

Rs 11.64 lakh

Rs 12.04 lakh

Rs 40,000

M4

Rs 12.81 lakh

Rs 13.21 lakh

Rs 40,000

M6

Rs 13.80 lakh

Rs 14.12 lakh

Rs 32,000

  • The base-spec M2 and mid-spec M4 of Marazzo see a price hike of Rs 40,000, while the top-spec M6 is now costlier by Rs 32,000. 

  • The MPV is now priced from Rs 12.04 lakh to Rs 14.12 lakh. 

Mahindra Scorpio

Mahindra Scorpio

Variants

Old Price

New Price

Difference

S3 Plus

Rs 11.99 lakh

Rs 12.32 lakh

Rs 33,000

S5

Rs 12.68 lakh

Rs 13.02 lakh

Rs 34,000

S7

Rs 14.74 lakh

Rs 15.20 lakh

Rs 46,000

S9

Rs 15.37 lakh

Rs 15.82 lakh

Rs 45,000

S11

Rs 16.53 lakh

Rs 17.02 lakh

Rs 49,000

  • Compared to the other Mahindra models, the Scorpio has witnessed the heaviest price hike ranging between Rs 33,000 and Rs 49,000. 

  • It is the top-spec S11 that has gotten dearer by Rs 49,000. 

  • The Scorpio now retails from Rs 12.32 lakh to Rs 17.02 lakh. 

Mahindra XUV500

Mahindra XUV500

Variants

Old Price

New Price

Difference

W7

Rs 15.13 lakh

Rs 15.53 lakh

Rs 40,000

W7 AT

Rs 16.63 lakh

Rs 16.73 lakh

Rs 40,000

W9

Rs 16.83 lakh

Rs 17.27 lakh

Rs 40,000

W9 AT

Rs 18.04 lakh

Rs 18.48 lakh

Rs 44,000

W11 (O)

Rs 18.33 lakh

Rs 18.81 lakh

Rs 48,000

W11 (O) AT

Rs 19.56 lakh

Rs 20.04 lakh

Rs 48,000

  • The XUV500 range is now pricier by up to Rs 48,000. 

  • The top-spec W11 (O) and W11 (O) AT have gotten the biggest price hike. 

  • The XUV500 now ranges between Rs 15.53 lakh and Rs 20.04 lakh.

Mahindra Alturas

Mahindra Alturas G4

Variants

Old Price

New Price

Difference

G4 2WD

Rs 28.73 lakh

Rs 28.74 lakh

Rs 1,000

G4 4WD

Rs 31.73 lakh

Rs 31.74 lakh

Rs 1,000

  • Mahindra’s flagship offering, the Alturas G4, has had the most nominal price hike of Rs 1,000.

  • The SUV now retails from Rs 28.74 lakh to Rs 31.74 lakh. 

(All Prices Ex-Showroom)

(All Prices Ex-Showroom)

Tarun
