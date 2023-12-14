2024 Kia Sonet Variant-wise Engine And Transmission Options Explained

Modified On Dec 14, 2023 05:06 PM By Rohit for Kia Sonet 2024

The 2024 Sonet has reintroduced the option of the diesel-manual while still retaining the iMT option

The facelifted Kia Sonet has been fully revealed ahead of its market launch.

Kia will offer the updated SUV in seven variants.

The diesel engine now gets three transmission options: MT, iMT and AT.

The top-spec variants will only be offered with automatic transmissions for the turbo-petrol and diesel engines.

Additional features include a 360-degree camera, powered driver seat and ADAS.

Launch likely in early 2024; prices could begin from Rs 8 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Kia Sonet facelift has just been revealed in India, and its bookings are slated to open from December 20. Kia has announced all the details including the updated list of variant-wise engine and gearbox options, all except the price. Let’s go through all the powertrain combos that will be on offer.

Variant-wise Selection

Variant HTE HTK HTK+ HTX HTX+ GTX+ X-Line 1.2-litre Petrol 5MT ✅ ✅ ✅ – – – – 1-litre Turbo-petrol 6iMT – – ✅ ✅ ✅ – – 1-litre Turbo-petrol 7DCT – – – ✅ – ✅ ✅ 1.5-litre Diesel 6MT ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ – – 1.5-litre Diesel 6iMT – – – ✅ ✅ – – 1.5-litre Diesel 6AT – – – ✅ – ✅ ✅

As mentioned in the table, Kia isn’t offering all variants with all the transmission options. The higher-spec HTX variant comes with the highest number of powertrains. Meanwhile, the diesel-manual combo is offered in the highest number of variants.

Details Of The Powertrains

The Kia Sonet is still available with three engine options and the updated SUV can be had with as many as five transmission options. Here’s a look:

1.2-litre Petrol (83 PS/115 Nm): 5-speed MT

1-litre Turbo-petrol (120 PS/172 Nm): 6-speed iMT, 7-speed DCT

1.5-litre Diesel (116 PS/250 Nm): 6-speed MT (new), 6-speed iMT, 6-speed AT

The diesel-manual combo makes a return after it was axed in early 2023 across Kia’s entire product lineup.

Equipment And Safety Highlights

The 2024 Sonet comes with a 10.25-inch display (for instrument cluster and infotainment each), a 4-way powered driver seat, 70+ connected car tech features, ventilated front seats, sunroof, and a built-in air purifier.

Its safety net comprises 10 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), six airbags (now as standard), electronic stability control (ESC), a 360-degree camera, and front and rear parking sensors.

Expected Price And Competition

We expect the Kia Sonet facelift to be launched in early 2024. It could have a starting price of Rs 8 lakh (ex-showroom). The updated sub-4m SUV will fight it out with the Hyundai Venue, Maruti Brezza, Mahindra XUV300, Tata Nexon, Nissan Magnite, and Renault Kiger, while also taking on the Maruti Fronx crossover SUV.

