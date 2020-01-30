2020 Range Rover Evoque Launched At Rs 54.94 Lakh

Modified On Jan 30, 2020 01:37 PM By Sonny for Land Rover Range Rover Evoque

The second-gen Evoque gets numerous displays in its refreshed cabin

New-gen Evoque borrows plenty of styling cues from the Range Rover Velar.

It’s limited to a 2.0-litre diesel engine with 9-speed AT and 4WD for now.

Feature updates include Touch Pro Duo with two touchscreen displays and a digital instrument cluster.

It gets a ‘transparent bonnet’ feature and added wading depth to tackle off-road terrain.

The new Evoque is priced between Rs 54.94 lakh and Rs 59.85 lakh (ex-showroom India).

The second-generation Range Rover Evoque , which went on sale in Europe in late 2018, is now available in India. The entry-level Range Rover has grown in size, looks more like the Velar and gets a more modern interior. The new Evoque is priced from Rs 54.94 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

For now, there’s only one engine option available with the 2020 Range Rover Evoque - a BS6 compliant 2.0-litre diesel motor that makes 180PS of power and 430Nm of peak torque. A 9-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel-drive are offered as standard across the range. Jaguar Land Rover says a petrol engine will be introduced later on. There are the two variants on offer for now along with their prices:

Variant Diesel S Rs 54.94 lakh R-Dynamic SE Rs 59.85 lakh

The new generation Evoque borrows various design cues from the Velar like the sleeker headlamp and taillamp design as well as the pop-out door handles. It is 11mm longer, 6mm wider and 14mm taller than the outgoing model which measured at 4360mm X 1,990mm X 1,635mm. The second-gen Evoque offers a water wading depth of 600mm, which is 100mm more than the outgoing model.

Range Rover has updated the cabin of the second-gen Evoque with more screens to reduce the clutter of buttons around the dashboard. It features the JLR Touch Pro Duo infotainment system which has two touchscreens - a 10-inch unit for the media system mounted on the dash and another screen on the central console for accessing the terrain management system as well as the climate control and ventilated seats. There are two knurled dials for those controls as well. It also has touch controls on the steering wheel as well as a digital instrument cluster.

The most significant off-roading feature update to the Evoque is the ‘transparent bonnet’ feature which uses cameras on the front grille and the ORVMs to project a feed onto the central touchscreen. It shows a virtual 180-degree view of what lies ahead and underneath the front end of the Evoque for navigating tricky terrains and high kerbs.