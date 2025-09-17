All
New
Used
    • English
    • Login / Register
    English | हिंदी

    Hyundai Creta Emerges Victorious In The Compact SUV Sales In August 2025, Followed By Toyota Hyryder, Maruti Grand Vitara, Kia Seltos And Tata Curvv

    Modified On Sep 17, 2025 01:44 PM By Dipan

    7.8K Views
    • Write a comment

    The overall segment sales took a 7 percent hit in August 2025, with a decline of over 3,000 units compared to July 2025

    Compact SUV sales in August 2025

    The August 2025 car sales data has been released, and amongst all segments in India, sales data of the hotly contested compact SUV segment has also been revealed. This segment contains popular nameplates like Hyundai Creta, Toyota Hyryder, Maruti Grand Vitara, Kia Seltos and Tata Curvv, and here’s how all these SUVs have fared in August 2025:

    Models

    August 2025 Sales

    July 2025 Sales

    MoM Growth (in %)

    Current Market Share (in %)

    Last Year Market Share (in %)

    YoY Market Share (in %)

    Average sales of 6 months (in units)

    Hyundai Creta (includes Creta N Line and Creta Electric)

    15924

    16898

    -5.76

    38.99

    35.98

    3.01

    16489

    Toyota Hyryder

    9100

    8814

    3.24

    22.28

    9.51

    12.77

    6349

    Maruti Grand Vitara

    5743

    6373

    -9.88

    14.06

    23.52

    -9.46

    7773

    Kia Seltos

    4687

    6010

    -22.01

    11.47

    14.21

    -2.74

    6071

    Tata Curvv (includes Curvv EV)

    1703

    2005

    -15.06

    4.17

    7.68

    -3.51

    2924

    Honda Elevate

    1660

    1395

    18.99

    4.06

    3.22

    0.84

    1561

    Volkswagen Taigun

    1001

    1327

    -24.56

    2.45

    2.8

    -0.35

    1273

    Skoda Kushaq

    789

    901

    -12.43

    1.93

    2.28

    -0.35

    842

    MG Astor

    179

    48

    272.91

    0.43

    0.58

    -0.15

    130

    Citroen Aircross

    45

    67

    -32.83

    0.11

    0

    0.11

    38

    Citroen Basalt

    7

    178

    -96.06

    0.01

    0.08

    -0.07

    115

    Total

    40838

    44016

    -7.22

    		        

    *MoM = Month-on-month; YoY = Year-on-year

    Also Read: Maruti Victoris vs Maruti Grand Vitara vs Maruti Brezza: Which Is The Ultimate Maruti SUV?

    Takeaways

    • The overall segment sales took a hit in August 2025, as only 40,838 units were sold compared to 44,016 unit sales in July 2025, marking a decline of 7 percent in monthly sales.

    Hyundai Creta Electric

    • The Hyundai Creta nameplate, which consists of the regular Creta, Creta N Line and Creta Electric, has been the best-selling compact SUV for a long time, and it continues its supremacy in August 2025 as well. While it sold 964 fewer units in August, compared to July 2025, its YoY market share grew by 3 percent.

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

    • Talking about the YoY market share growth, it is the Toyota Hyryder that has seen over 12 percent growth compared to August 2025, which is the most in the segment. Toyota sold over 9,000 units of the SUV in August 2025, which is 3 percent more than the number it did in July 2025.

    Maruti Grand Vitara

    • The Maruti Grand Vitara occupied the last position on the podium with sales and dispatches amounting to more than 5,500 units. However, both its monthly sales and yearly growth declined by over 9 percent.

    Kia Seltos

    • Monthly sales of the Kia Seltos also declined in August 2025, by over 22 percent, as the carmaker could sell only 4,687 units, which is 1,163 units less than July 2025 sales. 

    Tata Curvv

    • The Tata Curvv nameplate, which includes both the ICE (internal combustion engine) and EV models, witnessed a drop in monthly sales by over 15 percent. Tata sold 1,703 units in August 2025, which is 302 units less than its sales in July 2025.

    Honda Elevate

    • One positive news in the segment is that Honda managed to sell 265 more units of the Elevate in August 2025 than in July 2025, resulting in a 19 percent increase in monthly sales. Its yearly sales, however, remained similar to August 2024.

    Volkswagen Taigun
    Skoda Kushaq

    • The Volkswagen Taigun and Skoda Kushaq siblings were the next in line, but the compact SUVs recorded a monthly sales decline of over 24 percent and 12 percent, respectively. Volkswagen sold 1,001 units of the Taigun, while Skoda managed to retail 789 units of the Kushaq.

    MG Astor

    • MG had sold only 48 units of the Astor in July 2025, but it managed to go all out by selling 179 units of the compact SUV in August 2025, which marked a MoM growth of over 250 percent.

    Citroen Basalt

    • The Citroen Basalt and Citroen Aircross twins occupied the last positions in the August 2025 sales with 7 and 45 units retailed in the month, respectively. 

    What are your thoughts on the August 2025 sales data of compact SUVs in India? Let us know in the comments below.

    Follow the CarDekho WhatsApp channel to get instant updates from the automotive world.

    Was this article helpful ?

    Write your Comment on Hyundai Creta N Line

    Explore similar cars

    Similar cars to compare & consider

    Car News

    • Trending News
    • Recent News

    Related News

    Trending Electric Cars

    • Popular
    • Upcoming
    Electric Car
    Upcoming Electric Cars

    All Brands

    View All Brands
    Home
    New Cars
    News
    Hyundai Creta Emerges Victorious In The Compact SUV Sales In August 2025, Followed By Toyota Hyryder, Maruti Grand Vitara, Kia Seltos And Tata Curvv
    *Ex-showroom price in New Delhi
    India’s #1

    Largest Auto portal

    Car Sold

    Every 4 minute

    Offers

    Stay updated pay less

    Compare

    Decode the right car

    © 2025 Girnar Software Pvt. Ltd.

    ×
    We need your city to customize your experience