Indian Car Brands Dominated February 2026 Sales; Check Out The Top 10 Selling Brands During The Month

Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors and Mahindra, the three Indian carmakers, continued to dominate the sales chart in February 2026. Following them, most carmakers have held on to their spots they were in January 2026. However, there has been a dip in the month-on-month (MoM) sales of all brands except for Toyota, Skoda and MG. Here’s a rundown of the performance of the top 10 selling carmakers:

Rank Model February 2026 January 2025 February 2025 MoM change (%) YoY change (%) February 2026 Market Share (%) February 2025 Market Share (%) 1 Maruti Suzuki 1,61,000 1,74,529 1,60,791 (-7.8) 0.1 38.3 42.2 2 Tata 62,329 70,222 46,437 (-11.2) 34.2 14.8 12.2 3 Mahindra 60,018 63,510 50,420 (-5.5) 19.0 14.3 13.2 4 Hyundai 52,407 59,107 47,727 (-11.3) 9.8 12.5 12.5 5 Toyota 30,737 30,630 26,414 0.3 16.4 7.3 6.9 6 Kia 27,610 27,603 25,026 —- 10.3 6.6 6.6 7 Skoda 6,361 5,739 5,583 10.8 13.9 1.5 1.5 8 Honda 5,629 6,193 5,616 (-9.2) 0.2 1.3 1.5 9 MG 4,957 4,843 4,002 2.4 23.9 1.2 1.1 10 Renault 3,495 3,715 2,676 (-5.9) 30.6 0.8 0.7

Key Takeaways

Maruti remained the top-selling carmaker despite a 7.8 percent dip in its monthly sales in February 2026. Meanwhile, Maruti’s market share has taken a hit of almost 4 percent.

Tata Motors could sell about just over 62,000 units in February 2026, which is about 8000 units less than in January 2026. It has recorded about an 11 percent dip in MoM sales; however, its year-on-year (YoY) sales have increased significantly by 34 percent. This can be attributed to the sales of the Tata Sierra.

Mahindra has also recorded around 60,000 unit sales during the month. Just like Tata, its market share has also slightly improved in February 2026 compared to February 2025.

Hyundai reported over 52,000 unit sales in February 2026, reflecting an 11.3 percent decline on a month-on-month basis from January 2026. However, the company still recorded a 9.8 percent year-on-year increase compared to February 2025. Its market share remained stable at 12.5 percent, unchanged from the same period last year.

Toyota registered over 30,000 units in February 2026, slightly higher than in January 2026, translating into a 0.3 percent MoM growth. Toyota’s market share improved from 6.9 percent to 7.3 percent.

Kia recorded over 27,500 units in February 2026. On a yearly basis, the brand saw 10.3 percent growth compared to February 2025. Its market share remained unchanged at 6.6 percent. This year-on-year growth could also be attributed to the introduction of the new Seltos which has helped boost numbers.

Skoda India saw a notable MoM improvement, selling over 6,000 units in February 2026 resulting in a 10.8 percent increase. It has overtaken Honda this February.

Honda reported 9.2 percent lower sales than in January 2026. Its year-on-year sales remained largely flat with a marginal 0.2 percent increase compared to February 2025.

MG posted over 4,900 units in February 2026. The company also recorded strong YoY growth of 23.9 percent. Its market share improved marginally.