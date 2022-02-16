Kia Carens Vs Rivals: Price Talk
Published On Feb 16, 2022 08:13 AM By Sonny for Kia Carens
The new Kia MPV has been launched with aggressive introductory prices
The prices for the Kia Carens have finally been announced. At its introductory rates, the well-equipped three-row offering is a serious contender in the MPV space. The Carens gets a lot of safety features as standard, including six airbags, disc brakes all around, electronic stability control, hill assist, and a tyre pressure monitoring system. Let’s see how the prices compare against the competition:
Petrol
|
Kia Carens
|
Maruti Suzuki XL6
|
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
|
Toyota Innova Crysta
|
Premium - Rs 8.99 lakh
|
Vxi - Rs 8.92 lakh
|
Prestige 1.5 - Rs 9.99 lakh
|
Zeta - Rs 10.14 lakh
|
Zxi - Rs 9.65 lakh
|
Vxi AT - Rs 10.12 lakh
|
Premium 1.4 Turbo - Rs 10.99 lakh
|
Alpha - Rs 10.82 lakh
|
Zxi AT - Rs 10.85 lakh
|
Zeta AT - Rs 11.34 lakh
|
Prestige 1.4 Turbo - Rs 11.99 lakh
|
Alpha AT - Rs 12.02 lakh
|
Prestige Plus 1.4 Turbo - Rs 13.49 lakh
|
Prestige Plus 1.4 Turbo DCT - Rs 14.59 lakh
|
Luxury 1.4 Turbo - Rs 14.99 lakh
|
Luxury Plus 1.4 Turbo - Rs 16.19 lakh
|
Luxury Plus 1.4 Turbo DCT - Rs 16.99 lakh
|
GX - Rs 17.3 lakh
-
The Maruti Ertiga is still the most affordable MPV in its segment since it starts at Rs 8.12 lakh. Its one above base Vxi trim is only Rs 6,000 more affordable than the entry-level Kia Carens. The Eritga comes with a 105PS 1.5-litre petrol engine (with mild-hybrid tech) with the choice of a 5-speed manual or a 4-speed automatic. It is also the only one in this segment that gets the option of a CNG variant.
-
The Carens is available with the choice of two petrol engines: a 115PS 1.5-litre petrol unit and a 140PS 1.4-litre turbo-petrol unit. The naturally-aspirated engine is only offered with a 6-speed manual transmission and limited to two trims: Premium and Prestige, both of which are more affordable than the Maruti Suzuki XL6.
-
The XL6 is only offered as a 6-seater with captain seats in the middle row. Only the top variant of the Carens is offered with a 6-seater layout. The XL6 shares the powertrains and comforts with the Ertiga.
-
The entry-level Toyota Innova Crysta is priced higher than the top-spec Kia Carens petrol-DCT.
Related: Kia Carens Variant-Wise Features Detailed
Diesel
|
Kia Carens
|
Mahindra Marazzo
|
Premium - Rs 10.99 lakh
|
Prestige - Rs 11.99 lakh
|
M2 - RS 12.8 lakh
|
Prestige Plus - Rs 13.49 lakh
|
M4 Plus - Rs 13.95 lakh/ Rs 14.03 lakh (8-seater)
|
Luxury - Rs 14.99 lakh
|
M6 Plus - Rs 14.92 lakh/ Rs 15 lakh (8-seater)
|
Luxury Plus - Rs 16.19 lakh
|
Luxury Plus AT - Rs 16.99 lakh
-
The Carens is the most affordable diesel-powered MPV by lakhs. It’s more affordable than the entry variant of the diesel-only Marazzo by nearly Rs 2 lakh.
-
The Kia’s diesel engine is a 1.5-litre unit making 115PS/250Nm, with the choice of a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic. The diesel-automatic option is limited to the top variant of the Carens.
-
Mahindra’s Marazzo is powered by a 1.5-litre diesel engine, making 122PS/300Nm, and only offered with a 6-speed manual. It gets captain seats in the middle row and a bench option for a slight premium.
Also read: Kia Carens Vs Rivals: Claimed Fuel Efficiency Comparison
Read More on : Carens diesel
- Renew Kia Carens Car Insurance - Save Upto 75%* with Best Insurance Plans - (InsuranceDekho.com)
0 out of 0 found this helpful