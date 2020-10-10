  • Login / Register
Kia Sonet vs Hyundai Venue: Which sub-4m SUV to buy?

Kia Sonet vs Hyundai Venue: Which sub-4m SUV to buy?

Published On Oct 10, 2020 11:56 AM By Saransh for Kia Sonet

Which of the two siblings should you go for?

Kia entered the sub-4m space with the launch of the Sonet SUV. It not only rivals the likes of the Maruti Vitara Brezza, Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV300 and the Ford EcoSport, but also competes with its sibling, the Hyundai Venue. So, let’s compare the two siblings and find out which of the two SUVs should you go for.

Dimensions: 

 

Kia Sonet

Hyundai Venue

Length

3995mm

3995mm

Width

1790mm

1770mm

Height

1642mm

1605mm

Wheelbase

2500mm

2500mm

Boot Space

392L

340L

  • Despite being based on the same platform, the Sonet is wider and taller than the Venue. That said, both the SUVs have an identical length and wheelbase.
  • The Sonet also has the bigger boot space of the two. In fact, Kia has managed to carve out the biggest boot in the sub-4m SUV segment.

Petrol 

 

Kia Sonet

Hyundai Venue

Engine

1.0-litre Turbo

1.2-litre

1.0-litre Turbo

1.2-litre

Power

120PS

83PS

120PS

83PS

Torque

172Nm

115Nm

172Nm

113Nm

Transmission

6-speed iMT/7-speed DCT

5-speed MT

6-speed MT/ 6-speed iMT/7-speed DCT

5-speed MT
  • Both sub-4m SUVs are powered by the same set of petrol engines, a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated engine and a 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine.
  • The 1.2-litre engine is mated to a 5-speed manual transmission in both the SUVs.
  • The 1.0-litre turbo engine is offered with a 6-speed iMT (clutchless manual) and a 7-speed dual clutch automatic. This engine is also available with a 6-speed MT but only on the Hyundai Venue.

Diesel

 

Kia Sonet

Hyundai Venue

Engine

1.5-litre

1.5-litre

Power

100PS/115PS

100PS

Torque

240Nm/250Nm

240Nm

Transmission

6-speed MT/6-speed AT

6-speed MT
  • Similarly, both the SUVs come with a 1.5-litre diesel engine producing 100PS and 240Nm mated to a 6-speed MT. 
  • The Sonet also gets an option of a 6-speed automatic transmission with the diesel engine. It makes more power (15PS) and more torque (10Nm) than its manual counterpart.

Prices 

Kia Sonet

Hyundai Venue

Petrol

Petrol

1.2L HTE 5MT: Rs 6.71 lakh

1.2L E 5MT: Rs 6.75 lakh

1.2L HTK 5MT: Rs 7.59 lakh 

1.2L S 5MT: Rs 7.47 lakh

1.2L HTK+ 5MT: Rs 8.45 lakh

1.2L S+ 5MT: Rs 8.39 lakh
 

1.0L S 6MT: Rs 8.53 lakh
 

1.0L SX 6MT: Rs 9.86 lakh
 

1.0L SX(O) 6MT: Rs 10.92 lakh

iMT

iMT

1.0L HTK+ 6iMT: Rs 9.49 lakh 

  

1.0L HTX 6iMT: Rs 9.99 lakh

1.0L SX 6iMT: Rs 10 lakh
 

1.0L SX Sport DT 6iMT: Rs 10.27 lakh
 

1.0L SX(O) 6iMT: Rs 11.15 lakh

1.0L HTX+ 6iMT: Rs 11.65 lakh

1.0L SX(O) Sport DT 6iMT: Rs 11.28 lakh

1.0L HTX+ 6iMT DT: Rs 11.75 lakh

  

1.0L GTX+ 6iMT: Rs 11.99 lakh

  

1.0L GTX+ 6iMT DT: Rs 12.09 lakh

  

Automatic

Automatic
 

1.0L S 7DCT: Rs 9.67 lakh

1.0L HTK+ 7DCT: Rs 10.49 lakh

  
 

1.0L SX+ 7DCT: Rs 11.48 lakh
 

1.0L SX+ Sport DT 7DCT: Rs 11.65 lakh

1.0L GTX+ 7DCT: Rs 12.89 lakh

  

1.0L GTX+ 7DCT DT: Rs 12.99 lakh

  

Diesel

Kia Sonet

Hyundai Venue

HTE: Rs 8.05 lakh

E: Rs 8.17 lakh

HTK: Rs 8.99 lakh

S: Rs 9.08 lakh

HTK+: Rs 9.49 lakh

  

HTX: Rs 10 lakh

SX: Rs 10 lakh
 

SX Sport: Rs 10.37 lakh

HTX+: Rs 11.65 lakh

SX(O): Rs 11.47 lakh

HTX+ DT: Rs 11.75 lakh

SX(O) Sport: Rs 11.59 lakh

GTX+: Rs 11.99 lakh

  

GTX+ DT: Rs 12.09 lakh

  

Automatic

  

HTK+: Rs 10.39 lakh

  

GTX+: Rs 12.89 lakh

  

GTX+ DT: Rs 12.99 lakh

  

Variant Comparison: 

Disclaimer: We are comparing only the similarly priced (difference<Rs 50,000) variants of the two SUV.

Kia Sonet HTE 1.2 vs Hyundai Venue E 1.2:

 

Petrol

Diesel

Kia Sonet HTE

Rs 6.71 lakh

Rs 8.05 lakh

Hyundai Venue E

Rs 6.75 lakh

Rs 8.17 lakh

Difference 

Rs 4,000 (Venue more expensive)

Rs 12,000 (Venue more expensive)

Common Features: Dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, speed-sensing door locks, central locking, halogen headlamps, 15-inch steel wheels with wheel covers, power steering, manual AC with Eco coating, tilt-adjustable steering, manual day/night IRVM, front power windows, and adjustable front headrest. 

What Kia Sonet HTE offers over Venue E: Electrically adjustable outside rear view mirrors (ORVMs), rear AC vents, front centre armrest with storage.

What Venue E offers over Kia Sonet HTE: ISOFIX child seat anchors.

Verdict: The Sonet is our pick here simply because it is more affordable. However, if you have a small child in your house, you should go for the Venue as it gets ISOFIX child seat anchors for fitting a child seat. Something the Sonet misses out on. 

Kia Sonet HTK 1.2 vs Hyundai Venue S 1.2:

 

Petrol

Diesel

Kia Sonet HTK

Rs 7.59 lakh

Rs 8.99 lakh

Hyundai Venue S

Rs 7.47 lakh

Rs 9.08 lakh

Difference 

Rs 12,000 (Sonet more expensive)

Rs 9,000 (Venue more expensive)

Common Features (over previous variants): Rear power windows, follow me home headlamps, rear AC vents, front centre armrest with storage, electrically adjustable ORVMs, keyless entry, music system with Bluetooth, 4 speakers and steering mounted controls.

What Sonet offers over Venue: Height-adjustable driver’s seat.

What Venue offers over Sonet: ISOFIX child seat anchors, rear defogger and a cooled glovebox.

Verdict: In petrol, the Venue is a better pick simply because it is more affordable than the Sonet. That said, if the car will be driven by multiple people, the Sonet is a better pick since it gets a height-adjustable driver seat. 

Talking about diesel, the Sonet is more affordable but if you have a kid in your house the Venue should be your pick since it gets ISOFIX child seat anchors.

Kia Sonet HTK+ 1.2 vs Hyundai Venue S+ 1.2 (Petrol Only)

 

Petrol

Kia Sonet HTK+

Rs 8.45 lakh

Hyundai Venue S

Rs 8.39 lakh

Difference 

Rs 6,000 (Sonet more expensive)

Common Features (over previous variants): Height adjustable driver’s seat, rear defogger, projector fog lamps, auto headlamps, shark-fin antenna, electrically folding ORVMs, Auto AC, 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and a parking camera.

What Kia Sonet Offers over Hyundai Venue: None

What Hyundai Venue offers over Kia Sonet: LED DRLs, ISOFIX child seat anchors, cooled glovebox and adjustable rear headrests. 

Verdict: While being more affordable, the Venue also offers a lot more features than the Sonet. This makes it the clear pick here. 

Kia Sonet HTX vs Hyundai Venue SX (diesel only)

 

Diesel

Kia Sonet HTX

Rs 10 lakh

Hyundai Venue SX

Rs 10 lakh

Difference 

Nil

Common Features (over previous variants): ISOFIX child seat anchors, LED DRLs, adjustable rear headrests, cruise control and electric sunroof.

What Kia Sonet offers Hyundai Venue: LED headlamps, push-button start, rear centre armrest with cupholders.

What Hyundai Venue offer Kia Sonet: Alloy wheels.

Verdict: Despite being identically priced, the Sonet offers a few more features than the Venue making it our natural pick. The Sonet does miss out on alloy wheels but it is not a major miss in our opinion. 

Kia Sonet HTX+/HTX+ DT vs Hyundai Venue SX(O)/SX(O) Sport DT (Diesel only)

 

Diesel

Kia Sonet HTX+/HTX+ DT

Rs 11.65 lakh/ Rs 11.75 lakh (+10K)

Hyundai Venue SX(O)/SX(O) Sport 

Rs 11.47 lakh/ Rs 11.59 lakh (+12K)

Difference 

Rs 22,000/Rs 16,000 (Sonet more expensive)

Common Features (over previous variants): Alloy wheels, tyre pressure monitoring system, rear washer and wiper, air purifier, connected car tech with voice commands, push-button start and a rear centre armrest with cupholders.

What Sonet offers over Hyundai Venue: LED headlamps, mood lighting, auto-dimming IRVM, 10.25-inch touchscreen, 7-speaker Bose sound system, 4.2-inch display for semi-digital instrument cluster, ventilated front seats.

What Hyundai Venue offers over Kia Sonet: Side curtain airbags, electronic stability control, hill launch assist, 60:40 split rear seat and wireless mobile charger.

Verdict: Both the SUVs offer their own set of unique features. Where the Sonet gets more premium and feel-good features, the Venue offers a better safety package and at a lower price. So, we will recommend you to go for the Venue and save the extra Rs 20,000 that Kia is charging for the Sonet. 

Both the SUVs in this variant comparison are offered with a dual-tone colour option as well. Where Hyundai is charging a premium of Rs 12K for the dual-tone Sport variant, the Sonet dual-tone is available at a premium of Rs 10K over the single tone variant.  

Semi-Automatic (iMT clutchless manual) Comparison: 

Kia Sonet HTX iMT vs Hyundai Venue SX iMT(petrol only)

 

Petrol iMT

Kia Sonet HTX iMT

Rs 9.99 lakh

Hyundai Venue SX iMT

Rs 10 lakh

Difference 

Rs 1,000 (Venue more expensive)

Common Features : Dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, speed-sensing door locks, central locking, power steering, tilt-adjustable steering, manual day/night IRVM, power windows, electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs, adjustable front and rear headrests, follow me home headlamps, front centre armrest with storage, keyless entry, height adjustable driver’s seat, rear defogger, projector fog lamps, auto headlamps, shark-fin antenna, Auto AC, 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, rear parking camera, ISOFIX child seat anchors, LED DRLs, cruise control and electric sunroof.

What Kia Sonet offers Hyundai Venue: LED headlamps, push-button start, rear centre armrest with cupholders.

What Hyundai Venue offer Kia Sonet: Alloy wheels.

Verdict: Despite being priced very similarly, the Sonet offers a lot more features than the Venue making it our natural pick. The Venue’s alloy wheels won’t be missed as much as you’d miss the Sonet’s added features. 

Kia Sonet HTX+ iMT vs Hyundai Venue SX(O) Sport DT iMT (petrol only)

 

Petrol iMT

Kia Sonet HTX+ iMT

Rs 11.65 lakh

Hyundai Venue SX(O) Sport DT iMT

Rs 11.28 lakh

Difference 

Rs 37,000 (Sonet more expensive)

Common Features (over previous variants): Alloy wheels, tyre pressure monitoring system, rear washer and wiper, air purifier, connected car tech with voice commands, push-button start and a rear centre armrest with cupholders.

What Sonet offers over Hyundai Venue: LED headlamps, mood lighting, auto-dimming IRVM, 10.25-inch touchscreen, 7-speaker Bose sound system, 4.2-inch display for semi-digital instrument cluster, ventilated front seats.

What Hyundai Venue offers over Kia Sonet: Side curtain airbags, electronic stability control, hill launch assist, 60:40 split rear seat, wireless mobile charger and dual-tone colour.

Verdict: Like we said before when comparing these trims with the diesel engine, the Venue’s added safety features hold more significance for us over the Sonet’s comforts. Also the Hyundai is Rs 37,000 more affordable which makes it our pick between the two. We only wish Hyundai had also offered the ventilated front seats to cope with our extreme summers.

Read More on : Sonet on road price

S
Published by
Saransh

Write your Comment on Kia Sonet

Read Full News
