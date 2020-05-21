Honda WR-V BS6 Spied Ahead Of Upcoming Launch

Published On May 21, 2020 04:23 PM By Dhruv for Honda WRV

The WR-V facelift adds premium features such as full-frontal LED lighting

Exterior changes limited to a new front grille, LED projector headlamps, LED fog lamps and LED tail lamps.

Engine and transmission options will remain the same as the outgoing model: a 1.2-litre petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel. Automatic option unlikely as before.

Interior to remain largely unchanged.

Expected to be priced between Rs 8.50 lakh and Rs 11 lakh.

Launch likely in the coming days.

Honda will soon be updating the WR-V to meet BS6 emission norms and the updated model has even started reaching showrooms, suggesting its imminent launch.

The engine options will remain the same: a 1.2-litre petrol that makes 90PS and 110Nm and a 1.5-litre diesel that makes 100PS and 200Nm. The petrol will be available with a 5-speed manual whereas the diesel will get a 6-speed manual. Honda is unlikely to offer any automatic options with the WR-V even with this update.

The biggest exterior change comes in the form of a new front grille while the bumper design has been slightly tweaked. Honda has, however, given the BS6 WR-V LED projector headlamps, LED fog lamps, and LED elements in the tail lamps to distinguish it from the outgoing model.

The talking points of the WR-V are still centered around its equipment list which comprises features such as a sunroof and cruise control. No prominent changes are visible on the inside of the sub-4 metre SUV. The touchscreen should be a new unit which will come with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support. Other notable features such as climate controls, passive keyless entry with push button start-stop, and 16-inch wheels will be carried forward from the outgoing model. That said, it looks like the petrol and diesel variants will get a different set of alloys.

On the safety front, the WR-V will continue to be equipped with dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, and a multi-view rear parking camera.

We expect it to be priced in the range of Rs 8.50 lakh to Rs 11 lakh, putting it up against the Maruti Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, and Ford EcoSport. It’s likely to be launched in the coming days.

