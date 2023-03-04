Published On Mar 04, 2023 01:21 PM By Tarun for Hyundai Verna 2023

The latest teaser shows the steering wheel, digital instrument cluster, and a glimpse of the touchscreen system

The new Verna’s exterior will sport connected LED DRLs and tail lamps, and new sporty alloy wheels .

Get a digital instrument cluster, possibly with the Creta’s 10.25-inch touchscreen system.

The latest teaser also confirms the addition of ADAS safety features.

Expected with features such as sunroof, wireless charger, up to six airbags, and ventilated front seats.

To be powered by 1.5-litre petrol and turbo-petrol engines, paired with manual and automatic transmissions.

Hyundai has been actively teasing the all-new Verna ahead of its launch on March 21. The latest teaser shows several highlights of the sedan in detail, also confirming one of its top features.

What Does The Latest Teaser Reveal?

In the teaser, you can spot the new connected LED tail lamps in detail, along with the new alloy wheels and the ‘1.5 Turbo’ badging. In the next frame, you can see the new Verna’s steering wheel with switches for audio controls, vehicle information, voice assist, and cruise control.

Beyond the wheel, you can see a digital instrument cluster, which is the same that you see onboard the facelifted Venue. The display consists of a speedometer on the left, a tachometer on the right, and an MID in between.

In the MID, you can also spot the icon for ‘lane keep assist’ which confirms the presence of ADAS on the Verna. The Verna will get the radar-based safety feature, including lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control, and auto-emergency braking.

One can also spot the top of the paddle shifters likely to be offered with the dual-clutch automatic variants. The MID also shows the three drive modes for the same - Eco, Normal and Sport. We also get a partial glimpse of the touchscreen system, which looks like Creta’s 10.25-inch unit. The two displays have an integrated housing for a connected look, like the layout seen in the Ioniq 5.

Other Expected Features

We’re expecting the new Verna to feature full LED lighting, an electric sunroof, automatic climate control, wireless charger, ventilated front seats, up to six airbags, ESC, and hill hold assist.

Powertrains

The new Verna will continue with the outgoing model’s 115PS 1.5-litre petrol engine, that’s coupled up with six-speed manual and CVT transmissions. While the highly efficient diesel option has been chucked, the sedan will be getting a new 160PS 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine with manual and seven-speed DCT (dual clutch automatic) options.

Expected Prices

The new Verna is expected to be priced from around Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom), rivaling the facelifted Honda City, Skoda Slavia, Volkswagen Virtus, and Maruti Ciaz.