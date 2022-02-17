Modified On Feb 18, 2022 12:41 PM By Tarun for Kia Carens

The Carens is one of the most feature rich and aggressively priced MPV currently

Kia has launched the three-row Carens MPV, which is its fourth product for India. Its bookings are underway and the deliveries are expected to commence in March.

The Carens has a lot of things to look out for; its competitive prices, feature rich cabin and seating configurations. So, those who’re looking to buy it, here are the top 8 highlights that sum up the Carens:

Exterior Styling

While the Carens shares its platform with the Hyundai Alcazar, both are styled and designed exactly differently. The Kia Carens is technically termed as an ‘RV’ and looks like a blend of an SUV and an MPV. It sports the high ground clearance, roof rails, and body cladding of an SUV, while there’s the flat shoulder line, small 16-inch wheels, and large rear doors of an MPV. Mainly, it doesn’t look like a stretched Seltos, unlike the Alcazar.

Aggressive Prices

Variants 1.5-litre petrol-MT 1.5-litre diesel-MT 1.5-litre diesel-AT 1.4-litre turbo-petrol-MT 1.4-litre turbo-petrol-DCT Premium Rs 8.99 lakh Rs 10.99 lakh - Rs 10.99 lakh - Prestige Rs 9.99 lakh Rs 11.99 lakh - Rs 11.99 lakh - Prestige Plus - Rs 13.49 lakh - Rs 13.49 lakh - Luxury - Rs 14.99 lakh - Rs 14.99 lakh - Luxury Plus (6/7-seater) - Rs 16.19 lakh Rs 16.99 lakh Rs 16.19 lakh Rs 16.99 lakh

The Carens rivals the Maruti Ertiga and XL6. The prices start right from Rs 9 lakh, which is just Rs 8,000 costlier than the Ertiga’s mid-spec VXI variant. It’s actually more affordable than the XL6’s entry-level Zeta variant, which retails nearly 1.15 lakh costlier. Mainly, for 11 lakh, you can have the base turbo-petrol variant, which is again, a value deal. Interestingly, the Carens is the most affordable car with six airbags.

6 and 7-seater configurations

The Carens, like most of the three-row cars, is offered with 6 and 7-seater configurations. The six seater is offered with second row captain seats and two-seater bench for the third, while the seven seater gets a three-seater second row bench. The MPV is the first car in its segment to feature electric one-touch tumble second row seats.

The Carens is bigger than Ertiga and XL6

Dimensions Carens Ertiga XL6 Length 4540mm 4395mm 4445mm Width 1800mm 1735mm 1775mm Height 1708mm 1690mm 1700mm wheelbase 2780mm 2740mm 2740mm

In every aspect, the Carens is bigger than its competitors, the Ertiga and XL6. At a similar pricing, you basically get a larger MPV with more safety features.

Three Engine And Transmission Options

Engine 1.5-litre petrol 1.5-litre diesel 1.4-litre turbo-petrol Power 115PS 115PS 140PS Torque 144Nm 250Nm 242Nm Transmission options 6-speed manual 6-speed manual / 6-speed automatic 6-speed manual / 7-speed DCT Fuel economy 15.7kmpl 21.3kmpl / 18.4kmpl 16.2kmpl / 16.5kmpl

You can have the Carens with a petrol, a turbo-petrol, and diesel engine, all with a standard manual transmission. The automatic transmission options can be had with petrol and diesel engines, only with the top-end variants. We hope Kia adds more affordable automatic variants.

Plethora Of Standard Safety Features

Kia has equipped the Carens with many standard safety features, such as six airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), brake assist, hill hold/descent control, all wheel disc brakes, tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), rear parking sensors, and ABS. The top-end variants gain a rear parking camera and front parking sensors.

A Feature-rich Cabin

The Kia Carens features a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, connected car technology with remote operation features, Bose 8-speaker sound system, paddle shifters, air purifier, electric sunroof, ventilated front seats, ambient mood lighting, rain-sensing wipers, and a digitised driver’s display. Here are its variant-wise features.

Lot Of Convenience Amenities

The Carens gets several convenience features that make our drive easier. It gets first row cup holders and second row can holders with cooling function, easy push retractable tray (in the front), Roof-mounted AC vents with blower speed control, a total of five USB C-type charging ports, Tray table with a cupholder and tablet/phone slot (left passenger’s side), and roller sunblinds.

