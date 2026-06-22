5 Hybrid SUVs That Will Make Their Way To India Soon!

Renault Duster Hybrid

Expected Price: Rs 16.50 Lakh to Rs 19.50 Lakh

Expected Launch Date: November 2026

The 2026 Renault Duster was launched a few months back with a significantly refreshed exterior and boasting a fresh modern cabin design that effectively balances high-tech features with everyday utility. However, the Duster is currently offered with two engine options; a 1-litre turbo-petrol option and a 1.3-litre turbo-petrol with mild-hybrid tech.

*Representative image of the current Renault Duster

That said, Renault did confirm at the launch event that the brand would be launching a more efficient strong-hybrid powertrain in the new Duster by Diwali this year. It also revealed that the Duster hybrid will feature a 1.8-litre turbo-petrol engine with a 1.4 kWh battery pack that is expected to produce around 160 PS.

The Duster is equipped with features like a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 10.25-inch fully digital driver’s display, a 6-speaker Arkamys audio system, a panoramic sunroof, wireless phone charger, 6-way powered and ventilated front seats and a powered tailgate.

The Renault Duster is equipped with Level 2 ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems), six airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control (ESC), ISOFIX child seat mounts, front and rear parking sensors, a 360-degree camera and rain-sensing wipers for safety. It has also scored 5-stars in the BNCAP crash tests.

*DCT- dual clutch automatic transmission, ^DHT- Dedicated Hybrid Transmission

Kia Sorento Hybrid

Expected Price: Rs 35 Lakh

Expected Launch Date: November 2026

The Kia Sorento is a 7-seater SUV that’s already on sale globally. The SUV has been spotted multiple times testing in India, and now we have official confirmation that Kia will launch the SUV later this year with a strong-hybrid powertrain setup. While exact details are yet to be revealed, it could be powered by 1.5-litre or 1.6-litre turbo-petrol engines as part of its strong-hybrid drivetrain.

Globally, its feature list includes a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, a 12.3-inch touchscreen navigation display, heated second row seats and ventilated front seats, a panoramic sunroof, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, wireless phone charger, and a 12-speaker Bose sound system.

For safety, the SUV features a level-2 ADAS suite, 8 airbags, front and rear parking sensors, 360-degree camera, ABS with EBD, ESC (electronic stability control), electronic parking brake with auto-hold (EPB), DBC (downhill brake control), TPMS (tyre position monitoring system) and all-wheel disc brakes.

The Sorento is likely to be a premium offering from the brand and is expected to be positioned above the Seltos. It could be brought in as a CBU (Completely Built-up Unit), which is likely to result in a price of Rs 35 lakh (ex-showroom).

MG Starlight 560

Expected Price: Rs 18 lakh

Expected Launch Date: October 2026

The Wuling Starlight 560 is slated to arrive on Indian shores wearing the MG badge later this year. The carmaker has filed a design patent for the SUV, and the model is currently undergoing extensive road tests.

Sitting above the Hector in MG’s lineup, the Starlight 560 is expected to be powered by a plug-in hybrid powertrain. This setup is expected to employ a 1.5-litre petrol engine paired to a 20.5 kWh battery pack that could give it a real-world range of more than 1,100 km on one tank of fuel. Globally, the Starlight 560 is also offered a full EV, with a 56.7 kWh battery pack that offers around 500 km of range.

In terms of features, the SUV is likely to be equipped with a 12.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, 8.8-inch digital driver’s display, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a panoramic sunroof, 360-degree camera and even a Level 2 ADAS suite and 6 airbags for added safety.

JSW-Jetour T2

Expected Price: Rs 20 lakh to Rs 25 lakh

Expected Launch Date: October 2026

The Jetour T2 is likely to be the first model from the JSW lineup for India. The SUV poses a tall-boy stance giving a true boxy SUV vibe.

The JSW Jetour T2 is expected to come with a hybrid and a non-hybrid engine option. The Hybrid version would come with a 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine with 26.7 kWh battery pack. As JSW is bringing it as CKD, we can expect it to get a range as of the global spec; 1,000 km to 1,200 km on a full charge and a single tank of fuel. The electric-only range can be up to 100 km(WLTP).

Recent sightings of the SUV during road tests indicate that its official release is fast approaching. Jetour T2 carries features like panoramic sunroof, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, wireless charger, digital driver’s display and powered front seats.

The Jetour T2 safety list includes features like 360-degree camera, front and rear parking sensors, level-2 ADAS, 6 airbags, ABS and EBD, TPMS, hill start assist(HSA) and crawl control.

BYD Seal U

Expected Price: Rs 50 lakh (ex-showroom)

Expected Launch Date: July 2026

The BYD Seal U is likely to be the carmaker’s next model in India, and will feature a plug-in hybrid powertrain. The Seal U is expected to be powered by a dual-motor setup paired to an 18.3 kWh battery pack with a 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine. BYD claims that this combination offers a range of up to 500 km (WLTP).

The SUV’s comprehensive features list includes a 15.6-inch rotating touchscreen, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, a head-up display, a panoramic sunroof, wireless phone charger, powered, heated and ventilated front seats, an Infinity premium audio system, a panoramic sunroof, ventilated vegan leather seats, and V2L (vehicle-to-load) capabilities.

On the safety side, the SUV is equipped with level-2 ADAS, 7 airbags, ABS and EBD, electronic stability control (ESC), hydraulic brake assist (HBA), rollover control system (RCS), hill start assist (HSA), ISOFIX child seat mounts, front and rear parking sensors and 360-degree camera.

All prices ex-showroom