This Is What Each Variant Of The Facelifted Kia Sonet Offers

Modified On Dec 15, 2023 01:04 PM By Ansh for Kia Sonet 2024

The new Sonet has received updates in all forms including design, cabin experience, features and powertrain

Facelifted Kia Sonet

  • Comes in the same 7 variants as before: HTE, HTK, HTK+, HTX, HTX+, GT-Line and X-Line.

  • Kia has made significant changes to the exterior.

  • Gets new features including level 1 ADAS.

  • The diesel engine now also comes with a 6-speed manual transmission.

  • Expected to be priced from Rs 8 lakh (ex-showroom).

The facelifted Kia Sonet has been unveiled and it now comes with a redesigned exterior, slightly tweaked cabin, additional features, improved safety and a diesel-manual powertrain option. The carmaker will open its order books on December 20, and if you are planning to make a booking, but don’t know which variant to choose, check out this article to see which variant of the subcompact SUV will suit you the best.

Kia Sonet HTE

Facelifted Kia Sonet 6 Standard Airbags

Exterior

Interior

Comfort and Convenience

Infotainment

Safety

  • Halogen headlamps and taillamps

  • 15-inch steel wheels with covers

  • Body coloured door handles

  • Semi leatherette seats

  • All black cabin

  • Silver finish on AC vents

  • Beige roof lining

  • Tilt adjustable steering wheel

  • Manual AC

  • Rear AC vents

  • Day and night IRVM

  • Type-C USB chargers (front and rear)

  • 12V power outlet

  • 4.2-inch colour instrument cluster

  • 6 airbags

  • ABS with EBD

  • Electronic stability control (ESC)

  • Vehicle stability management (VSM)

  • Rear parking sensors

  • Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

  • All 3-point seatbelts

  • Seatbelt reminders - All passengers

The base variant of the new Kia Sonet does not offer much in terms of exterior design, but you do get an all black cabin with semi leatherette seats. Also, while it misses out on an infotainment system, it does get a long list of standard safety features including 6 airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) and rear parking sensors. 

This variant is available with both the 1.2-litre petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engines, but only the manual transmission option for each.

Kia Sonet HTK

Facelifted Kia Sonet Front Parking Sensors

In addition to the HTE variant, the one-above-base Sonet HTK variant offers:

Exterior

Interior

Comfort and Convenience

Infotainment

Safety

  • 16-inch styled steel wheels

  • Roof rack

  • Shark fin antenna

  

  • Height adjustable driver seat

  • Rear door sunshade

  • Keyless entry

  • All door power windows

  • Steering mounted audio controls

  • 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system

  • Wireless Android Auto & Apple CarPlay

  • 6-speaker sound system (4 speaker and 2 tweeter)

  • Front parking sensors

  • Follow me home headlamps

  • Rearview camera

With the HTK variant, you’ll get minor upgrades on the outside, but the cabin will offer you more conveniences and an 8-inch touchscreen with wireless connected car tech. In addition to this, this variant will also offer convenient safety features like the parking camera. The Sonet HTK is also limited to the same two powertrain options as the base variant.

Kia Sonet HTK+

Facelifted Kia Sonet Electric Sunroof

Over the HTK variant, the Sonet HTK+ gets:

Exterior

Interior

Comfort and Convenience

Infotainment

Safety

  • LED DRLs

  • LED connected taillamps

  • LED fog lamps

  • Electric sunroof (Turbo)

  

  • Auto AC

  • Push button Start/ Stop

  • Electrically foldable ORVMs

  • One-touch auto up/down driver window

  • Remote engine start (Turbo and diesel)

  

  • Rear defogger

This variant of the subcompact SUV brings in more of the stylish elements with an LED lighting , except for the headlamps. Also, convenience is improved by features like automatic climate control and push button start/ stop.

This is also the entry-level variant to have the Sonet with the turbo-petrol engine but only with the 6-speed iMT (manual without clutch pedal).

Kia Sonet HTX

Facelifted Kia Sonet Ventilated Front Seats

This is what the HTK variant offers over the HTK+ variant:

Exterior

Interior

Comfort and Convenience

Infotainment

Safety

  • LED headlamps

  • Sunroof

  • Leatherette wrapped steering wheel, gear knob and door armrest

  • Multiple dual-tone interior themes

  • Rear seat 60:40 split

  • Rear parcel shelf

  • Adjustable rear headrests

  • Rear centre armrest

  • Cruise control

  • Ventilated front seats

  • Multiple drive modes (automatic)

  • Paddle shifters (automatic)

  • Remote engine start

  

  • Rear disc brakes

  • ISOFIX child seat anchors

Apart from getting a full LED lighting setup, the HTX variant of the Kia Sonet also offers a better cabin experience with features like adjustable rear headrests and ventilated front seats, while also improving the drive experience with cruise control, drive modes and paddle shifters.

This is also the entry point for the automatic option for the new Kia Sonet. However you no longer get the option of the 1.2-litre petrol engine.

Kia Sonet HTX+

Facelifted Kia Sonet 10.25-inch Touchscreen

The mid-spec HTX+ variant of the Sonet gets these added features:

Exterior

Interior

Comfort and Convenience

Infotainment

Safety

  • 16-inch alloy wheels

  • Black & brown leatherette seats

  • LED Ambient sound lighting

  • Wireless phone charger

  • 4-way powered driver seat

  • Rear wiper washer

  • 7-speaker Bose sound system

  • Air purifier

  • Anti-glare IRVM

  • 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system

  • 10.25-inch digital driver’s display

  • Wired Android Auto & Apple CarPlay

  

The HTX+ variant adds most of the premium comfort and convenience features offered by the Kia Sonet, however you still miss out on wireless smartphone integration with the larger touchscreen. A big change for the facelift is the  new 10.25-inch digital driver’s display.

Road Side Assistance

Also, this variant is not available with any automatic transmission option.

Kia Sonet GTX+

Facelifted Kia Sonet ADAS

With the GTX+ variant of the Sonet, you get these added features:

Exterior

Interior

Comfort and Convenience

Infotainment

Safety

  • 16-inch alloy wheels

  • Sleek LED fog lamps

  • Body colour rear spoiler

  • Different styling for front and rear skid plates

  • Gloss black roof rails

  • Leather wrapped steering wheel with GT Line logo

  • Alloy pedals

  • Black leatherette seats 

  • 4-way power adjustable driver’s seat

    

  • 360-degree camera

  • Forward collision warning

  • Lane keep assist

  • Lane departure warning

  • High beam assist

  • Driver attention warning

  • Auto emergency braking

The GT Line variant of the Kia Sonet offers differently styled 16-inch alloy wheels and minor changes to the cabin. But a big change comes in safety with the addition of a 360-degree camera and a suite of level 1 ADAS features. The GTX+ variant is only available with automatic transmissions for the turbo-petrol and diesel engines.

Kia Sonet X-Line

Facelifted Kia Sonet X-Line

Lastly, this is what the X-Line variant offers over the GT-Line:

Exterior

Interior

Comfort and Convenience

Infotainment

Safety

  • Piano black ORVMs

  • Matte finish

  • Sage green leatherette seats

  • All power windows one touch up and down

    

The top-spec X-Line variant of the 2024 Kia Sonet gets mainly cosmetic changes over the GT-Line. This includes a different exterior colour, sage green seats and an overall sportier appeal. It is also limited to the automatic transmission options only.

Expected Price & Launch

Facelifted Kia Sonet

The facelifted Kia Sonet is expected to be launched early next year with prices starting from around 8 lakh (ex-showroom). It will continue its rivalry with the likes of the Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, Maruti Brezza and the Mahindra XUV300.

