Land Rover India Opens Bookings For The 2020 Defender
Published On Feb 27, 2020 08:00 AM By Rohit for Land Rover Defender
The next-gen Defender is offered in both 3-door and 5-door body styles in India
-
The next-gen Defender debuted at the 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show.
-
It will be offered in a total of five variants.
-
Comes with a 2.0-litre petrol engine (300PS/400Nm) coupled with an 8-speed ZF automatic gearbox.
-
The 2020 Defender is a feature-loaded offering with off-roading tech like wade sensor and electronic air suspension.
-
It is priced between Rs 69.99 lakh and Rs 86.27 lakh (ex-showroom pan-India).
The next-gen Land Rover Defender debuted at the 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show. Now, Land Rover India has commenced bookings for the SUV, which is offered in two body styles: 90 (3 door) and 110 (5 door).
It is available in five variants each for both 90 and 110 types: Base, S, SE, HSE, and First Edition. While it is yet to be launched, Land Rover has already revealed its prices.
|
Variant
|
Land Rover Defender 90 Price
|
Land Rover Defender 110 Price
|
Base
|
Rs 69.99 lakh
|
Rs 76.57 lakh
|
S
|
Rs 73.41 lakh
|
Rs 79.99 lakh
|
SE
|
Rs 76.61 lakh
|
Rs 83.28 lakh
|
HSE
|
Rs 80.43 lakh
|
Rs 87.1 lakh
|
First Edition
|
Rs 81.3 lakh
|
Rs 86.27 lakh
Since it’s a Defender, it features Land Rover’s renowned AWD drivetrain. The 2020 Defender is powered by a 2.0-litre petrol engine that puts out 300PS of power and 400Nm of torque. It comes mated to an 8-speed ZF automatic gearbox.
Also Read: 2020 Land Rover Discovery Sport Launched In India. Prices Start From Rs 57.06 Lakh
The 2020 Defender features a 360-degree camera, wade sensor, electronic air suspension, connected car tech, auto-dimming IRVM, and up to 10-speaker sound system. What’s more, Land Rover also offers the SUV with LED headlamps, cruise control, and up to six airbags. It also offers a range of customisation in terms of seating options, accessory packs, and extra features.
The off-roading-capable SUV is being brought in as a Completely Built Unit (CBU) and is hence, priced in the range of Rs 69.99 lakh to Rs 86.27 lakh (ex-showroom India). The next-gen Defender is a British alternative to the new petrol-only Jeep Wrangler that is priced at Rs 63.94 lakh (ex-showroom India). It is expected to be officially launched soon.
Read More on : Land Rover Defender Automatic