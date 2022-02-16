The Maruti Ertiga is still the most affordable MPV in its segment since it starts at Rs 8.12 lakh. Its one above base Vxi trim is only Rs 6,000 more affordable than the entry-level Kia Carens. The Eritga comes with a 105PS 1.5-litre petrol engine (with mild-hybrid tech) with the choice of a 5-speed manual or a 4-speed automatic. It is also the only one in this segment that gets the option of a CNG variant.