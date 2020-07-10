Hyundai Venue iMT Launch Soon: Expected Prices

Published On Jul 10, 2020 07:59 AM By Sonny for Hyundai Venue

The new two-pedal manual gearbox setup will come at a small premium over the clutch pedal-equipped variants

Hyundai Venue to get new 6-speed iMT for its 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine.

It will be much more affordable than conventional automatic transmissions.

Venue currently offers the 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine with a 6-speed manual and 7-speed DCT.

An iMT option is likely to attract a premium of up to Rs 20,000 over the regular manual variants.

Hyundai is about to launch the new Intelligent Manual Transmission on the Venue sub-4m SUV in the second half of July. The new transmission option will be offered only on the turbo-petrol variant in addition to the current choices.

The iMT system deletes the need for a clutch pedal since it uses a clutch-by-wire system paired to a regular 6-speed manual gearbox. This cost-effective measure bridges the gap between the Venue’s manual gearbox and its 7-speed dual-clutch automatic unit. The iMT option is likely to command a premium of around Rs 20,000 over the conventional manual transmission.

Related: 5 Things You Should Know About Intelligent Manual Transmission (iMT)

The Venue ’s 1.0-litre turbo-petrol is tuned to an output of 120PS and 172Nm. This engine is offered with four variants - S, SX, SX+ and SX(O). The SX and SX(O) variants are only available with the 6-speed manual while the SX+ is only offered with the 7-speed DCT. The S variant is offered with both the choices.

Assuming that Hyundai will offer the new iMT option on variants with the manual gearbox, here’s how we expect it to be priced:

Venue 1.0 Turbo-petrol Variant 6-speed Manual 6-speed iMT(Expected) S Rs 8.46 lakh Rs 8.66 lakh SX Rs 9.79 lakh Rs 9.99 lakh SX(O) Rs 10.85 lakh Rs 11.05 lakh

*Prices are ex-showroom, Delhi

Here’s how the expected prices of the iMT fare against the DCT option for the Venue Turbo:

Venue 1.0 Turbo-petrol Variant 7-speed DCT 6-speed iMT(Expected) Difference S Rs 9.60 lakh Rs 8.66 lakh Rs 94,000

The iMT option would be significantly more affordable than the DCT option.

The SX+ variant is the top-spec choice for the 7-speed DCT while the SX(O) variant is the top variant of the Venue that is likely to get the iMT option. Here’s how the prices for those two variants compare:

Venue 1.0 Turbo-petrol variant SX+7-speed DCT SX(O) 6-speed iMT(expected) Difference Rs 11.36 lakh Rs 11.05 lakh Rs 31,000

Since the SX(O) variant gets a few more features than the SX+, the price gap is not as significant here. The SX(O) trim gets 60:40 split folding rear seat, rear wiper and washer, side and curtain airbags (total 6), sliding front armrest and rear center armrest with cup holders on top of the SX+.

While the Hyundai Venue will be the first to offer the iMT option, this system will surface on the upcoming Kia Sonet as well which will share its mechanicals with the Venue. Other carmakers are also expected to introduce an iMT option in their mass market offerings soon.

Read More on : Hyundai Venue on road price