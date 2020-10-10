Kia Sonet vs Hyundai Venue: Which sub-4m SUV to buy?

Published On Oct 10, 2020 11:56 AM By Saransh for Kia Sonet

Which of the two siblings should you go for?

Kia entered the sub-4m space with the launch of the Sonet SUV. It not only rivals the likes of the Maruti Vitara Brezza, Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV300 and the Ford EcoSport, but also competes with its sibling, the Hyundai Venue. So, let’s compare the two siblings and find out which of the two SUVs should you go for.

Dimensions:

Kia Sonet Hyundai Venue Length 3995mm 3995mm Width 1790mm 1770mm Height 1642mm 1605mm Wheelbase 2500mm 2500mm Boot Space 392L 340L

Despite being based on the same platform, the Sonet is wider and taller than the Venue. That said, both the SUVs have an identical length and wheelbase.

The Sonet also has the bigger boot space of the two. In fact, Kia has managed to carve out the biggest boot in the sub-4m SUV segment.

Petrol

Kia Sonet Hyundai Venue Engine 1.0-litre Turbo 1.2-litre 1.0-litre Turbo 1.2-litre Power 120PS 83PS 120PS 83PS Torque 172Nm 115Nm 172Nm 113Nm Transmission 6-speed iMT/7-speed DCT 5-speed MT 6-speed MT/ 6-speed iMT/7-speed DCT 5-speed MT

Both sub-4m SUVs are powered by the same set of petrol engines, a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated engine and a 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine.

The 1.2-litre engine is mated to a 5-speed manual transmission in both the SUVs.

The 1.0-litre turbo engine is offered with a 6-speed iMT (clutchless manual) and a 7-speed dual clutch automatic. This engine is also available with a 6-speed MT but only on the Hyundai Venue.

Diesel

Kia Sonet Hyundai Venue Engine 1.5-litre 1.5-litre Power 100PS/115PS 100PS Torque 240Nm/250Nm 240Nm Transmission 6-speed MT/6-speed AT 6-speed MT

Similarly, both the SUVs come with a 1.5-litre diesel engine producing 100PS and 240Nm mated to a 6-speed MT.

The Sonet also gets an option of a 6-speed automatic transmission with the diesel engine. It makes more power (15PS) and more torque (10Nm) than its manual counterpart.

Prices

Kia Sonet Hyundai Venue Petrol Petrol 1.2L HTE 5MT: Rs 6.71 lakh 1.2L E 5MT: Rs 6.75 lakh 1.2L HTK 5MT: Rs 7.59 lakh 1.2L S 5MT: Rs 7.47 lakh 1.2L HTK+ 5MT: Rs 8.45 lakh 1.2L S+ 5MT: Rs 8.39 lakh 1.0L S 6MT: Rs 8.53 lakh 1.0L SX 6MT: Rs 9.86 lakh 1.0L SX(O) 6MT: Rs 10.92 lakh iMT iMT 1.0L HTK+ 6iMT: Rs 9.49 lakh 1.0L HTX 6iMT: Rs 9.99 lakh 1.0L SX 6iMT: Rs 10 lakh 1.0L SX Sport DT 6iMT: Rs 10.27 lakh 1.0L SX(O) 6iMT: Rs 11.15 lakh 1.0L HTX+ 6iMT: Rs 11.65 lakh 1.0L SX(O) Sport DT 6iMT: Rs 11.28 lakh 1.0L HTX+ 6iMT DT: Rs 11.75 lakh 1.0L GTX+ 6iMT: Rs 11.99 lakh 1.0L GTX+ 6iMT DT: Rs 12.09 lakh Automatic Automatic 1.0L S 7DCT: Rs 9.67 lakh 1.0L HTK+ 7DCT: Rs 10.49 lakh 1.0L SX+ 7DCT: Rs 11.48 lakh 1.0L SX+ Sport DT 7DCT: Rs 11.65 lakh 1.0L GTX+ 7DCT: Rs 12.89 lakh 1.0L GTX+ 7DCT DT: Rs 12.99 lakh

Diesel

Kia Sonet Hyundai Venue HTE: Rs 8.05 lakh E: Rs 8.17 lakh HTK: Rs 8.99 lakh S: Rs 9.08 lakh HTK+: Rs 9.49 lakh HTX: Rs 10 lakh SX: Rs 10 lakh SX Sport: Rs 10.37 lakh HTX+: Rs 11.65 lakh SX(O): Rs 11.47 lakh HTX+ DT: Rs 11.75 lakh SX(O) Sport: Rs 11.59 lakh GTX+: Rs 11.99 lakh GTX+ DT: Rs 12.09 lakh Automatic HTK+: Rs 10.39 lakh GTX+: Rs 12.89 lakh GTX+ DT: Rs 12.99 lakh

Variant Comparison:

Disclaimer: We are comparing only the similarly priced (difference<Rs 50,000) variants of the two SUV.

Kia Sonet HTE 1.2 vs Hyundai Venue E 1.2:

Petrol Diesel Kia Sonet HTE Rs 6.71 lakh Rs 8.05 lakh Hyundai Venue E Rs 6.75 lakh Rs 8.17 lakh Difference Rs 4,000 (Venue more expensive) Rs 12,000 (Venue more expensive)

Common Features: Dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, speed-sensing door locks, central locking, halogen headlamps, 15-inch steel wheels with wheel covers, power steering, manual AC with Eco coating, tilt-adjustable steering, manual day/night IRVM, front power windows, and adjustable front headrest.

What Kia Sonet HTE offers over Venue E: Electrically adjustable outside rear view mirrors (ORVMs), rear AC vents, front centre armrest with storage.

What Venue E offers over Kia Sonet HTE: ISOFIX child seat anchors.

Verdict: The Sonet is our pick here simply because it is more affordable. However, if you have a small child in your house, you should go for the Venue as it gets ISOFIX child seat anchors for fitting a child seat. Something the Sonet misses out on.

Kia Sonet HTK 1.2 vs Hyundai Venue S 1.2:

Petrol Diesel Kia Sonet HTK Rs 7.59 lakh Rs 8.99 lakh Hyundai Venue S Rs 7.47 lakh Rs 9.08 lakh Difference Rs 12,000 (Sonet more expensive) Rs 9,000 (Venue more expensive)

Common Features (over previous variants): Rear power windows, follow me home headlamps, rear AC vents, front centre armrest with storage, electrically adjustable ORVMs, keyless entry, music system with Bluetooth, 4 speakers and steering mounted controls.

What Sonet offers over Venue: Height-adjustable driver’s seat.

What Venue offers over Sonet: ISOFIX child seat anchors, rear defogger and a cooled glovebox.

Verdict: In petrol, the Venue is a better pick simply because it is more affordable than the Sonet. That said, if the car will be driven by multiple people, the Sonet is a better pick since it gets a height-adjustable driver seat.

Talking about diesel, the Sonet is more affordable but if you have a kid in your house the Venue should be your pick since it gets ISOFIX child seat anchors.

Kia Sonet HTK+ 1.2 vs Hyundai Venue S+ 1.2 (Petrol Only)

Petrol Kia Sonet HTK+ Rs 8.45 lakh Hyundai Venue S Rs 8.39 lakh Difference Rs 6,000 (Sonet more expensive)

Common Features (over previous variants): Height adjustable driver’s seat, rear defogger, projector fog lamps, auto headlamps, shark-fin antenna, electrically folding ORVMs, Auto AC, 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and a parking camera.

What Kia Sonet Offers over Hyundai Venue: None

What Hyundai Venue offers over Kia Sonet: LED DRLs, ISOFIX child seat anchors, cooled glovebox and adjustable rear headrests.

Verdict: While being more affordable, the Venue also offers a lot more features than the Sonet. This makes it the clear pick here.

Kia Sonet HTX vs Hyundai Venue SX (diesel only)

Diesel Kia Sonet HTX Rs 10 lakh Hyundai Venue SX Rs 10 lakh Difference Nil

Common Features (over previous variants): ISOFIX child seat anchors, LED DRLs, adjustable rear headrests, cruise control and electric sunroof.

What Kia Sonet offers Hyundai Venue: LED headlamps, push-button start, rear centre armrest with cupholders.

What Hyundai Venue offer Kia Sonet: Alloy wheels.

Verdict: Despite being identically priced, the Sonet offers a few more features than the Venue making it our natural pick. The Sonet does miss out on alloy wheels but it is not a major miss in our opinion.

Kia Sonet HTX+/HTX+ DT vs Hyundai Venue SX(O)/SX(O) Sport DT (Diesel only)

Diesel Kia Sonet HTX+/HTX+ DT Rs 11.65 lakh/ Rs 11.75 lakh (+10K) Hyundai Venue SX(O)/SX(O) Sport Rs 11.47 lakh/ Rs 11.59 lakh (+12K) Difference Rs 22,000/Rs 16,000 (Sonet more expensive)

Common Features (over previous variants): Alloy wheels, tyre pressure monitoring system, rear washer and wiper, air purifier, connected car tech with voice commands, push-button start and a rear centre armrest with cupholders.

What Sonet offers over Hyundai Venue: LED headlamps, mood lighting, auto-dimming IRVM, 10.25-inch touchscreen, 7-speaker Bose sound system, 4.2-inch display for semi-digital instrument cluster, ventilated front seats.

What Hyundai Venue offers over Kia Sonet: Side curtain airbags, electronic stability control, hill launch assist, 60:40 split rear seat and wireless mobile charger.

Verdict: Both the SUVs offer their own set of unique features. Where the Sonet gets more premium and feel-good features, the Venue offers a better safety package and at a lower price. So, we will recommend you to go for the Venue and save the extra Rs 20,000 that Kia is charging for the Sonet.

Both the SUVs in this variant comparison are offered with a dual-tone colour option as well. Where Hyundai is charging a premium of Rs 12K for the dual-tone Sport variant, the Sonet dual-tone is available at a premium of Rs 10K over the single tone variant.

Semi-Automatic (iMT clutchless manual) Comparison:

Kia Sonet HTX iMT vs Hyundai Venue SX iMT(petrol only)

Petrol iMT Kia Sonet HTX iMT Rs 9.99 lakh Hyundai Venue SX iMT Rs 10 lakh Difference Rs 1,000 (Venue more expensive)

Common Features : Dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, speed-sensing door locks, central locking, power steering, tilt-adjustable steering, manual day/night IRVM, power windows, electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs, adjustable front and rear headrests, follow me home headlamps, front centre armrest with storage, keyless entry, height adjustable driver’s seat, rear defogger, projector fog lamps, auto headlamps, shark-fin antenna, Auto AC, 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, rear parking camera, ISOFIX child seat anchors, LED DRLs, cruise control and electric sunroof.

What Kia Sonet offers Hyundai Venue: LED headlamps, push-button start, rear centre armrest with cupholders.

What Hyundai Venue offer Kia Sonet: Alloy wheels.

Verdict: Despite being priced very similarly, the Sonet offers a lot more features than the Venue making it our natural pick. The Venue’s alloy wheels won’t be missed as much as you’d miss the Sonet’s added features.

Kia Sonet HTX+ iMT vs Hyundai Venue SX(O) Sport DT iMT (petrol only)

Petrol iMT Kia Sonet HTX+ iMT Rs 11.65 lakh Hyundai Venue SX(O) Sport DT iMT Rs 11.28 lakh Difference Rs 37,000 (Sonet more expensive)

Common Features (over previous variants): Alloy wheels, tyre pressure monitoring system, rear washer and wiper, air purifier, connected car tech with voice commands, push-button start and a rear centre armrest with cupholders.

What Sonet offers over Hyundai Venue: LED headlamps, mood lighting, auto-dimming IRVM, 10.25-inch touchscreen, 7-speaker Bose sound system, 4.2-inch display for semi-digital instrument cluster, ventilated front seats.

What Hyundai Venue offers over Kia Sonet: Side curtain airbags, electronic stability control, hill launch assist, 60:40 split rear seat, wireless mobile charger and dual-tone colour.

Verdict: Like we said before when comparing these trims with the diesel engine, the Venue’s added safety features hold more significance for us over the Sonet’s comforts. Also the Hyundai is Rs 37,000 more affordable which makes it our pick between the two. We only wish Hyundai had also offered the ventilated front seats to cope with our extreme summers.

