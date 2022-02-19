HomeNew CarsNewsKia Carens Variants Explained: Which One Should You Buy?

Kia Carens Variants Explained: Which One Should You Buy?

Modified On Feb 19, 2022 02:07 PM By Sonny for Kia Carens

The Carens MPV is available in five trims with choice of three engines

Kia debuted the Carens towards the end of 2021 but only recently announced the introductory prices for its MPV offering. It is available in five variants and with three engines: two petrol and one diesel. The Carens enters the segment as a premium model with a range of premium features. If you’re looking to buy the new Kia Carens, we can guide you through the different variants to help you pick the right one.

Let’s start with the MPV’s specifications:

Engine

1.5-litre petrol

1.4-litre turbo-petrol

1.5-litre diesel

Power

115PS

140PS

115PS

Torque

144Nm

242Nm

250Nm

Transmission

6-speed MT

6-speed MT/ 7-speed DCT

6-speed MT/ 6-speed AT

Claimed fuel efficiency

15.7kmpl

16.2kmpl/ 16.5kmpl

21.3kmpl/ 18.4kmpl

The Carens gets the same engine options as the Kia Seltos compact SUV. The 1.5-litre naturally aspirated engine is only offered with a manual transmission while the other two engines get the choice of manual and automatic transmissions.

Dimensions

LxWxH

4540mm x 1800mm x 1708mm

Wheelbase

2780mm

Boot space

N.A.

The Carens is a well proportioned offering with three rows of seats. For reference, it is bigger than the Hyundai Alcazar in all measurements.

Kia is offering the Carens in eight colours:

  • Imperial Blue

  • Moss Brown

  • Sparkling Silver

  • Intense Red

  • Glacier White

  • Clear White

  • Gravity Grey

  • Aurora Black Pearl

There are no dual-tone paint options for the Carens but we expect them to be offered at a later date.

Here’s the variant-wise pricing of the Kia Carens:

Variant

1.5-litre Petrol

1.4-litre Turbo-petrol

1.5-litre Diesel

Premium

Rs 8.99 lakh

Rs 10.99 lakh

Rs 10.99 lakh

Prestige

Rs 9.99 lakh

Rs 11.99 lakh

Rs 11.99 lakh

Prestige Plus

N.A.

Rs 13.49 lakh/ Rs 14.59 lakh (DCT)

Rs 13.49 lakh

Luxury

N.A.

Rs 14.99 lakh

Rs 14.99 lakh

Luxury Plus

N.A.

Rs 16.19 lakh/ Rs 16.99 lakh (DCT)

Rs 16.19 lakh/ Rs 16.99 lakh (AT)

The table below has our snapshot verdicts for each variant. You can explore each in detail by simply clicking on it:

Variant

Verdict

Premium

Well-equipped for safety but lacks other basics, preferable to skip to the next variant.

Prestige

Best variant with the 1.5-litre petrol-manual, worth considering on a tight budget.

Prestige Plus

Recommended for premium features that add value for the price.

Luxury

All the premium comforts you’d need but for a steep premium.

Luxury Plus

Buy for 6-seater layout and choice of a diesel-automatic.

