Hyundai Creta Emerges Victorious In The Compact SUV Sales In August 2025, Followed By Toyota Hyryder, Maruti Grand Vitara, Kia Seltos And Tata Curvv

The overall segment sales took a 7 percent hit in August 2025, with a decline of over 3,000 units compared to July 2025

The August 2025 car sales data has been released, and amongst all segments in India, sales data of the hotly contested compact SUV segment has also been revealed. This segment contains popular nameplates like Hyundai Creta, Toyota Hyryder, Maruti Grand Vitara, Kia Seltos and Tata Curvv, and here’s how all these SUVs have fared in August 2025:

Models August 2025 Sales July 2025 Sales MoM Growth (in %) Current Market Share (in %) Last Year Market Share (in %) YoY Market Share (in %) Average sales of 6 months (in units) Hyundai Creta (includes Creta N Line and Creta Electric) 15924 16898 -5.76 38.99 35.98 3.01 16489 Toyota Hyryder 9100 8814 3.24 22.28 9.51 12.77 6349 Maruti Grand Vitara 5743 6373 -9.88 14.06 23.52 -9.46 7773 Kia Seltos 4687 6010 -22.01 11.47 14.21 -2.74 6071 Tata Curvv (includes Curvv EV) 1703 2005 -15.06 4.17 7.68 -3.51 2924 Honda Elevate 1660 1395 18.99 4.06 3.22 0.84 1561 Volkswagen Taigun 1001 1327 -24.56 2.45 2.8 -0.35 1273 Skoda Kushaq 789 901 -12.43 1.93 2.28 -0.35 842 MG Astor 179 48 272.91 0.43 0.58 -0.15 130 Citroen Aircross 45 67 -32.83 0.11 0 0.11 38 Citroen Basalt 7 178 -96.06 0.01 0.08 -0.07 115 Total 40838 44016 -7.22

*MoM = Month-on-month; YoY = Year-on-year

Takeaways

The overall segment sales took a hit in August 2025, as only 40,838 units were sold compared to 44,016 unit sales in July 2025, marking a decline of 7 percent in monthly sales.

The Hyundai Creta nameplate, which consists of the regular Creta, Creta N Line and Creta Electric, has been the best-selling compact SUV for a long time, and it continues its supremacy in August 2025 as well. While it sold 964 fewer units in August, compared to July 2025, its YoY market share grew by 3 percent.

Talking about the YoY market share growth, it is the Toyota Hyryder that has seen over 12 percent growth compared to August 2025, which is the most in the segment. Toyota sold over 9,000 units of the SUV in August 2025, which is 3 percent more than the number it did in July 2025.

The Maruti Grand Vitara occupied the last position on the podium with sales and dispatches amounting to more than 5,500 units. However, both its monthly sales and yearly growth declined by over 9 percent.

Monthly sales of the Kia Seltos also declined in August 2025, by over 22 percent, as the carmaker could sell only 4,687 units, which is 1,163 units less than July 2025 sales.

The Tata Curvv nameplate, which includes both the ICE (internal combustion engine) and EV models, witnessed a drop in monthly sales by over 15 percent. Tata sold 1,703 units in August 2025, which is 302 units less than its sales in July 2025.

One positive news in the segment is that Honda managed to sell 265 more units of the Elevate in August 2025 than in July 2025, resulting in a 19 percent increase in monthly sales. Its yearly sales, however, remained similar to August 2024.

The Volkswagen Taigun and Skoda Kushaq siblings were the next in line, but the compact SUVs recorded a monthly sales decline of over 24 percent and 12 percent, respectively. Volkswagen sold 1,001 units of the Taigun, while Skoda managed to retail 789 units of the Kushaq.

MG had sold only 48 units of the Astor in July 2025, but it managed to go all out by selling 179 units of the compact SUV in August 2025, which marked a MoM growth of over 250 percent.

The Citroen Basalt and Citroen Aircross twins occupied the last positions in the August 2025 sales with 7 and 45 units retailed in the month, respectively.

What are your thoughts on the August 2025 sales data of compact SUVs in India? Let us know in the comments below.

