Isuzu Models Get A New And Larger Touchscreen Infotainment

Modified On Apr 06, 2022 01:15 PM By Tarun for Isuzu D-Max

The new unit replaces the existing basic 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system

The new 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system finally supports Android Auto and Apple CarPlay unlike the previous unit.

The D-Max V-Cross and mu-X are powered by the same 163PS 1.9-litre diesel engine with 2WD and 4WD options.

Common features include six airbags, ESC, shift-on-the-fly 4WD knob, and cruise control.

The D-Max V-cross ranges from Rs 23 lakh to Rs 27 lakh, while the mu-X is priced from Rs 35 lakh to Rs 37.90 lakh.

Isuzu has introduced a new and larger 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system for the D-Max V-Cross and mu-X. The new unit finally features Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, which wasn’t available on the earlier 7-inch touchscreen system.

There’s no extra price for the new infotainment system. The D-Max V-Cross retails from Rs 23 lakh to Rs 27 lakh, while the 7-seater mu-X is priced from Rs 35 lakh to Rs 37.90 lakh (all prices ex-showroom Delhi).

Both the Isuzus were updated in May 2021, which gave them a BS6-compliant engine and some additional features. With that, Isuzu also launched the Hi-lander, which is the bare-basic version of the D-Max V-Cross.

The Isuzu mu-X and D-Max V-Cross feature the same 163PS 1.9-litre diesel engine, paired with a 6-speed manual (only for the D-Max) and 6-speed torque converter automatic. Both get the option of 2WD and 4WD drivetrains.

The Isuzu D-Max and mu-X feature Bi-LED projector headlights, shift-on-the-fly 4WD knob, keyless entry, push button engine start-stop, powered driver’s seat, cruise control, automatic AC, and an 8-speaker surround sound system. Safety features include up to six airbags (standard in mu-X), ABS with EBD, brake override system, traction control, electronic stability control, hill descent assist, a rear view camera and ISOFIX anchorages.

There’s no direct rival to the D-Max V-Cross but you can opt for a new and costlier alternative, the Toyota Hilux . As for the mu-X, it faces tough competition from the Toyota Fortuner , Mahindra Alturas G4 , and MG Gloster .

