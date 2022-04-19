English | हिंदी

Jeep Compass Gets The All-Black Night Eagle Edition

Published On Apr 19, 2022 12:24 PM By Tarun for Jeep Compass

It just gets blacked-out styling elements inside and out, of course for a premium

jeep compass night eagle

  • Gets gloss black finishes for the grille, fog lamps, 18-inch alloys, roof rails, and the Compass badging on the doors. 

  • The cabin receives a piano-black interior, black vinyl inserts for the door trim and a fresh stitching for the dashboard. 

  • Demands Rs 45,000 over the mid-spec Longitude variant. 

  • No feature or mechanical changes onboard. 

  • Available in diesel-manual and turbo-petrol-DCT guises. 

The Jeep Compass is now available in the ‘Night Eagle’ edition. It’s available in the diesel-manual and petrol-automatic guises, priced from Rs 21.95 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). 

Powertrain

Night Eagle Edition

Longitude

Difference

2-litre diesel/manual

Rs 21.95 lakh

Rs 21.54 lakh

Rs 45,000

1.4-litre turbo-petrol/DCT

Rs 22.75 lakh

Rs 22.34 lakh

Rs 45,000

The Night Eagle edition gets gloss black finishes for the grille, fog lamp bezels, 18-inch alloy wheels, and roof rails. Even the Compass badge on the fenders gets the black touch. It’s available in the existing colour set: Galaxy Blue, Brilliant Black, Exotica Red, Bright White, Minimal Grey, and Techno Metallic Green. Inside the cabin, it receives a piano black interior theme (found only on the top-spec Model S) with a revised stitching for the dashboard and part fabric and vinyl upholstery. 

jeep compass night eagle

Since it’s based on the mid-spec Longitude trim, the Compass Night Eagle Edition features 10.1-inch infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 7-inch digital instrument cluster, dual-zone climate control, keyless entry with push-button start, and cruise control (only for AT variants). Safety is covered by hill start assist, traction control, electronic stability control, electronic parking brake, and a rear parking camera.

The Compass is powered by a 170PS 2-litre diesel unit and a 163PS 1.4-litre turbo-petrol engine. Both the engines get a 6-speed manual transmission as standard with 7-speed DCT (Turbo-petrol) and 9-speed AT (diesel) options. 

The Compass is priced from Rs 18.04 lakh to Rs 29.59 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). It rivals the Hyundai Tucson and Volkswagen Tiguan.

