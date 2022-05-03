Published On May 03, 2022 06:44 PM By Sonny for Jeep Meridian

While the Meridian is an all-new model, it seems to have a lot in common with the Compass

The Meridian is Jeep’s all-new, market-focussed offering for India. It is a three-row SUV with many similarities with the smaller Compass. There are exterior details that clearly take inspiration from other Jeep models too like the Grand Cherokee, but it shares interior and many technical components with the Compass. As we near the market launch of the Meridian, let’s see exactly how it compares to the Compass.

Dimensions

Meridian Compass Length 4769mm 4405mm Width 1859mm 1818mm Height 1698mm 1640mm Wheelbase 2728mm 2636mm

Of course the Meridian is bigger than the Compass but by comparing these figures, we can tell just how much they differ. The three-row SUV is 364mm longer while the wheelbase length differs by just 92mm. It is wider than the Compass by 41mm and taller by 58mm.

Performance

Meridian Compass Engine 2-litre diesel 1.4-litre turbo-petrol/ 2-litre diesel Power 170PS 163PS/ 170PS Torque 350Nm 250Nm/ 350Nm Transmission 6-speed MT, 9-speed AT 6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT/ 6-speed MT, 9-speed AT Drivetrain 2WD, 4WD 2WD/ 2WD, 4WD

The Meridian will be launched with only one engine option, the same diesel unit as the Compass. There’s no difference in the peak outputs but expect the delivery of performance to be tuned to better suit the larger SUV. It even gets the same choices of manual and automatic transmissions, and the 4x2 and 4x4 drivetrain options. However, while the Compass offers the diesel-automatic only with 4WD, the Meridian offers it with 2WD as well.

Meanwhile, the Compass is available with a turbocharged petrol engine as well that offers 163PS and 250Nm of performance. It is only offered with a 4x2 drivetrain but it does get the choice of manual and automatic transmissions.

Exterior Design

At first glance, it may seem like the Meridian and Compass have very similar front ends. But look for a bit longer and you’ll start to notice the many differences such as the bumper design, the grille, and the sculpted shapes of the bonnet.

From the side profile, the only similarity between the two Jeep models might be the A-pillar and the squared wheel arches. While the roofline of the Compass has a slight slope towards the rear with a rising windowline, the Meridian’s roof seems consistently high to offer headroom for all three rows of seating. The new SUV also features more notable cladding along the side.

Seen from behind, the Meridian and Compass look nothing alike. The smaller SUV’s rear-end styling now looks a bit aged and orthodox in comparison to that of the Meridian which has a sleek array of LED taillights connected by a chrome bar. The Meridian’s rear end also looks chunkier thanks to the extra width and the more rugged looking bumper design with a visible skid plate.

Cabin

The Meridian sports a brown and black cabin theme compared to the all-black cabin of the Compass. However, the dashboard of the two is identical in layout with the same vent positions, screens, control panel and steering wheel. From a driver or front passenger’s perspective, there is not much difference here.

The second row of seats in the Meridian features a tumble function for gaining access to the third row. Its seatbase and headrest shape is notably different from that of the Compass’ rear seats. They both get the same fold out rear center armrest with cupholders.

Lastly, the Meridian has a smaller boot than the Compass with all three rows of seats in use. However, you can open up some luggage volume by dropping the 50:50 split folding third row seats that lie flat with the boot floor.

Features

Since both SUVs have nearly identical dashboards, both come with a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 10.2-inch digital driver’s display and dual-zone climate control.

The shared features between the Meridian and Compass further includes the 8-way power adjustable and ventilated front seats, dual pane sunroof, powered tailgate, a 9-speaker audio system, and 360-degree camera. Even in terms of safety, both come with up to six airbags, hill start assist, electronic stability control, and a tyre pressure monitoring system.

Since the Meridian will only be offered in two trims, it offers more of these premium features from base. The more affordable variants of the Compass don’t get many of the above mentioned features that are shared with the new three-row offering

Price

Jeep Meridian (expected) Jeep Compass# Rs 30 lakh to Rs 38 lakh Rs 18.04 lakh to Rs 29.59 lakh

Ex-showroom, Delhi

# - not including the Trailhawk trim

Jeep will be announcing the prices of the Meridian in early June. It is a premium rival to the likes of the Toyota Fortuner and Skoda Kodiaq. Meanwhile, the Compass is a smaller SUV with the choice of a petrol engine and lesser-equipped variants making it more accessible than the Meridian.