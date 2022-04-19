Jeep Compass Gets The All-Black Night Eagle Edition
Published On Apr 19, 2022 12:24 PM By Tarun for Jeep Compass
It just gets blacked-out styling elements inside and out, of course for a premium
-
Gets gloss black finishes for the grille, fog lamps, 18-inch alloys, roof rails, and the Compass badging on the doors.
-
The cabin receives a piano-black interior, black vinyl inserts for the door trim and a fresh stitching for the dashboard.
-
Demands Rs 45,000 over the mid-spec Longitude variant.
-
No feature or mechanical changes onboard.
-
Available in diesel-manual and turbo-petrol-DCT guises.
The Jeep Compass is now available in the ‘Night Eagle’ edition. It’s available in the diesel-manual and petrol-automatic guises, priced from Rs 21.95 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).
|
Powertrain
|
Night Eagle Edition
|
Longitude
|
Difference
|
2-litre diesel/manual
|
Rs 21.95 lakh
|
Rs 21.54 lakh
|
Rs 45,000
|
1.4-litre turbo-petrol/DCT
|
Rs 22.75 lakh
|
Rs 22.34 lakh
|
Rs 45,000
The Night Eagle edition gets gloss black finishes for the grille, fog lamp bezels, 18-inch alloy wheels, and roof rails. Even the Compass badge on the fenders gets the black touch. It’s available in the existing colour set: Galaxy Blue, Brilliant Black, Exotica Red, Bright White, Minimal Grey, and Techno Metallic Green. Inside the cabin, it receives a piano black interior theme (found only on the top-spec Model S) with a revised stitching for the dashboard and part fabric and vinyl upholstery.
Since it’s based on the mid-spec Longitude trim, the Compass Night Eagle Edition features 10.1-inch infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 7-inch digital instrument cluster, dual-zone climate control, keyless entry with push-button start, and cruise control (only for AT variants). Safety is covered by hill start assist, traction control, electronic stability control, electronic parking brake, and a rear parking camera.
The Compass is powered by a 170PS 2-litre diesel unit and a 163PS 1.4-litre turbo-petrol engine. Both the engines get a 6-speed manual transmission as standard with 7-speed DCT (Turbo-petrol) and 9-speed AT (diesel) options.
- Jeep Meridian Detailed Ahead Of Launch In June
- The Off-road Focused Jeep Compass Trailhawk Makes A Comeback
The Compass is priced from Rs 18.04 lakh to Rs 29.59 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). It rivals the Hyundai Tucson and Volkswagen Tiguan.
Read More on : Jeep Compass Automatic
- Renew Jeep Compass Car Insurance - Save Upto 75%* with Best Insurance Plans - (InsuranceDekho.com)
- Loan Against Car - Get upto ₹25 Lakhs in cash
0 out of 0 found this helpful