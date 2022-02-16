HomeNew CarsNewsKia Carens Vs Rivals: Price Talk
Kia Carens Vs Rivals: Price Talk

Published On Feb 16, 2022 08:13 AM By Sonny for Kia Carens

The new Kia MPV has been launched with aggressive introductory prices

The prices for the Kia Carens have finally been announced. At its introductory rates, the well-equipped three-row offering is a serious contender in the MPV space. The Carens gets a lot of safety features as standard, including six airbags, disc brakes all around, electronic stability control, hill assist, and a tyre pressure monitoring system. Let’s see how the prices compare against the competition:

Petrol

Kia Carens

Maruti Suzuki XL6

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

Toyota Innova Crysta

Premium -  Rs 8.99 lakh

  

Vxi - Rs 8.92 lakh

  

Prestige 1.5 - Rs 9.99 lakh 

Zeta - Rs 10.14 lakh

Zxi - Rs 9.65 lakh

  
   

Vxi AT - Rs 10.12 lakh

  

Premium 1.4 Turbo - Rs 10.99 lakh

Alpha - Rs 10.82 lakh

Zxi AT - Rs 10.85 lakh

  
 

Zeta AT - Rs 11.34 lakh

    

Prestige 1.4 Turbo - Rs 11.99 lakh

Alpha AT - Rs 12.02 lakh

    

Prestige Plus 1.4 Turbo - Rs 13.49 lakh

      

Prestige Plus 1.4 Turbo DCT - Rs 14.59 lakh

      

Luxury 1.4 Turbo - Rs 14.99 lakh

      

Luxury Plus 1.4 Turbo - Rs 16.19 lakh

      

Luxury Plus 1.4 Turbo DCT - Rs 16.99 lakh

    

GX - Rs 17.3 lakh

  • The Maruti Ertiga is still the most affordable MPV in its segment since it starts at Rs 8.12 lakh. Its one above base Vxi trim is only Rs 6,000 more affordable than the entry-level Kia Carens. The Eritga comes with a 105PS 1.5-litre petrol engine (with mild-hybrid tech) with the choice of a 5-speed manual or a 4-speed automatic. It is also the only one in this segment that gets the option of a CNG variant.

  • The Carens is available with the choice of two petrol engines: a 115PS 1.5-litre petrol unit and a 140PS 1.4-litre turbo-petrol unit. The naturally-aspirated engine is only offered with a 6-speed manual transmission and limited to two trims: Premium and Prestige, both of which are more affordable than the Maruti Suzuki XL6.

  • The XL6 is only offered as a 6-seater with captain seats in the middle row. Only the top variant of the Carens is offered with a 6-seater layout. The XL6 shares the powertrains and comforts with the Ertiga.

  • The entry-level Toyota Innova Crysta is priced higher than the top-spec Kia Carens petrol-DCT.

Diesel

Kia Carens

Mahindra Marazzo

Premium - Rs 10.99 lakh

  

Prestige - Rs 11.99 lakh 

  
 

M2 - RS 12.8 lakh

Prestige Plus - Rs 13.49 lakh

M4 Plus - Rs 13.95 lakh/ Rs 14.03 lakh (8-seater)

Luxury - Rs 14.99 lakh

M6 Plus - Rs 14.92 lakh/ Rs 15 lakh (8-seater)

Luxury Plus - Rs 16.19 lakh

  

Luxury Plus AT - Rs 16.99 lakh

  

  • The Carens is the most affordable diesel-powered MPV by lakhs. It’s more affordable than the entry variant of the diesel-only Marazzo by nearly Rs 2 lakh. 

  • The Kia’s diesel engine is a 1.5-litre unit making 115PS/250Nm, with the choice of a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic. The diesel-automatic option is limited to the top variant of the Carens.

  • Mahindra’s Marazzo is powered by a 1.5-litre diesel engine, making 122PS/300Nm, and only offered with a 6-speed manual. It gets captain seats in the middle row and a bench option for a slight premium.

