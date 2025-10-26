Important Car News From The Past Week (October 20-24): Upcoming 2025 Hyundai Venue Grabbed All The Attention Alongside A Couple Of Other Updates

The unveil of the new-generation 2025 Hyundai Venue, the launch timeline of the Tata Sierra, and key updates about Maruti Victoris formed the past week’s top updates

We’ve started the week celebrating Diwali, and as expected, the Indian automotive scene has also been a bit slow, yet it has packed a few interesting updates worth noting. Hyundai has fully unveiled the upcoming second-generation Venue. Tata Sierra’s launch timeline has been locked, Maruti Victoris has revised two of its SUV variants by deleting a feature, and meanwhile, Tata Motors reported record festive season sales between Navratri and Diwali. Here’s a quick recap of all the major headlines:

2025 Hyundai Venue Unveiled

Hyundai India has revealed the second-generation 2025 Venue ahead of its launch on November 4. The sub-4 metre SUV, which was recently spied undisguised for the first time in India, has now been showcased by the carmaker with all its key updates. It gets a completely new look, plenty of new features, fresh colour schemes, and a new variant nomenclature. Here’s everything you need to know about the new Venue.

2025 Tata Sierra Launch Timeline Out

The one car that has been spied the most on Indian roads while being tested under wraps is the Tata Sierra. Ever since we last saw it in its near-production concept form at the Auto Expo 2025, we’ve been eagerly waiting for its return. Tata Motors has now confirmed that the iconic Sierra will make its comeback in the coming month, and it will do so with this specific powertrain type.

Two Maruti Victoris Variants Get A Feature Deletion

Maruti has made a small update to the Victoris lineup by removing the leatherette seat upholstery from two of the mid-spec variants. There were also rumours online about a price hike for these two variants, which, however, is not true. We’ve covered all the details about these changes in this report.

Made-In-India Maruti Cars To Be Showcased At Tokyo Motor Show 2025

In other news, Suzuki is set to showcase the made-in-India Maruti Victoris in its CBG (Compressed Biomethane Gas) variant at the upcoming Tokyo Motor Show (Japan Mobility Show), scheduled to take place from October 30 to November 9. This version is likely to use a similar powertrain setup as the existing CNG variant. Alongside the Victoris, Suzuki will also display three other made-in-India models at the motor show.

Tata Motors Set A Festive Sales Record Between Navratri To Diwali 2025

Tata Motors has announced that it sold over 1 lakh cars between Navratri and Diwali this year, marking a 33 percent year-on-year growth compared to the previous festive season. The Nexon emerged as the biggest contributor to this record-breaking figure. The Indian carmaker also sold over 10,000 EVs during this period.