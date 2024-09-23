Made-in-India Hyundai Exter Launched In South Africa

Modified On Sep 23, 2024 12:56 PM By Dipan for Hyundai Exter

The Exter has become the eighth Hyundai model to be exported from India to South Africa

Hyundai entered the micro SUV space with the Exter in India in 2023.

Around 1 lakh units of the Exter have already been sold in India.

Gets projector headlights, LED tail lights, and 15-inch dual-tone alloy wheels.

Features include an 8-inch touchscreen, a single-pane sunroof and auto AC with rear vents.

Gets 6 airbags, electronic stability control (ESC) and vehicle stability management (VSM) as standard safety features.

The made-in-India Hyundai Exter is the latest Hyundai model to be launched in South Africa. This export has made the Exter the eighth Hyundai model after the Grand i10 Nios, Aura, i20, i20 N Line, Venue, Venue N Line and the pre-facelift Alcazar. The Exter is exclusively made-in-India and the Korean carmaker has exported 996 units of the micro-SUV. Hyundai is the largest vehicle exporter from India and has been exporting cars to South Africa since 2004. Let us take a look at what the Exter exported to South Africa has to offer:

Prices

South Africa-spec Hyundai Exter (Approximate conversion from South African Rand) India-spec Hyundai Exter R2,69,900 to R3,34,900 (Rs 12.95 lakh to Rs 16.07 lakh) Rs 6 lakh to Rs 10.43 lakh

All prices are ex-showroom

The base model of the South African Exter is almost Rs 7 lakh more expensive than the Indian version. However, the fully loaded variants have a price difference of more than Rs 5.5 lakh.

Hyundai Exter In South Africa: An Overview

In terms of the design, the South African-spec Exter comes with projector-based halogen headlights and H-shaped LED DRLs. The grille, unlike the Indian model that features a blacked-out design, features a black chrome design. The South African Exter also comes with 15-inch alloy wheels and LED tail lights with H-shaped elements. It gets silver front and rear skid plates.

The interior colour options are also the same as the Indian-spec model. It gets fabric seats.

It has features like an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a semi-digital instrument cluster a single-pane sunroof, and auto AC with rear vents.

In terms of safety, it gets 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control (ESC), hill hold assist, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), and a rear-view camera.

The South African-spec Hyundai Exter is equipped with only the 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine (83 PS/114 Nm). The naturally aspirated petrol can be had with either a 5-speed manual transmission or a 5-speed AMT (automated manual transmission). The Indian model, on the other hand, also comes with a CNG option with the manual gearbox only.

Also Read: Hyundai Exter S Plus and S(O) Plus Variants Launched With A Sunroof, Prices Start From Rs 7.86 Lakh

Hyundai Exter Rivals

The India-spec Hyundai Exter rivals the Tata Punch, Nissan Magnite, Renault Kiger, and Citroen C3, as well as the sub-4m crossovers like the Toyota Taisor, and Maruti Fronx.

