The entry-level Kia subcompact SUV gets small design tweaks and many new features

Kia Sonet was revealed in mid-December 2023 and bookings opened shortly after.

Gets sharper exterior styling front and rear but minimal changes to the cabin.

Added features include ADAS, digital driver’s display, and more comforts.

Retains all three engine options - petrol, turbo-petrol and diesel.

Prices are expected to start from Rs 8 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Kia Sonet facelift is finally set to be launched tomorrow. It made its official debut in the middle of December last year and all details save for the prices are already known. The bookings for the updated Sonet have also been underway for almost three weeks. Here’s a quick recap of everything you should know about the updated Kia sub-4m SUV ahead of the launch.

Changes In Design

Kia has given the Sonet sharper styling front and rear, especially with the new lighting elements such as the LED DRLs and connected taillamps. The changes to the cabin are limited, retaining the dashboard design but it does get a revised climate control panel.

Feature Updates

The Sonet gets a whole host of feature upgrades to make it one of the best equipped SUVs in the segment. It now comes with a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, 360-degree camera, six airbags (as standard), and a 4-way power adjustable driver’s seat. One of the biggest feature additions for the Kia subcompact SUV is the advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

Kia is offering the Sonet in three broad trims - Tech Line, GT Line and X-Line, and 7 total variants.

Powertrains

Kia has retained the same three engine options as the outgoing Sonet - 1.2-litre petrol, 1-litre turbo-petrol and 1.5-litre diesel. The only change is that the diesel engine now gets a proper manual transmission again while retaining the iMT (manual without clutch pedal) option as well. The specifications are detailed below:

1.2-litre N.A.* Petrol 1-litre Turbo-petrol 1.5-litre Diesel Power 83 PS 120 PS 116 PS Torque 115 Nm 172 Nm 250 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT 6-speed iMT, 7-speed DCT 6-speed iMT, 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT

Expected Price and Rivals

The Kia Sonet facelift is likely to be priced from Rs 8 lakh to Rs 15 lakh (ex-showroom). It will continue to rival the likes of the Hyundai Venue, Maruti Brezza, Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV300, Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger.

