This Is What Each Variant Of The Facelifted Kia Sonet Offers
Modified On Dec 15, 2023 01:04 PM By Ansh for Kia Sonet 2024
The new Sonet has received updates in all forms including design, cabin experience, features and powertrain
Comes in the same 7 variants as before: HTE, HTK, HTK+, HTX, HTX+, GT-Line and X-Line.
Kia has made significant changes to the exterior.
Gets new features including level 1 ADAS.
The diesel engine now also comes with a 6-speed manual transmission.
Expected to be priced from Rs 8 lakh (ex-showroom).
The facelifted Kia Sonet has been unveiled and it now comes with a redesigned exterior, slightly tweaked cabin, additional features, improved safety and a diesel-manual powertrain option. The carmaker will open its order books on December 20, and if you are planning to make a booking, but don’t know which variant to choose, check out this article to see which variant of the subcompact SUV will suit you the best.
Kia Sonet HTE
Exterior
Interior
Comfort and Convenience
Infotainment
Safety
The base variant of the new Kia Sonet does not offer much in terms of exterior design, but you do get an all black cabin with semi leatherette seats. Also, while it misses out on an infotainment system, it does get a long list of standard safety features including 6 airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) and rear parking sensors.
This variant is available with both the 1.2-litre petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engines, but only the manual transmission option for each.
Kia Sonet HTK
In addition to the HTE variant, the one-above-base Sonet HTK variant offers:
Exterior
Interior
Comfort and Convenience
Infotainment
Safety
With the HTK variant, you’ll get minor upgrades on the outside, but the cabin will offer you more conveniences and an 8-inch touchscreen with wireless connected car tech. In addition to this, this variant will also offer convenient safety features like the parking camera. The Sonet HTK is also limited to the same two powertrain options as the base variant.
Kia Sonet HTK+
Over the HTK variant, the Sonet HTK+ gets:
Exterior
Interior
Comfort and Convenience
Infotainment
Safety
This variant of the subcompact SUV brings in more of the stylish elements with an LED lighting , except for the headlamps. Also, convenience is improved by features like automatic climate control and push button start/ stop.
This is also the entry-level variant to have the Sonet with the turbo-petrol engine but only with the 6-speed iMT (manual without clutch pedal).
Kia Sonet HTX
This is what the HTK variant offers over the HTK+ variant:
Exterior
Interior
Comfort and Convenience
Infotainment
Safety
Apart from getting a full LED lighting setup, the HTX variant of the Kia Sonet also offers a better cabin experience with features like adjustable rear headrests and ventilated front seats, while also improving the drive experience with cruise control, drive modes and paddle shifters.
This is also the entry point for the automatic option for the new Kia Sonet. However you no longer get the option of the 1.2-litre petrol engine.
Kia Sonet HTX+
The mid-spec HTX+ variant of the Sonet gets these added features:
Exterior
Interior
Comfort and Convenience
Infotainment
Safety
The HTX+ variant adds most of the premium comfort and convenience features offered by the Kia Sonet, however you still miss out on wireless smartphone integration with the larger touchscreen. A big change for the facelift is the new 10.25-inch digital driver’s display.
Also, this variant is not available with any automatic transmission option.
Kia Sonet GTX+
With the GTX+ variant of the Sonet, you get these added features:
Exterior
Interior
Comfort and Convenience
Infotainment
Safety
The GT Line variant of the Kia Sonet offers differently styled 16-inch alloy wheels and minor changes to the cabin. But a big change comes in safety with the addition of a 360-degree camera and a suite of level 1 ADAS features. The GTX+ variant is only available with automatic transmissions for the turbo-petrol and diesel engines.
Kia Sonet X-Line
Lastly, this is what the X-Line variant offers over the GT-Line:
Exterior
Interior
Comfort and Convenience
Infotainment
Safety
The top-spec X-Line variant of the 2024 Kia Sonet gets mainly cosmetic changes over the GT-Line. This includes a different exterior colour, sage green seats and an overall sportier appeal. It is also limited to the automatic transmission options only.
Expected Price & Launch
The facelifted Kia Sonet is expected to be launched early next year with prices starting from around 8 lakh (ex-showroom). It will continue its rivalry with the likes of the Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, Maruti Brezza and the Mahindra XUV300.
