Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Gets AMT Option In Top-spec Asta Variant

Modified On Mar 02, 2020 01:21 PM By Rohit for Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

Apart from the base-spec Era variant, all other 1.2-litre petrol variants now come with an AMT option

The Grand i10 Nios Asta 1.2-litre petrol variant now gets an AMT option.

Hyundai recently launched a turbo-petrol variant of the Grand i10 Nios too.

Among diesel variants, only the Grand i10 Nios Sportz gets an AMT gearbox.

The new Asta AMT is pricier by Rs 1.25 lakh and Rs 64,000 over the petrol Magna AMT and Sportz AMT, respectively.

Hyundai has introduced the option of an AMT gearbox with the Grand i10 Nios ’ top-spec Asta variant equipped with the 1.2-litre petrol motor. Recently, the South Korean carmaker launched a turbo-petrol variant of the hatchback too. While the Asta AMT is priced at Rs 7.67 lakh, its manual counterpart is priced at Rs 7.18 lakh, thereby indicating a price difference of Rs 49,000.

Earlier, Hyundai used to offer the AMT option only in the Magna and Sportz variants. These are priced at Rs 6.42 lakh and Rs 7.03 lakh respectively. Both the manual and automatic gearboxes are paired to the 1.2-litre petrol engine that puts out 84PS of power and 114Nm of torque. However, if you want an AMT gearbox with the 1.2-litre diesel engine, it is available only in the Sportz variant of the Grand i10 Nios. The output figures of the diesel engine stand at 75PS/190Nm.

Also Read: 2020 Hyundai Creta Variant-wise Engine Options Revealed

The top-spec Asta AMT costs Rs 1.25 lakh and Rs 64,000 more than the Magna AMT and Sportz AMT variants respectively. The Sportz AMT diesel, on the other hand, is priced at Rs 7.90 lakh.

Meanwhile, Hyundai will be launching a slew of products in the coming months. It will first launch the second-gen Creta on March 17 that will be followed by the Verna facelift sometime in April 2020 and the third-gen i20 in mid-2020.

(all prices ex-showroom Delhi)

Read More on : Grand i10 Nios AMT