Published On Feb 27, 2020 08:00 AM By Rohit for Land Rover Defender

The next-gen Defender is offered in both 3-door and 5-door body styles in India

The next-gen Defender debuted at the 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show.

It will be offered in a total of five variants.

Comes with a 2.0-litre petrol engine (300PS/400Nm) coupled with an 8-speed ZF automatic gearbox.

The 2020 Defender is a feature-loaded offering with off-roading tech like wade sensor and electronic air suspension.

It is priced between Rs 69.99 lakh and Rs 86.27 lakh (ex-showroom pan-India).

The next-gen Land Rover Defender debuted at the 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show. Now, Land Rover India has commenced bookings for the SUV, which is offered in two body styles: 90 (3 door) and 110 (5 door).

It is available in five variants each for both 90 and 110 types: Base, S, SE, HSE, and First Edition. While it is yet to be launched, Land Rover has already revealed its prices.

Variant Land Rover Defender 90 Price Land Rover Defender 110 Price Base Rs 69.99 lakh Rs 76.57 lakh S Rs 73.41 lakh Rs 79.99 lakh SE Rs 76.61 lakh Rs 83.28 lakh HSE Rs 80.43 lakh Rs 87.1 lakh First Edition Rs 81.3 lakh Rs 86.27 lakh

Since it’s a Defender, it features Land Rover’s renowned AWD drivetrain. The 2020 Defender is powered by a 2.0-litre petrol engine that puts out 300PS of power and 400Nm of torque. It comes mated to an 8-speed ZF automatic gearbox.

The 2020 Defender features a 360-degree camera, wade sensor, electronic air suspension, connected car tech, auto-dimming IRVM, and up to 10-speaker sound system. What’s more, Land Rover also offers the SUV with LED headlamps, cruise control, and up to six airbags. It also offers a range of customisation in terms of seating options, accessory packs, and extra features.

The off-roading-capable SUV is being brought in as a Completely Built Unit (CBU) and is hence, priced in the range of Rs 69.99 lakh to Rs 86.27 lakh (ex-showroom India). The next-gen Defender is a British alternative to the new petrol-only Jeep Wrangler that is priced at Rs 63.94 lakh (ex-showroom India). It is expected to be officially launched soon.

