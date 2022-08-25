Published On Aug 25, 2022 09:13 PM By Tarun for Mahindra Bolero

Mahindra’s new corporate logo was first seen on the XUV700 followed by the Scorpio N

The Bolero has been spied with the new ‘Twin Peaks’ logo on its boot.

The SUV maker will soon incorporate the new logo across its entire range, consisting of 10 cars.

The Bolero gets a 76PS 1.5-litre diesel engine with a 5-speed manual transmission.

Gets a 7-seater configuration as standard.

A test mule of the Mahindra Bolero has been spied, revealing the new ‘Twin Peaks’ logo. You can spot the new corporate logo sitting atop the boot door-mounted tyre of the workhorse.

Besides this, the exterior of the spied model looks largely unchanged. Mahindra could incorporate the new logo soon across its entire range, which consists of ten cars. The XUV700 was the first to debut the new Twin Peaks logo, followed by the Scorpio N and the Scorpio Classic.

The Bolero is currently offered with a 76PS 1.5-litre three-cylinder diesel engine, paired with a 5-speed manual transmission. You have three variants to choose from, all featuring a Bluetooth music system, AC, all four power windows, a 12V charging socket, a digital speedometer, dual front airbags, and rear parking sensors. The SUV continues with its seven-seater configuration, with jump seats for the third row. It’s currently priced from Rs 9.32 lakh to Rs 10.26 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

Mahindra has confirmed that it will give a complete generation update to the Bolero, which will be its first major change since 2000. The new Bolero is likely to sit on the Thar’s platform and will go through a complete makeover inside-out. However, this is unlikely to happen anytime soon, as Mahindra has confirmed the launch timeline by 2026.

