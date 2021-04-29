Kia Will Bring The New Carnival To India In 2022

Modified On Apr 29, 2021 02:37 PM By Tarun for Kia Carnival 2021

The new model is bigger, looks more premium, and packs improved features

The new Carnival is based on a different platform, making it longer, wider, and taller.

Gets a refreshed cabin with a new steering wheel, a fully digital instrument cluster, bigger touchscreen infotainment, and a new AC control panel.

Expected to continue with its 7, 8, and 9-seater configurations.

Likely to continue with the 202PS 2.2-litre diesel engine, paired with an 8-speed automatic.

News is that the new-gen Kia Carnival could arrive in India around 2022. At the recent media roundtable, Kia India Executive Director and Chief Sales and Business Strategy Officer, Tae-Jin Park, said, “We are seriously considering what is the right time to bring the new-generation Carnival to the Indian market.” The one currently sold here is the old-gen model, which was replaced globally in July 2020.

The all-new Carnival, sitting on a new platform, is bigger than the India-spec one in all dimensions. Take a look at these figures:

Dimensions New Carnival India-Spec Carnival Difference Length 5155mm 5115mm 40mm Width 1995mm 1985mm 10mm Height 1775mm 1755mm 20mm Wheelbase 3090mm 3060mm 30mm

The new model gets a complete makeover with a fresh set of alloys, a revised C-pillar design, connected tail lamps, and sharper creases. The cabin also sees some significant upgrades, complete with a new steering wheel, an updated digital instrument cluster, larger touchscreen infotainment, a rotary gear dial, and a new AC control panel.

There’s a unique rear passenger view system, which will allow front-seat occupants to check on those sitting at the back through a camera on the infotainment system. That aside, we expect more wireless chargers this time and the latest version of the UVO connected car technology.

The Carnival will likely be available as a 7, 8, and 9-seater. Globally, the MUV is equipped with safety features like forward collision avoidance assist, lane keeping assist, blind spot detection, and highway driving assist. There’s a slender chance of these being available here as well.

Like the outgoing model, the 2022 Carnival will likely be powered by the 2.2-litre diesel engine Paired with an 8-speed automatic), producing 202PS and 440Nm. However, the globally sold model also comes with a 294PS 3.5-litre V6 petrol engine, which is unlikely to be offered here.