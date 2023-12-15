Modified On Dec 15, 2023 01:04 PM By Ansh for Kia Sonet 2024

The new Sonet has received updates in all forms including design, cabin experience, features and powertrain

Comes in the same 7 variants as before: HTE, HTK, HTK+, HTX, HTX+, GT-Line and X-Line.

Kia has made significant changes to the exterior.

Gets new features including level 1 ADAS.

The diesel engine now also comes with a 6-speed manual transmission.

Expected to be priced from Rs 8 lakh (ex-showroom).

The facelifted Kia Sonet has been unveiled and it now comes with a redesigned exterior, slightly tweaked cabin, additional features, improved safety and a diesel-manual powertrain option. The carmaker will open its order books on December 20, and if you are planning to make a booking, but don’t know which variant to choose, check out this article to see which variant of the subcompact SUV will suit you the best.

Kia Sonet HTE

Exterior Interior Comfort and Convenience Infotainment Safety Halogen headlamps and taillamps

15-inch steel wheels with covers

Body coloured door handles Semi leatherette seats

All black cabin

Silver finish on AC vents

Beige roof lining Tilt adjustable steering wheel

Manual AC

Rear AC vents

Day and night IRVM

Type-C USB chargers (front and rear)

12V power outlet 4.2-inch colour instrument cluster 6 airbags

ABS with EBD

Electronic stability control (ESC)

Vehicle stability management (VSM)

Rear parking sensors

Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

All 3-point seatbelts

Seatbelt reminders - All passengers

The base variant of the new Kia Sonet does not offer much in terms of exterior design, but you do get an all black cabin with semi leatherette seats. Also, while it misses out on an infotainment system, it does get a long list of standard safety features including 6 airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) and rear parking sensors.

Also Read: 2024 Kia Sonet Variant-wise Engine And Transmission Options Explained

This variant is available with both the 1.2-litre petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engines, but only the manual transmission option for each.

Kia Sonet HTK

In addition to the HTE variant, the one-above-base Sonet HTK variant offers:

Exterior Interior Comfort and Convenience Infotainment Safety 16-inch styled steel wheels

Roof rack

Shark fin antenna Height adjustable driver seat

Rear door sunshade

Keyless entry

All door power windows

Steering mounted audio controls 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system

Wireless Android Auto & Apple CarPlay

6-speaker sound system (4 speaker and 2 tweeter) Front parking sensors

Follow me home headlamps

Rearview camera

With the HTK variant, you’ll get minor upgrades on the outside, but the cabin will offer you more conveniences and an 8-inch touchscreen with wireless connected car tech. In addition to this, this variant will also offer convenient safety features like the parking camera. The Sonet HTK is also limited to the same two powertrain options as the base variant.

Kia Sonet HTK+

Over the HTK variant, the Sonet HTK+ gets:

Exterior Interior Comfort and Convenience Infotainment Safety LED DRLs

LED connected taillamps

LED fog lamps

Electric sunroof (Turbo) Auto AC

Push button Start/ Stop

Electrically foldable ORVMs

One-touch auto up/down driver window

Remote engine start (Turbo and diesel) Rear defogger

This variant of the subcompact SUV brings in more of the stylish elements with an LED lighting , except for the headlamps. Also, convenience is improved by features like automatic climate control and push button start/ stop.

This is also the entry-level variant to have the Sonet with the turbo-petrol engine but only with the 6-speed iMT (manual without clutch pedal).

Kia Sonet HTX

This is what the HTK variant offers over the HTK+ variant:

Exterior Interior Comfort and Convenience Infotainment Safety LED headlamps

Sunroof Leatherette wrapped steering wheel, gear knob and door armrest

Multiple dual-tone interior themes

Rear seat 60:40 split

Rear parcel shelf Adjustable rear headrests

Rear centre armrest

Cruise control

Ventilated front seats

Multiple drive modes (automatic)

Paddle shifters (automatic)

Remote engine start Rear disc brakes

ISOFIX child seat anchors

Apart from getting a full LED lighting setup, the HTX variant of the Kia Sonet also offers a better cabin experience with features like adjustable rear headrests and ventilated front seats, while also improving the drive experience with cruise control, drive modes and paddle shifters.

This is also the entry point for the automatic option for the new Kia Sonet. However you no longer get the option of the 1.2-litre petrol engine.

Kia Sonet HTX+

The mid-spec HTX+ variant of the Sonet gets these added features:

Exterior Interior Comfort and Convenience Infotainment Safety 16-inch alloy wheels Black & brown leatherette seats

LED Ambient sound lighting Wireless phone charger

4-way powered driver seat

Rear wiper washer

7-speaker Bose sound system

Air purifier

Anti-glare IRVM 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system

10.25-inch digital driver’s display

Wired Android Auto & Apple CarPlay

The HTX+ variant adds most of the premium comfort and convenience features offered by the Kia Sonet, however you still miss out on wireless smartphone integration with the larger touchscreen. A big change for the facelift is the new 10.25-inch digital driver’s display.

Road Side Assistance

Also, this variant is not available with any automatic transmission option.

Kia Sonet GTX+

With the GTX+ variant of the Sonet, you get these added features:

Exterior Interior Comfort and Convenience Infotainment Safety 16-inch alloy wheels

Sleek LED fog lamps

Body colour rear spoiler

Different styling for front and rear skid plates

Gloss black roof rails Leather wrapped steering wheel with GT Line logo

Alloy pedals

Black leatherette seats

4-way power adjustable driver’s seat 360-degree camera

Forward collision warning

Lane keep assist

Lane departure warning

High beam assist

Driver attention warning

Auto emergency braking

The GT Line variant of the Kia Sonet offers differently styled 16-inch alloy wheels and minor changes to the cabin. But a big change comes in safety with the addition of a 360-degree camera and a suite of level 1 ADAS features. The GTX+ variant is only available with automatic transmissions for the turbo-petrol and diesel engines.

Also Read: Check Out The Kia Sonet Facelift’s GTX+ Variant In These 15 Pics

Kia Sonet X-Line

Lastly, this is what the X-Line variant offers over the GT-Line:

Exterior Interior Comfort and Convenience Infotainment Safety Piano black ORVMs

Matte finish Sage green leatherette seats All power windows one touch up and down

The top-spec X-Line variant of the 2024 Kia Sonet gets mainly cosmetic changes over the GT-Line. This includes a different exterior colour, sage green seats and an overall sportier appeal. It is also limited to the automatic transmission options only.

Expected Price & Launch

The facelifted Kia Sonet is expected to be launched early next year with prices starting from around 8 lakh (ex-showroom). It will continue its rivalry with the likes of the Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, Maruti Brezza and the Mahindra XUV300.

Read More on : Sonet Automatic