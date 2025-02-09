Get Discounts Of Up To Rs 1.07 Lakh On Honda Models This February

Published On Feb 09, 2025 08:01 AM By Yashika for Honda Amaze 2nd Gen

The automaker continues to offer a 3-year free maintenance package with the Elevate, City, Civic, Jazz, and WR-V

Customers can get maximum benefits of up to Rs 1.07 lakh on the Second-Gen Honda Amaze.

The Honda City is offered with discounts of up to Rs 73,300.

Honda Elevate can be had with benefits of up to Rs 86,100.

All offers are valid till the end of February 2025.

If you're planning to buy a Honda car, this is the right time! In February 2025, Honda is offering benefits of up to Rs 1.07 lakh on models like the Elevate, City, City Hybrid, and Amaze. These offers are valid only for this month, with some higher discounts available on 2024 model year cars compared to the 2025 models. Here are the details of all the model-wise offers:

Honda Elevate

Offers Amount Total Benefits Up to Rs 86,100

The above benefits are applicable to the top-spec ZX (MT) 2024 model and ZX (CVT) variants of the Honda Elevate SUV. That said, the ZX (CVT) Black, benefits are up to Rs 66,100.

Customers looking for the ZX (MT) variant can get a discount of up to Rs 66,100.

All the variants except the top-spec are entitled to benefits up to Rs 56,100.

The Apex Edition (MT) can be had with benefits reaching up to Rs 45,000. While the Apex Edition (CVT) variant has benefits of up to Rs 46,100.

If you are looking for the mid-spec V/VX (CVT) variants, you can avail benefits up to Rs 71,100.

For the 2024 models:

The MY’24 SV/V/VX (MT) trims are being offered with benefits of up to Rs 76,100.

The MY’24 Apex Edition (MT) has benefits reaching up to Rs 65,000.

The Honda Elevate is priced between Rs 11.69 lakh and Rs 16.73 lakh.

Honda City Hybrid

Offers Amount Total Benefits Up to Rs 90,000

The Honda City Hybrid is being offered with the aforementioned discounts, applicable on all its variants.

The Honda City Hybrid is priced from Rs 19 lakh to Rs 20.75 lakh.

Fifth-Gen Honda City

Offers Amount Total Benefits Up to Rs 73,300

Customers looking for the fifth-gen Honda City can avail of the above-mentioned discounts, irrespective of the variants selected.

Honda’s compact sedan is priced from Rs 11.82 lakh to Rs 16.55 lakh.

Second-Gen Honda Amaze

Offers Amount Total Benefits Up to Rs 1.07 lakh

Honda continues to give offers on the second-gen Amaze. The aforementioned offers are available with the top-spec VX variant of the sub-4m sedan.

Meanwhile, customers choosing the base-spec E and mid-spec S variants can get total benefits of up to Rs 57,200 respectively.

The offers are valid till stocks last.

It is priced between Rs 7.20 lakh and Rs 9.96 lakh.

Please note: the automaker is not offering any benefits on the third-gen Honda Amaze.

All prices mentioned are ex-showroom Delhi.

What do you think about these offers? Let us know in the comments.

