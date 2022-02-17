HomeNew CarsNewsTop 8 Things You Should Know About The Kia Carens MPV
Top 8 Things You Should Know About The Kia Carens MPV

Modified On Feb 18, 2022 12:41 PM By Tarun for Kia Carens

The Carens is one of the most feature rich and aggressively priced MPV currently

kia carens

Kia has launched the three-row Carens MPV, which is its fourth product for India. Its bookings are underway and the deliveries are expected to commence in March. 

The Carens has a lot of things to look out for; its competitive prices, feature rich cabin and seating configurations. So, those who’re looking to buy it, here are the top 8 highlights that sum up the Carens: 

Exterior Styling

kia carens

While the Carens shares its platform with the Hyundai Alcazar, both are styled and designed exactly differently. The Kia Carens is technically termed as an ‘RV’ and looks like a blend of an SUV and an MPV. It sports the high ground clearance, roof rails, and body cladding of an SUV, while there’s the flat shoulder line, small 16-inch wheels, and large rear doors of an MPV. Mainly, it doesn’t look like a stretched Seltos, unlike the Alcazar. 

Aggressive Prices

kia carens

Variants

1.5-litre petrol-MT

1.5-litre diesel-MT

1.5-litre diesel-AT

1.4-litre turbo-petrol-MT

1.4-litre turbo-petrol-DCT

Premium

Rs 8.99 lakh

Rs 10.99 lakh

-

Rs 10.99 lakh

-

Prestige

Rs 9.99 lakh

Rs 11.99 lakh

-

Rs 11.99 lakh

-

Prestige Plus

-

Rs 13.49 lakh

-

Rs 13.49 lakh

-

Luxury

-

Rs 14.99 lakh

-

Rs 14.99 lakh

-

Luxury Plus (6/7-seater)

-

Rs 16.19 lakh

Rs 16.99 lakh

Rs 16.19 lakh

Rs 16.99 lakh

The Carens rivals the Maruti Ertiga and XL6. The prices start right from Rs 9 lakh, which is just Rs 8,000 costlier than the Ertiga’s mid-spec VXI variant. It’s actually more affordable than the XL6’s entry-level Zeta variant, which retails nearly 1.15 lakh costlier. Mainly, for 11 lakh, you can have the base turbo-petrol variant, which is again, a value deal. Interestingly, the Carens is the most affordable car with six airbags. 

6 and 7-seater configurations

kia carens

The Carens, like most of the three-row cars, is offered with 6 and 7-seater configurations. The six seater is offered with second row captain seats and two-seater bench for the third, while the seven seater gets a three-seater second row bench. The MPV is the first car in its segment to feature electric one-touch tumble second row seats. 

The Carens is bigger than Ertiga and XL6

Kia Carens Vs Rivals: Price Talk

Dimensions

Carens

Ertiga

XL6

Length

4540mm

4395mm

4445mm

Width

1800mm

1735mm

1775mm

Height

1708mm

1690mm

1700mm

wheelbase

2780mm

2740mm

2740mm

In every aspect, the Carens is bigger than its competitors, the Ertiga and XL6. At a similar pricing, you basically get a larger MPV with more safety features. 

Three Engine And Transmission Options

kia carens

Engine

1.5-litre petrol

1.5-litre diesel

1.4-litre turbo-petrol

Power

115PS

115PS

140PS

Torque

144Nm

250Nm

242Nm

Transmission options

6-speed manual

6-speed manual / 6-speed automatic

6-speed manual / 7-speed DCT

Fuel economy

15.7kmpl

21.3kmpl / 18.4kmpl

16.2kmpl / 16.5kmpl

You can have the Carens with a petrol, a turbo-petrol, and diesel engine, all with a standard manual transmission. The automatic transmission options can be had with petrol and diesel engines, only with the top-end variants. We hope Kia adds more affordable automatic variants. 

Plethora Of Standard Safety Features

kia carens

Kia has equipped the Carens with many standard safety features, such as six airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), brake assist, hill hold/descent control, all wheel disc brakes, tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), rear parking sensors, and ABS. The top-end variants gain a rear parking camera and front parking sensors. 

A Feature-rich Cabin

kia carens

The Kia Carens features a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, connected car technology with remote operation features, Bose 8-speaker sound system, paddle shifters, air purifier, electric sunroof, ventilated front seats, ambient mood lighting, rain-sensing wipers, and a digitised driver’s display. Here are its variant-wise features

Lot Of Convenience Amenities

Kia Carens
kia carens

The Carens gets several convenience features that make our drive easier. It gets first row cup holders and second row can holders with cooling function, easy push retractable tray (in the front), Roof-mounted AC vents with blower speed control, a total of five USB C-type charging ports, Tray table with a cupholder and tablet/phone slot (left passenger’s side), and roller sunblinds. 

T
Tarun
Tarun
