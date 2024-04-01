Modified On Apr 01, 2024 01:59 PM By Rohit for Toyota Taisor

The Toyota-badged version of the Fronx crossover is set to debut on April 3

The Taisor is the sixth model to be shared between Maruti and Toyota till date.

Its teaser video gives a glimpse of its redesigned grille, new LED DRLs and connected LED taillights.

Cabin could sport a new theme over the Fronx as seen on other shared products like the Urban Cruiser Hyryder SUV.

Expected features include a 9-inch touchscreen, a 360-degree camera and up to six airbags.

To get both the N/A petrol and turbo-petrol engines; CNG powertrain could arrive later.

The Maruti-Toyota partnership will soon have another shared product in India till date (number six to be specific) in the form of the Fronx-based Taisor crossover. Toyota has now released the first teaser video of the Taisor ahead of its launch on April 3.

Details Noticed In The Teaser

In the short teaser shared by Toyota, we get a few glimpses of the Taisor’s updated exterior. The video shows Urban Cruiser Hyryder-like LED DRLs, a honeycomb pattern for the grille, and a connected LED taillight setup. Expect the Toyota crossover to feature tweaked bumpers as well to set it further apart from the Maruti Fronx. The teaser video shows the Taisor to be finished in a new orange exterior paint option.

Cabin And Expected Features

Based on the previously shared products between Maruti and Toyota, the Taisor could come with a different cabin theme from the donor vehicle. Apart from that, the Toyota crossover will have no differences over the Fronx, and will have the same equipment list as well.

Maruti Fronx's cabin image used for reference purposes only

It will come with the same 9-inch touchscreen infotainment unit, cruise control, wireless phone charging, a head-up display, and auto AC with rear vents. In terms of safety, the Taisor is likely to get up to six airbags, ABS with EBD, a 360-degree camera, and electronic stability control (ESC).

Powertrains On Offer

Toyota will utilise the same powertrains as the Fronx for the Taisor which are as follows:

Specification 1.2-litre N/A Petrol 1-litre Turbo-petrol 1.2-litre Petrol+CNG Power 90 PS 100 PS 77.5 PS Torque 113 Nm 148 Nm 98.5 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT, 5-speed AMT 5-speed MT, 6-speed AT 5-speed MT

We are expecting the Taisor CNG to go on sale later on, after the Taisor petrol is introduced in our market as we saw Maruti do with the Fronx.

Expected Price And Rivals

The Toyota Taisor is expected to have a starting price of Rs 8 lakh (ex-showroom). Like the Maruti Fronx, it will be a crossover alternative to sub-4m SUVs such as the Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet, Maruti Brezza, Mahindra XUV300, and Hyundai Venue.