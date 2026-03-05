All
    Indian Car Brands Dominated February 2026 Sales; Check Out The Top 10 Selling Brands During The Month

    Toyota, Skoda, and MG were the only brands to witness a month-on-month growth in February 2026

    Published On Mar 05, 2026 01:10 PM By Bikramjit

    118 Views
    Top Selling Carmakers In February 2026

    Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors and Mahindra, the three Indian carmakers, continued to dominate the sales chart in February 2026. Following them, most carmakers have held on to their spots they were in January 2026. However, there has been a dip in the month-on-month (MoM) sales of all brands except for Toyota, Skoda and MG. Here’s a rundown of the performance of the top 10 selling carmakers:

    Rank

    Model

    February 2026

    January 2025

    February 2025

    MoM change (%)

    YoY change (%)

    February 2026 Market Share (%)

    February 2025 Market Share (%)

    1

    Maruti Suzuki

    1,61,000

    1,74,529

    1,60,791

    (-7.8)

    0.1

    38.3

    42.2

    2

    Tata

    62,329

    70,222

    46,437

    (-11.2)

    34.2

    14.8

    12.2

    3

    Mahindra

    60,018

    63,510

    50,420

    (-5.5)

    19.0

    14.3

    13.2

    4

    Hyundai

    52,407

    59,107

    47,727

    (-11.3)

    9.8

    12.5

    12.5

    5

    Toyota

    30,737

    30,630

    26,414

    0.3

    16.4

    7.3

    6.9

    6

    Kia

    27,610

    27,603

    25,026

    —-

    10.3

    6.6

    6.6

    7

    Skoda

    6,361

    5,739

    5,583

    10.8

    13.9

    1.5

    1.5

    8

    Honda

    5,629

    6,193

    5,616

    (-9.2)

    0.2

    1.3

    1.5

    9

    MG

    4,957

    4,843

    4,002

    2.4

    23.9

    1.2

    1.1

    10

    Renault

    3,495

    3,715

    2,676

    (-5.9)

    30.6

    0.8

    0.7

    Key Takeaways

    • Maruti remained the top-selling carmaker despite a 7.8 percent dip in its monthly sales in February 2026. Meanwhile, Maruti’s market share has taken a hit of almost 4 percent.

    Maruti Victoris

    Tata Sierra Side Profile

    • Mahindra has also recorded around 60,000 unit sales during the month. Just like Tata, its market share has also slightly improved in February 2026 compared to February 2025.

    • Hyundai reported over 52,000 unit sales in February 2026, reflecting an 11.3 percent decline on a month-on-month basis from January 2026. However, the company still recorded a 9.8 percent year-on-year increase compared to February 2025. Its market share remained stable at 12.5 percent, unchanged from the same period last year.

    • Toyota registered over 30,000 units in February 2026, slightly higher than in January 2026, translating into a 0.3 percent MoM growth. Toyota’s market share improved from 6.9 percent to 7.3 percent.

    • Kia recorded over 27,500 units in February 2026. On a yearly basis, the brand saw 10.3 percent growth compared to February 2025. Its market share remained unchanged at 6.6 percent. This year-on-year growth could also be attributed to the introduction of the new Seltos which has helped boost numbers.

    Kia Seltos Side Profile

    • Skoda India saw a notable MoM improvement, selling over 6,000 units in February 2026 resulting in a 10.8 percent increase. It has overtaken Honda this February.

    • Honda reported 9.2 percent lower sales than in January 2026. Its year-on-year sales remained largely flat with a marginal 0.2 percent increase compared to February 2025. 

    • MG posted over 4,900 units in February 2026. The company also recorded strong YoY growth of 23.9 percent. Its market share improved marginally.

    2026 MG Hector

    • Renault sold about 3,500 units in February 2026. However, the brand recorded a robust 30.6 percent year-on-year increase over February 2025. Notably, Renault has the Duster launch lined up on March 17.

    2026 Renault Duster Exterior

