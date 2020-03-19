Hyundai Venue Is Now BS6 Compliant, Prices Start At Rs 6.70 Lakh

Published On Mar 19, 2020 06:02 PM By Dhruv for Hyundai Venue

In the process, the Venue has received a new diesel engine

All engines are now BS6 compliant.

1.4-litre diesel engine has been discontinued.

Only automatic in the lineup is available with the turbo-petrol engine.

1.5-litre diesel engine has been borrowed from Kia Seltos and the new Creta.

The maximum hike in price is Rs 51,000.

Venue continues to rival Vitara Brezza, Nexon, Ecosport, and XUV300.

The Hyundai Venue is now BS6 compliant. Its prices start from Rs 6.70 lakh and go all the way up to Rs 11.40 lakh for the top-spec variant. You can take a detailed look at the table below for the price of individual variants and the difference from their BS4 counterparts.

Variant BS4 prices BS6 prices Difference 1.2-litre petrol E MT Rs 6.55 lakh Rs 6.70 lakh Rs 15,000 1.2-litre petrol S MT Rs 7.25 lakh Rs 7.40 lakh Rs 15,000 1.0-litre turbo-petrol S MT Rs 8.26 lakh Rs 8.46 lakh Rs 20,000 1.0-litre turbo-petrol S DCT Rs 9.40 lakh Rs 9.60 lakh Rs 20,000 1.0-litre turbo-petrol SX MT Rs 9.59 lakh Rs 9.79 lakh Rs 20,000 1.0-litre turbo-petrol SX MT Dual Tone Rs 9.74 lakh Rs 9.94 lakh Rs 20,000 1.0-litre turbo-petrol SX(O) MT Rs 10.65 lakh Rs 10.85 lakh Rs 20,000 1.0-litre turbo-petrol SX+ DCT Rs 11.15 lakh Rs 11.35 lakh Rs 20,000 1.5-litre diesel E MT Rs 7.80 lakh Rs 8.10 lakh Rs 30,000 1.5-litre diesel S MT Rs 8.50 lakh Rs 9.01 lakh Rs 51,000 1.5-litre diesel SX MT Rs 9.83 lakh Rs 10 lakh Rs 17,000 1.5-litre diesel SX MT Dual Tone Rs 9.98 lakh Rs 10.28 lakh Rs 30,000 1.5-litre diesel SX(O) MT RS 10.89 lakh Rs 11.40 lakh Rs 51,000

The prices of the petrol variants of the Venue have been hiked by Rs 15,000 to Rs 20,000, whereas the diesel variants see an increment of Rs 17,000 to Rs 51,000.

The biggest change in the engine department is the replacement of the 1.4-litre diesel with the 1.5-litre diesel from the Kia Seltos. Here it, however, has been detuned and only makes 100PS and 240Nm. That is 10PS and 20Nm more than the previous 1.4-litre engine. No automatic transmission is on offer with the diesel and it continues to come with a 6-speed manual.

Petrol options remain the same as before -- a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated motor that makes 83PS and 113Nm of torque, and can only be had with a 5-speed manual option. The 1.0-litre turbo-petrol’s power output remains the same at 120PS and 171Nm. It can be had with either a 6-speed manual or a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission (DCT).

It continues to be offered with an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, automatic climate control, wireless charging, and electric sunroof. On the safety front, the Venue offers six airbags ABS with EBD, ESC (electronic stability control), VSM (vehicle stability management), and hill assist control.

With its BS6 engines, the Venue continues to rival the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Ford Ecosport, Tata Nexon, and Mahindra XUV300.

