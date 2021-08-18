Look What Olympic Silver Medallist Mirabai Chanu Got - A Renault Kiger!

Published On Aug 18, 2021 02:18 PM By Tarun for Renault Kiger

The weightlifting champion is among the many Olympians who have been rewarded with cars following their success at the Tokyo Games

Saikhom Mirabai Chanu wom a silver medal for weightlifting in women's category for 49 kilograms.

Renault has gifted her a Kiger to congratulate her on winning the medal.

The subcompact SUV retails from Rs 5.64 lakh to Rs 10.09 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

Saikhom Mirabai Chanu got India its first medal at the Tokyo Olympics, by coming second in women’s weightlifting (49 kilograms). She hails from Nongpok Kakching in East Imphal, Manipur, and has made us all proud with her dedication and success.

As a gesture, Renault has gifted Mirabai Chanu a new Kiger SUV to congratulate her on winning the silver medal. She is among the many Olympians who have been rewarded with cars, including an XUV700 for Gold Medallist Neeraj Chopra and a Tata Altroz for those who just missed the bronze medals.

The Kiger features LED headlamps, a 7-inch digital instrument cluster, an Arkamys sound system with steering wheel-mounted audio controls, drive modes, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a height-adjustable driver’s seat, a rear view camera, four airbags, and rear AC vents.

Under the hood, the Kiger comes with two petrol engines: a 1-litre naturally aspirated (72PS/96Nm) or 1-litre turbo-petrol unit (100PS/160Nm). The former is mated to either a 5-speed MT or an AMT, while the latter gets a 5-speed MT and an optional CVT.

The Renault Kiger retails from Rs 5.64 lakh to Rs 10.09 lakh. It rivals the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza , Tata Nexon , Hyundai Venue , Mahindra XUV300 , Toyota Urban Cruiser , Nissan Magnite , Kia Sonet , and Ford EcoSport .

