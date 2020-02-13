2020 Land Rover Discovery Sport Launched In India. Prices Start From Rs 57.06 Lakh

Published On Feb 13, 2020 05:56 PM By Dhruv for Land Rover Discovery Sport

The biggest changes in the new Land Rover SUV lies underneath the bonnet and inside the cabin

JLR has only released the prices of the diesel variants for now.

There are two variants on offer: S and R-Dynamic SE.

The 2.0-litre diesel engine produces 180PS/430Nm.

2.0-litre turbo-petrol with mild hybrid system makes 249PS/365Nm.

A 9-speed automatic gearbox will be standard across the range.

Rivals include the BMW X3, Audi Q5, Mercedes-Benz GLC, and Volvo XC60.

British carmaker Land Rover has introduced the new 2020 Discover Sport to India. It is priced between Rs 57.06 lakh and Rs 60.89 lakh (both ex-showroom India) and the biggest changes are the two new BS6 engines underneath the bonnet and the new screens inside the cabin.

Starting with the engines, the first one is a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol motor mated to a 48V mild-hybrid system. This engine is rated at 249PS of power and 365Nm of torque. The diesel too is a 2.0-litre unit that is tuned to produce 180PS and 430Nm of torque. Both engines will be limited to a9-speed automatic gearbox. The prices given above are only for the diesel variants (S and R-Dynamic SE) as Jaguar Land Rover will only disclose prices for the petrol variants by April 2020.

As before, the Discovery Sport gets an all-wheel drive system coupled with Land Rover’s ‘Terrain Response 2’ program. And if you are wondering if the Discovery sport is any good at crossing streams, you’d e glad to know that it can comfortably wade up to 600mm in water.

Its design has not changed much over the previous generation Discovery Sport. However, new headlamps, a reworked front grille, different designs for the bumpers and an all-new LED signature for its lamps mean that the Discovery Sport now looks more premium than before.

Inside too, the story remains similar. The cabin looks identical to the previous model if not for the new all-digital instrument cluster and the new 10.25-inch touchscreen in the middle of the dashboard.

On the feature front, you get Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support, wireless charging, a 4G WiFi hotspot, USB charging and 12-volt points for every row, massaging option for the front seats, a powered tailgate, an 11-speaker Meridian sound system, ClearSight camera that turns the IRVM into a screen and cruise control.

The Land Rover Discovery Sport goes up against the likes of BMW X3, Mercedes Benz GLC, Audi Q5, and Volvo XC60 in the Indian market.

