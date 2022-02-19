Kia Carens Variants Explained: Which One Should You Buy?
The Carens MPV is available in five trims with choice of three engines
Kia debuted the Carens towards the end of 2021 but only recently announced the introductory prices for its MPV offering. It is available in five variants and with three engines: two petrol and one diesel. The Carens enters the segment as a premium model with a range of premium features. If you’re looking to buy the new Kia Carens, we can guide you through the different variants to help you pick the right one.
Let’s start with the MPV’s specifications:
|
Engine
|
1.5-litre petrol
|
1.4-litre turbo-petrol
|
1.5-litre diesel
|
Power
|
115PS
|
140PS
|
115PS
|
Torque
|
144Nm
|
242Nm
|
250Nm
|
Transmission
|
6-speed MT
|
6-speed MT/ 7-speed DCT
|
6-speed MT/ 6-speed AT
|
Claimed fuel efficiency
|
15.7kmpl
|
16.2kmpl/ 16.5kmpl
|
21.3kmpl/ 18.4kmpl
The Carens gets the same engine options as the Kia Seltos compact SUV. The 1.5-litre naturally aspirated engine is only offered with a manual transmission while the other two engines get the choice of manual and automatic transmissions.
|
Dimensions
|
LxWxH
|
4540mm x 1800mm x 1708mm
|
Wheelbase
|
2780mm
|
Boot space
|
N.A.
The Carens is a well proportioned offering with three rows of seats. For reference, it is bigger than the Hyundai Alcazar in all measurements.
Kia is offering the Carens in eight colours:
-
Imperial Blue
-
Moss Brown
-
Sparkling Silver
-
Intense Red
-
Glacier White
-
Clear White
-
Gravity Grey
-
Aurora Black Pearl
There are no dual-tone paint options for the Carens but we expect them to be offered at a later date.
Here’s the variant-wise pricing of the Kia Carens:
|
Variant
|
1.5-litre Petrol
|
1.4-litre Turbo-petrol
|
1.5-litre Diesel
|
Premium
|
Rs 8.99 lakh
|
Rs 10.99 lakh
|
Rs 10.99 lakh
|
Prestige
|
Rs 9.99 lakh
|
Rs 11.99 lakh
|
Rs 11.99 lakh
|
Prestige Plus
|
N.A.
|
Rs 13.49 lakh/ Rs 14.59 lakh (DCT)
|
Rs 13.49 lakh
|
Luxury
|
N.A.
|
Rs 14.99 lakh
|
Rs 14.99 lakh
|
Luxury Plus
|
N.A.
|
Rs 16.19 lakh/ Rs 16.99 lakh (DCT)
|
Rs 16.19 lakh/ Rs 16.99 lakh (AT)
The table below has our snapshot verdicts for each variant. You can explore each in detail by simply clicking on it:
|
Variant
|
Verdict
|
Well-equipped for safety but lacks other basics, preferable to skip to the next variant.
|
Best variant with the 1.5-litre petrol-manual, worth considering on a tight budget.
|
Recommended for premium features that add value for the price.
|
All the premium comforts you’d need but for a steep premium.
|
Buy for 6-seater layout and choice of a diesel-automatic.
