Kia Carens Variants Explained: Which One Should You Buy?

Modified On Feb 19, 2022 02:07 PM By Sonny for Kia Carens

The Carens MPV is available in five trims with choice of three engines

Kia debuted the Carens towards the end of 2021 but only recently announced the introductory prices for its MPV offering. It is available in five variants and with three engines: two petrol and one diesel. The Carens enters the segment as a premium model with a range of premium features. If you’re looking to buy the new Kia Carens, we can guide you through the different variants to help you pick the right one.

Let’s start with the MPV’s specifications:

Engine 1.5-litre petrol 1.4-litre turbo-petrol 1.5-litre diesel Power 115PS 140PS 115PS Torque 144Nm 242Nm 250Nm Transmission 6-speed MT 6-speed MT/ 7-speed DCT 6-speed MT/ 6-speed AT Claimed fuel efficiency 15.7kmpl 16.2kmpl/ 16.5kmpl 21.3kmpl/ 18.4kmpl

The Carens gets the same engine options as the Kia Seltos compact SUV. The 1.5-litre naturally aspirated engine is only offered with a manual transmission while the other two engines get the choice of manual and automatic transmissions.

Dimensions LxWxH 4540mm x 1800mm x 1708mm Wheelbase 2780mm Boot space N.A.

The Carens is a well proportioned offering with three rows of seats. For reference, it is bigger than the Hyundai Alcazar in all measurements.

Kia is offering the Carens in eight colours:

Imperial Blue

Moss Brown

Sparkling Silver

Intense Red

Glacier White

Clear White

Gravity Grey

Aurora Black Pearl

There are no dual-tone paint options for the Carens but we expect them to be offered at a later date.

Here’s the variant-wise pricing of the Kia Carens:

Variant 1.5-litre Petrol 1.4-litre Turbo-petrol 1.5-litre Diesel Premium Rs 8.99 lakh Rs 10.99 lakh Rs 10.99 lakh Prestige Rs 9.99 lakh Rs 11.99 lakh Rs 11.99 lakh Prestige Plus N.A. Rs 13.49 lakh/ Rs 14.59 lakh (DCT) Rs 13.49 lakh Luxury N.A. Rs 14.99 lakh Rs 14.99 lakh Luxury Plus N.A. Rs 16.19 lakh/ Rs 16.99 lakh (DCT) Rs 16.19 lakh/ Rs 16.99 lakh (AT)

The table below has our snapshot verdicts for each variant. You can explore each in detail by simply clicking on it:

Variant Verdict Premium Well-equipped for safety but lacks other basics, preferable to skip to the next variant. Prestige Best variant with the 1.5-litre petrol-manual, worth considering on a tight budget. Prestige Plus Recommended for premium features that add value for the price. Luxury All the premium comforts you’d need but for a steep premium. Luxury Plus Buy for 6-seater layout and choice of a diesel-automatic.

Also read: Kia Carens Vs Rivals: Price Talk

Read More on : Kia Carens diesel