Lexus NX vs Range Rover Evoque: Which One Makes A Bigger Statement

If you’re buying a luxury car, chances are you want one that makes a statement. But what kind of statement are you looking to make?

In Your Face vs Subtle

Both SUVs here take very different approaches to design. The Range Rover Evoque has always been something of a style icon. It has just the right proportions for an urban compact luxury SUV but blends modernity with traditional lines. With its wide and squat stance, flat bonnet and roof line and tall shoulder line, it’s a very tasteful take on retro modern design.

For 2020, things have been made even better with inspiration taken from the Range Rover Velar . A fixed panoramic glass roof now comes as standard, making it look classier. The Evoque now sports sleek new headlamps and a broader front fascia that give it more aggression and visual mass up front. The connected tail lamps also make the rear look cleaner than before.

And that’s the beauty of the Evoque. It’s a stunning design package but not one element is over the top or shouty. Even the 18-inch alloy wheels look sporty but have a tasteful design. Our only gripe here is that the wheels of the R-Dynamic SE (top-spec model) do not complement the Evoque’s beauty as well as the base S model’s wheels. However, the R-Dynamic SE does get a sportier set of bumpers with more aggressively styled front air vents and cooler, twin faux tail pipe design at the rear.

Dimensions Range Rover Evoque Lexus NX Length 4371mm 4640mm Width 2100mm 1845mm Height 1649mm 1645mm Wheelbase 2681mm 2660mm

In comparison, the Lexus NX300h sports quite an “in your face” design language. The giant front spindle grille is a trademark of Lexus cars and grabs attention before the rest of the SUV does. And while the Evoque opts for clean lines and a subtle styling package, the NX seems to have been carved out by a Samurai’s sword.

The DRLs are striking slashes underneath the headlamps, the stance is more coupe-like and it’s also nearly 270mm longer than the Evoque. But remember the Evoque’s wide and squat stance? Well, the Range Rover is 255mm wider than the NX. The difference in height and wheelbase, though, is marginal.

You also notice more difference in their styling approaches when you look at the range of wheels and colour options. The NX300h gets an impressive choice of 12 colour options and three wheel designs. Land Rover only offers the Evoque with six colour options and two wheel designs. In either case, the Lexus offers more variety and options that are more vibrant and daring.

Range Rover Evoque Lexus NX300h Fuji White Soniq Quartz Santorini Black Mercury Gray Mica Eiger Grey Graphite Black Glass Flake Firenze Red Sonic Titanium Kaikoura Stone Black Silicon Silver Blazing Carnelian Contrast - Red Mica Crystal Shine - Sparkling Meteor Metallic - White Nova Glass Flake - Lava Orange Crystal Shine - Heat Blue Contrast Layering - Amber Crystal Shine

Overall, the Evoque’s styling is classy, elegant and more universally likeable while the Lexus is more polarizing. Both grab attention but the NX300h has more shock value.

Quirky vs Clean

The range of options available inside the NX continue to make you go wow and overshadow the Evoque by a colossal margin. Aside from the interior colour combinations, there are even three different trim options - Shimamoku & Bamboo (Exquisite/Luxury) & Naguri Style Aluminium (F Sport).

Range Rover Evoque Lexus NX300h Ebony (all variants) White Ochre With Black Dashboard (Exquisite/Luxury) Cloud (S) White Ochre With White Dashboard (Exquisite/Luxury) Cloud Ebony Dual Tone (R Dynamic SE) Black (Exquisite/Luxury) - Sunflare Brown (Exquisite/Luxury) - Dark Rose (Exquisite/Luxury) - Ochre (Exquisite/Luxury) - Accent White (Exquisite/Luxury) - Rich Cream (Exquisite/Luxury) - F Sport White - F Sport Black - F Sport Mustard Yellow - F Sport Flare Red

But aside from the range of options, the NX300h continues to offer more off-beat appeal. Compared to any of its European competitors, the dashboard design is very unusual. The centre console mildly mimics the outline of the front spindle grille and houses a stand-out central touchscreen, along with a classy analogue clock. However, this design is also quite busy and there’s a fair amount of buttons involved, which is quite the rarity these days.

In comparison, the Evoque’s dashboard is squeaky clean. The dual screen setup eliminates the need for most buttons, though, thankfully, the speaker volume is still controlled by a good old fashioned dial. When it comes to the in-cabin design, both cars make the same statement inside that they do outside.

They also offer long equipment lists with some features understandably common to both. These include LED lighting systems with DRLs and dynamic turn indicators, panoramic glass roofs, 18-inch alloy wheels, power adjustable front seats, a powered tailgate, two-zone climate control with rear AC vents, surround view cameras and cruise control.

Goodies unique to the Evoque include the electronic, flush fitting door handles, the 10-inch touchscreen with Android Auto & Apple CarPlay support, a digital instrument cluster and lane keeping aid. It also gets the ClearSight interior rearview mirror (IRVM) with an independent camera feed that gives you a clearer view of the rear than a regular IRVM can. Additionally, the Evoque has some more off-road usage centric features, like Terrain Response 2, all surface progress control and low traction launch.

The NX300h pulls some strong punches of its own though. It gets eight airbags compared to six in the Evoque, gets heated and ventilated front seats and its 10.3-inch infotainment screen is marginally larger. However, it is not a touchscreen and is controlled via a trackpad. It also gets a simply fantastic 14-speaker Mark Levinson music system, while the Evoque gets a 10-speaker Meridian music system. The NX also gets power folding rear seats and a wireless phone charger.

Prices

The Lexus NX300h starts at Rs 54.9 lakh and goes up to Rs 60.6 lakh, while prices for the Evoque range between Rs 54.94 lakh and 59.85 lakh. However, for two SUVs priced so closely, these two couldn’t be any more different. If the statement you want to make is of subtle, understated class, the Evoque does a better job. It’ll drop jaws with its beautiful design and offers quite the upmarket cabin to be seated in. However, if you prefer designs that make a louder statement and want something that won’t fly under the radar, the Lexus NX300h makes more sense. It’s design is more polarizing for sure and is also the car that’s more of a conversation starter.

