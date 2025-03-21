All
    Mahindra XEV 9e Deliveries Begin, Bollywood Director Anurag Kashyap Adds It To His Garage

    Modified On Mar 21, 2025 04:51 PM By Rohit for Mahindra XEV 9e

    Anurag Kashyap’s XEV 9e is finished in the Stealth Black shade and it is the top-spec Pack Three variant with the larger 79 kWh battery pack

    Mahindra XEV 9e deliveries begin, Anurag Kashyap buys one too

    Back in January 2025, it was revealed that the deliveries of the Mahindra XEV 9e and BE 6 will begin in March. Fast forward to March and the Indian carmaker has now started shipping the two EVs to customers. The XEV 9e has also been bought by Bollywood director Anurag Kashyap, who is known for directing movies like Gangs of Wasseypur and Black Friday.

    More Details Of His Mahindra EV

    Anurag Kashyap taking delivery of his Mahindra XEV 9e

    Anurag has picked the XEV 9e in the Stealth Black shade and he’s opted for the fully loaded Pack Three variant of the all-electric SUV-coupe. Back in 2012, the Bollywood director had tweeted about buying his first car, which he said took 20 years for him to be able to purchase: the Mahindra XUV500.

    Here’s a quick overview of the XEV 9e:

    Mahindra offers the XEV 9e in four variants: Pack One, Pack Two, Pack Three Select, and Pack Three. Prices of the Mahindra XEV 9e range from Rs 21.90 lakh to Rs 30.50 lakh (introductory ex-showroom pan-India).

    Electric Powertrain Options

    The XEV 9e is available with two electric powertrain choices, technical specifications of which are as follows:

    Specification

    59 kWh

    79 kWh

    No. of electric motor(s)

    1

    1

    Power

    231 PS

    286 PS

    Torque

    380 Nm

    Claimed Range (MIDC Part1+Part 2)

    542 km

    656 km

    Drivetrain

    RWD*

    *RWD - Rear-wheel-drive

    Mahindra offers the XEV 9e two charger options – a 7.2 kWh AC charger and an 11.2 kWh AC fast charger – for Rs 50,000 and Rs 75,000, respectively. Their respective charging times are as given in the table below:

    Battery Pack

    7.2 kW AC charger

    11.2 kWh AC fast charger

    59 kWh

    8.7 hours

    6 hours

    79 kWh

    11.7 hours

    8 hours

    A 140 kW DC fast charger can juice up the XEV 9e’s 59 kWh battery pack from 20 to 80 percent in 20 minutes, while a 180 kW DC fast charger takes the same amount of time to charge up the larger battery for the same percentage range.

    Features On Offer

    Mahindra XEV 9e triple-screens setup

    Mahindra offers the XEV 9e with features such as three 12.3-inch screens (one for infotainment, one for instrumentation and the other for co-passenger), a 6-way powered driver seat, and panoramic glass roof. It also gets a 16-speaker Harman Kardon music system, dual wireless phone chargers, and an augmented reality-based heads-up display.

    Its safety net comprises seven airbags, a 360-degree camera, front and rear parking sensors, and Level-2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

    Mahindra XEV 9e Rivals

    Mahindra XEV 9e rear

    The Mahindra XEV 9e will fight it out with the Tata Harrier EV when it is launched. It serves as a premium alternative to other EVs such as the Hyundai Creta Electric, MG ZS EV and Tata Curvv EV. One can also consider it as an affordable alternative to the Hyundai Ioniq 5.

