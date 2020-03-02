2020 Hyundai Creta Variant-wise Engine Options Revealed

Modified On Mar 03, 2020 08:59 AM By Saransh for Hyundai Creta 2020

The 2020 Creta will be offered in five variants: E, EX, S, SX, and SX(O)

Shares its BS6 engines with the Kia Seltos.

The 1.4-litre turbo unit is offered only with a 7-speed DCT.

The 1.5-litre petrol is available with both 6-speed MT and CVT.

The 1.5-litre diesel engine gets 6-speed MT and 6-speed AT.

After debuting the second-gen Creta at Auto Expo 2020, Hyundai is gearing up to launch the compact SUV on March 17. While the launch is still a couple of weeks away, we’ve got our hands on a document that reveals the engine and variant details of the upcoming SUV.

Unlike the current car -- which is offered in six variants: E+, EX, S, SX, X(O) and SX(O) Executive -- the 2020 Creta will be offered in five variants: E, EX, S, SX and SX(O).

Here are the variant-wise engine details:

E EX S SX SX(O) Petrol - 1.5L with 6MT 1.5L with 6MT 1.5L with 6MT or CVT/1.4-litre turbo with 7-DCT 1.5L with CVT/1.4-litre turbo with 7-DCT Diesel 1.5L with 6MT 1.5L with 6MT 1.5L with 6MT 1.5L with 6MT or 6AT 1.5L with 6MT or 6AT

Both the 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engines will be offered with a 6-speed MT as standard.

Where the 1.5-litre petrol unit will also get an option of CVT, the 1.5-litre diesel unit will be offered with an optional 6-speed torque converter unit.

The 1.5-litre petrol engine will not be offered with a manual transmission in the top-spec variant

A third, 1.4-litre turbo unit will also be on offer but it will be available with a 7-speed DCT only. In Seltos, the 1.4-litre turbo engine is available with a 6-speed manual transmission as well.

Automatic options will only be available in the top two variants

The new Creta comes with the following colour options:

Polar White

Typhoon Silver

Phantom Black

Lava Orange

Titan Grey

Deep Forest (only offered with 1.4-litre Turbo)

Galaxy Blue (new)

Red Mulberry (new)

Polar White with Phantom Black roof

Lava Orange with Phantom Black roof (only offered with 1.4-litre Turbo)

Although the variant-wise feature list of the 2020 Creta has not yet been revealed, here are some of its segment-first features:

Paddle shifters

Remote start for manual variants (connected tech)

Panoramic sunroof

Other features on offer include Hector-like voice commands, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Bose sound system, and electronic parking brake with auto hold.

The 2020 Creta is expected to be priced from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 16 lakh. It will rival the likes of the Kia Seltos , Renault Captur, Nissan Kicks, and some variants of the MG Hector and Tata Harrier .

Read More on : Creta diesel