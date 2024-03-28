BIMS 2024: Isuzu D-Max BEV Showcased, Previews Rival To The Toyota Hilux EV

Modified On Mar 28, 2024 11:01 AM By Shreyash for Isuzu D-Max

The electric version of the D-Max pickup is equipped with a full time 4-wheel-drive (4WD) drivetrain

The Isuzu D-Max is a fairly popular pickup in various Asian and European markets as an alternative to the likes of the Toyota Hilux. Like many other types of cars, the pickup will also be going electric soon and the Isuzu D-Max BEV has been showcased at the ongoing Bangkok International Motor Show (BIMS) 2024.

In this prototype form, this all-electric pickup features a fresh look and EV-specific design elements that make it look different from its ICE (internal combustion engine) counterpart. The D-Max electric pickup will be a rival to the Toyota Hilux EV. We have explained the exterior of the Isuzu D-Max BEV prototype in 7 real-life images.

The fascia of the Isuzu D-Max BEV has undergone a thorough revision, while still maintaining the similar design language as its internal combustion engine (ICE) counterpart. It still has the two-bar grille design just below the bonnet line, but now with blue inserts to highlight its electric nature. The bottom half of the grille is all new and closed-off with butch elements connecting to the fog lamp housing. The headlights retain a resemblance to the existing D-Max but receive a smoke treatment and incorporate LED daytime running lights (DRLs).

The D-Max BEV is a 4-door electric pickup, while the regular D-Max gets the choice of a business-oriented 2-door version as well. It stands on high-profile tires fitted on dual-tone alloy wheels. The outside rear-view mirrors (ORVMs) have been blacked out, while the door handles remain body-colored.

As an electric pickup, the Isuzu D-Max BEV is equipped with a dual-motor 4-wheel-drive setup, drawing power from a 66.9 kWh battery pack. This configuration generates a combined output of 177 PS and 325 Nm. The electric variant of the D-Max boasts a payload capacity of 1,000 kg and is capable of reaching a top speed of up to 130 kmph.

From the rear, the electrified D-Max pickup features vertically stacked tail lights. The cargo gate bears the 'Isuzu D-Max' moniker, but no additional badges have been provided to distinguish it as an electric pickup. However it gets an ‘EV’ badge on the rear-side portion of the cargo bed.

The electric version of the D-Max also gets a spare wheel which is fitted under the body of the electric pickup.

Will It Come To India?

The Isuzu D-Max BEV will be first launched in select European countries in 2025, followed by the launch in other countries such as the UK, Australia, and Thailand. Isuzu has still not confirmed any launch plans for the Isuzu D-Max BEV in India, however if it does, it will not come for a few years.

Do you like the design of the all-electric Isuzu D-Max BEV? Do you think electric pickup trucks should come to India? Share your opinions in the comments below.

